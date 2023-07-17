GOSHEN — The Goshen Relays is getting a new look next spring.
Held as separate boys and girls track and field meets a few weeks apart through 2023, the two will be joined together on a single date — Saturday, April 20, 2024.
“It’ll be two meets within a meet,” says Goshen High School Athletic Director Jim Pickard.
This past spring marked the 80th running of the Goshen Relays for boys on April 22 and 33rd meet for girls on May 6. There were 30 boys teams in two classes and 12 girls squads in two classes. Penn (Class A), South Bend St. Joseph (Class B) were boys team champions. Fort Wayne Northrop (A) and NorthWood (B) reigned on the girls side.
The plan for 2024 is 30 boys squads and 16 girls squads. There could be up to 1,500 athletes.
“We may expand after that,” Pickard said. “I’d like to expand the boys and girls back up to 40.”
The reason for consolidating the meets is that girls teams have been dropping out with the Goshen Relays so close to the conference tournament and state tournament series.
“Everyone usually has a conference on the Tuesday right after,” Pickard said. “They don’t want to run a big meet that close to conference. Several people told me to cancel the girls meet. I don’t want to cancel the girls meet. I’m going to combine them into one big meet.
“We’re hoping some of ... that some of the bigger boys teams that are coming will also bring their girls teams, if they’re not already in it," he said. "We want to expand with quality teams. We want to make this a premier event like it had been in the past. I think we got away from that a little bit.”
Pickard says the meet formats will stay the same for both boys and girls.
Boys events will be the same (4 x 100 relay, 4 x 200 relay, 4 x 400 relay, 4 x 800 relay, sprint medley relay, distance medley relay, 100, 110 hurdles, 1600, long jump, high jump, pole vault, discus and shot put) while all girls events are considered relays (distance medley, shuttle hurdle, 4 x 100, 4 x 200, 4 x 400, 4 x 800, sprint medley, sprint intermediate medley and field events).
Like the boys relays has been for years, Pickard estimated that 100-125 or more volunteers will be needed.
Pickard said there will be a shorter break to recognize some volunteers plus the meet king and queen and honorary referee.
“We’ll just speed that process up,” Pickard said.
There was a time when these workers were recognized and picked up their materials at an ice cream social on the Wednesday before meet and something like that may be brought back.
On race day, a full meal will be offered in the cafeteria.