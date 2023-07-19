High school track and field rules in the state currently limit individuals to four events per meet.
That number could increase in 2023-24 if the Indiana High School Athlete Association adopts a rule change by the National Federation of State High School Associations. Both groups are based in Indianapolis.
The issue was addressed in a July 11 article on the NFHS website (nfhs.org).
It read: “In Rule 4 regarding “Competitors and Competition,” state associations will be permitted to allow participants in a high school track and field meet to compete in more than four events, effective with the 2024 season.
“Rule 4-2-1 stating that a competitor shall not compete in more than four events, including relays, remains intact; however, a NOTE was added to the rule for flexibility for state associations as follows: “State associations may adopt different participation limitations, not to exceed six events.”
“(NFHS director of sports and liaison to the NFHS Track and Field Rules Committee Julie) Cochran said the addition of this state association adoption adds flexibility for state associations. ‘Ultimately each state will determine the number and type of events best suited for its state and student-athletes — not to exceed six total events.’”
What does this mean for area track programs should the IHSAA adopt this rule?
A few coaches weighed in on the matter.
“For a smaller program this could be a possible advantage in that their better athletes could be in more events hence more points could be scored,” says Mark Mikel, head boys and girls coach at NorthWood. “My concern would be the cumulative toll on a young athlete’s body if they are doing six events week in and week out. The payoff could be great but the risk, I believe, is even greater.
“Some upperclassmen who are physically mature will be in better position to make use of the six-event rule. Sprinters could take advantage and be in more relays or an individual field event. The format of our dual meets makes recovery between events difficult as it is, so the additional events would need be to be planned carefully.”
Mike Wynn, head boys coach at Goshen, notes that current rules allow athletes to enter six events and compete in four.
He talks about the potential negative impact of competing in five or six.
“I think there would be a lot of kids hurt,” says Wynn. “Coaches might overextend athletes.”
Adam Homo is head boys coach at Elkhart.
“This is an interesting move,” says Homo. “On one hand, being able to have a track and field athlete compete in six events could be a huge advantage if a team has an outstanding athlete who is good in multiple events. So, an outstanding sprinter/jumper could do the 100, 200, 4 x 100, 4 x 400, long jump and high jump.
“However, this means coaches will have to be extremely cognizant in terms of possible injury. It certainly could be a game changer.”
C.J. Shafer is head boys coach at Concord.
“From the rule that I read, it is that the NFHS is going to leave it up to the state associations to make the suggested change,” says Shafer. “I would assume that in the state of Indiana with a single-class state championship, that the IHSAA stays with the four-event max.
“If the IHSAA were to implement a six-event maximum, I don’t personally see a very big change in how Concord would operate.
“First of all, in Indiana, we don’t compete in events like the triple jump, hammer throw, javelin, 4 x 200 and Sprint Medley Relay. Some states do each of those, which leads to a need for more participants (and is easier to accomplish in terms of field events and sprint events).”
“If the IHSAA keeps the structure of the high school track meet the same (16 events), I would have a difficult time putting a student-athlete in more than four events. The time structure of the meet combined with the stress on the athlete, I think, would be too extreme to compete at a high enough level in the state tournament.”
Kirt Hunsberger is head girls coach at Fairfield.
“I don’t like having kids in four events all year. It’s tough. This last year we had a girl (Madelyn Culp) that at every meet we were in she was in four events. But we could limit her attempts in the long jump. She could get one good jump and be done.
“It’s intriguing. But you have to be careful as coaches that you don’t burn these kids out and utilize them way too much throughout the season. Six events is a lot.
“If it’s the (Northern Lakes Conference) where it’s just a girls meet or a boys meet you’d have no time to recover. In the (Northeast Corner Conference) it’s a boy/girl (competition) during our dual meets. With (junior varsity) and boys races you may have 15 or 20 minutes between them.
“In the state series, it just flies by. It’s one race after another.”
While athletes can now be in just four events. More races than that have been possible for some time.
When Hunsberger coached at NorthWood one of his top athletes was Crystal Bonewitz. In the tournament series, she had meets where she competed in the 100 trials, 200 trials, 100 finals, 4 x 100 relay, 200 finals and 4 x 400 relay.
“She could handle it,” says Hunsberger. “But they were short races. You couldn’t do things like a 4 x 800 relay, a mile, an 800 and a 2-mile.”