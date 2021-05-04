TOPEKA — Both Westview track and field teams took care of business at home during Tuesday’s meet against Fairfield. The Warrior boys handled the Falcons 90-41, while the girls outlasted their opponent to win 64-49.
BOYS: WESTVIEW 90, FAIRFIELD 41
During the boys portion of Tuesday’s meet, the Warriors dominated on the track, while the Falcons saw more success in the field.
Braden Rogers, Dom Hostetler and Kayden Moore stood out for coach Carter Ammerman’s group by winning two events each. Rogers won the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes with times of 12.30 and 25.45 seconds, respectively. Hostetler crossed the finish line first in both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdle events behind times of 18.00 and 45.34 seconds. And Moore took command of the distance races by winning both the 1,600-meter run (5:01.17) and the 3,200-meter run (11:22.81).
The Warriors earned first place victories in every single track event, including all three relays.
“We had quite a few guys get (personal records) (on Tuesday). A lot of them had their season best and career best times,” Ammerman said. “We had some guys that have really pushed themselves really hard throughout the season, and they’re starting to see that fruit come together. … All around, I think we had some great performances. Guys pushed themselves, challenged themselves and ran events that they haven’t ran before and did really well.”
The Falcons won four of the five field events, highlighted by a couple first-place finishes from both Stevan Plett and Brock Berkey. Plett won the high jump (6-01 feet) and long jump (19-08 feet) events, while Berkey was victorious in both the discus throw (117-09.5 feet) and the shot put (34-10 feet).
“I’m just happy the kids got an opportunity to compete,” Fairfield coach Matt Thacker said. “Its been a roller coaster ride (of a season). … We’re young overall on both the boys and girls side, and right now we’re just focused on getting the numbers back to where they belong and taking it one day at a time.”
GIRLS: WESTVIEW 64, FAIRFIELD 49
The track events for the girls were very evenly matched, and that was evident by both teams splitting the 10 track events five to five over the course of Tuesday’s meet.
Fairfield’s Maddy Yoder had the strongest performance for the Falcons. She saw first place finishes in both the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdle events with times of 17.10 seconds and 50.04 seconds, respectively.
“Maddy Yoder always sticks out,” Thacker said. “She’s a tremendous worker in practice, and it’s always exciting to see her compete in the hurdles. She’s probably the most fundamentally sound hurdler I’ve had the opportunity to watch.”
Westview had more of a team effort during the track portion of the meet, with four different athletes winning individual events along with the quartet of Sam Stump, Regina Yoder, Lucy Rensberger and Eve Niccum winning the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 8:02.00.
Rensberger also helped the Warriors put together a strong effort in the field events behind wins in the discus throw (103-05 feet) and shot put (29-02 feet).
“We saw kids step up into events they have not traditionally done,” Westview girls track coach Kurtis Stump said. “We had throwers running in the 400-meter relay. We had different options happening that way, but kids stepped up and performed really well. We’re gearing up toward our conference tournament next week and then sectionals in two weeks. We’re seeing kids develop where we want them too, and they’re doing very well.”
Fairfield vs. Westview boys and girls track meet – winners
Boys:
100-meter dash: Braden Rogers, Westview, 12.30 seconds
110-meter hurdles: Dom Hostetler, Westview, 18.00 seconds
200-meter dash: Braden Rogers, Westview, 25.45 seconds
300-meter hurdles: Dom Hostetler, Westview, 45.34 seconds
400-meter dash: Aiden Wisler, Westview, 57.32 seconds
800-meter run: Lyndon Miller, Westview, 2:12.15
1,600-meter run: Kayden Moore, Westview, 5:01.17
3,200-meter run: Kayden Moore, Westview, 11:22.81
4x100-meter relay: Braden Rogers, Jacob Peruski, Chase Miller and Brady Lehman, Westview, 47.85 seconds
4x400-meter relay: Isaiah Hostetler, Dom Hostetler, Aiden Wisler and Lyndon Miller, Westview, 3:54.99
4x800-meter relay: Isaiah Hostetler, Adrian Miller, Christian Howard and Kayden Moore, Westview, 9:40.04
High jump: Stevan Plett, Fairfield, 6-01 feet
Pole vault: Aiden Koehler, Westview, 9-06 feet
Long jump: Stevan Plett, Fairfield, 19-09 feet
Discus throw: Brock Berkey, Fairfield, 117-09.50 feet
Shot put: Brock Berkey, Fairfield, 34-10 feet
Final team scores: Westview 90, Fairfield 41
Girls:
100-meter hurdles: Maddy Yoder, Fairfield, 17.10 seconds
100-meter dash: Stacy Stutzman, Westview, 14.04 seconds
200-meter dash: Nicole Haldeman, Fairfield, 29.15 seconds
300-meter hurdles: Maddy Yoder, Fairfield, 50.04 seconds
400-meter dash: Sam Castillo, Westview, 1:12.41
800-meter run: Eve Niccum, Westview, 3:07.65
1,600-meter run: Deann Fry, Westview, 6:10.91
3,200-meter run: Janet Miller, Fairfield, 16:55.34
4x100-meter relay: McKenna Fisher, Nicole Haldeman, Lauren Wuthrich and Maddy Yoder, Fairfield, 58.75 seconds
4x400-meter relay: Sam Stump, Regina Yoder, Lucy Rensberger and Eve Niccum, Westview, 8:02.00
High jump: Natalie Privett, Westview, 4-04 feet
Pole vault: Eve Niccum, Westview, 6-06 feet
Long jump: Maddy Yoder, Fairfield, 14-08 feet
Discus throw: Lucy Rensberger, Westview, 103-05 feet
Shot put: Lucy Rensberger, Westview, 29-02 feet
Final team scores: Westview 64, Fairfield 49
