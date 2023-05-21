The full list of athletes competing at the regional track meets has been posted.
Girls track regionals are scheduled to be held Tuesday, with Goshen News coverage area athletes competing at ones hosted by Goshen and Fort Wayne Carroll high schools. The boys regionals are Thursday, with area athletes participating at Warsaw and Carroll.
Four sectionals feed into each regional, with each sectional having three automatic qualifiers in every event. At-large spots are then claimed by the next best performances across the four sectionals. Most events have 16 total athletes competing, while others have as many as 20 in the field.
The top three in each event at regionals will automatically advance to the state championship meet. There will be at-large spots claimed for the state meet as well, with 27 total competitors advancing in each event. The boys state finals are Friday, June 2, and the girls Saturday, June 3 at Indiana University in Bloomington.
Here is a look at the full list of track athletes from The Goshen News coverage area that will be competing in regionals this week, which covers all of Elkhart County, as well as Wawasee, West Noble and Westview. The full rundowns can be found on the IHSAA website.
GIRLS REGIONAL AT GOSHEN — Tuesday, 6 p.m. start
Bethany Christian (2 events): Bailee Brown, 100- and- 300-merer hurdles
Concord (9): Allison DeFreese, 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash; Samia Latif, 800-meter run; 4X100-meter relay; 4X400-meter relay; Ryleigh Robinson, high jump and pole vault; Carolyn Fisher, high jump; Ava Plank, pole vault; Macie Swinehart, shot put and discus.; Makenna Coleman, shot put
Elkhart (8): Ja’leiiya Williams, 100-meter dash; Valeria Cruz-Portillo, 1,600-meter run; Ashlyn Anderson, 3,200-meter run; 4X100-meter relay; Shaniyah Hughes, high jump and long jump; Kyla Albright and Lizie Quintano, pole vault; Samiyah Stout, long jump; Ava Decker, discus
Elkhart Christian (1): Miah Vida, 200-meter dash
Goshen (5): Daesha Brown, 200-meter dash; Kristina Petkova, 400-meter dash; Kassandra Ortega, 1,600-meter run; 4X100-meter relay; 4X800-meter relay
Jimtown (2): 4X400-meter relay; Brookyln King and Jaycee Folkers, shot put
Northridge (9): Tame Baylis, 800-meter run; Dakotah Moore, 1,600-meter run; Haylee Hile and Gretchen Ludwig, 3,200-meter run; Alyssa Sloop, 100- and- 300-meter hurdles; 4X400-meter relay; 4X800-meter relay; Lili Vasil and Cydnee Rumfelt, pole vault; Sydney Nethercutt, shot put
NorthWood (9): Elayna Yoder, 100-meter dash; Hanna Clyde, 800-meter run; Sydney Prenkert, 1,600-meter run; Hannah Chupp, 100-meter hurdles; 4X100-meter relay; 4X400-meter relay; 4X800-meter relay; Claire Payne, high jump; Lisa Jackson, long jump
Wawasee (6): Addison Powell, 400-meter dash; Mia Hodgson, 1,600-meter run and 3,200-meter run; Kaydence Shepherd, long jump; Brooklynn Gibson, shot put and discus; Emma Yoder, discus
GIRLS REGIONAL AT FORT WAYNE CARROLL — Tuesday, 6 p.m. start
West Noble (12): Stefany Dominquez, 100- and- 200-meter dash; Lanie Martin, 800- and- 1,600-meter run; Trinity Parson, 3,200-meter run; Emily Mawhorter, 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and long jump; 4X400-meter relay; 4X800-meter relay; Kaylee Jordan, shot put and discus
Westview (7): Adelyn Rainsberger, 800-meter run; Sydney Stutzman, 300-meter hurdles; 4X400-meter relay; 4X800-meter relay; Gwendolynn Owsley, pole vault; Lucy Rensberger, shot put and discus
BOYS REGIONAL AT WARSAW — Thursday, 6 p.m. start
Bethany Christian (1): Avery Rusel, 400-meter dash
Concord (11): Jaron Thomas, 100-dash; Colyn Chris, 800-meter run; Jackson Yoder, 1,600-meter run; Ernest Jennings and Davon Smith, 110-meter hurdles; Juan Ross, 300-meter hurdles; 4X100-meter relay; 4X400-meter relay; 4X800-meter relay; Noah Culp and KenJuan Delgado, high jump; Char’rese Breveard, long jump; Jonathan Castaneda and Chris Adams, discus
Fairfield (2): Maro Garcia, 100-meter dash; Nick Hofer and Ethan Hochstetler, discus
Elkhart (11): Zach Anderson, 100-meter dash; Nathan Munson, 100- and- 200-meter dash; Rodney Gates, 200-meter dash; Max Malloy, 1,600- and- 3,200-meter run; Aaron Richter, 1,600-meter run; 4X100-meter relay; 4X800-meter relay; Trinton Harris, high jump; Nicholas Edwards, high jump and long jump; Aalias Leonard, long jump; Michael Gaff and Alvernon Mitchell, pole vault; Rae’Kwon Lemons, shot put; Trenton Bias, discus
Goshen (4): Luis Loera, 800- and- 1,600-meter run; Dorian Diaz, 800-meter run; Tommy Claxton, 1,600- and- 3,200-meter run; 4X800-meter relay
Jimtown (3): Bishop Williams, 400-meter dash; Bryson Crowder, high jump and long jump
Northridge (9): Jacob Wetzel, 200-meter dash; Jaden Fisher, 400-meter dash; Jaxon Miller and Will Knox, 800-meter run; David Gingerich, 3,200-meter run; Mathias Hazen, 300-meter hurdles; 4X400-meter relay; 4X800-meter relay; Dylan Ritchie, high jump; Max Petersheim, shot put
NorthWood (4): Jordan Burdan, 800-meter run; 4X400-meter relay; 4X800-meter relay; Tyler Bowman and Montana Green, shot put
Wawasee (3): Bradyn Pike, 100-meter dash; Lucas Linder, 200-meter dash; 4X100-meter relay
BOYS REGIONAL AT FORT WAYNE CARROLL — Thursday, 6 p.m. start
West Noble (5): Jaylun Shaffer, 200-meter dash; Nate Shaw, 800-meter run; Grant Flora, 3,200-meter run; Drew Yates, 110-meter hurdles; Dustin Richardson, high jump
Westview (6): Lyndon Miller, 800-meter run and high jump; Noah Bontrager, 3,200-meter run; 4X800-meter relay; Curtis Miller, pole vault; Adrian Miller, long jump