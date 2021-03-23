ELKHART — There was a steady drizzle of rain over Elkhart High School East’s track Tuesday night. In case any athletes competing, coaches coaching or fans watching had forgotten what the weather in the spring time feels like, they were reminded of it Tuesday.
In the first outdoor track meet for either school since 2019, Elkhart swept Goshen High School. The Lions’ girls won 81-51, while the boys won 76-52. It was also the first track meet for Elkhart High School since the old Central and Memorial high schools merged last summer.
For good measure, a big gust of wind blew right in the faces of the runners in the final leg of the boys’ 400-meter relay. It was almost peak spring sports weather across the four hours of events.
“I hate this weather,” Goshen boys track coach Scott Lancaster said candidly. “Being in Indiana, we have warm weather — but then it rains on us. During the relay, when that hits you in the face, you just kind of have to put your head down and go for it. But it’s not pleasant.”
First-year Goshen girls head coach KeJuan Leek had a different perspective on Tuesday’s weather.
“It was a really great day to run,” Leek said. “It’s been pretty windy all week this week, so it was just another obstacle for our girls to get over. … Just another obstacle to help us get better.”
The 2020 spring sports season did not take place in Indiana because of the COVID-19 pandemic forcing a lockdown across the country. Very few indoor track events were held, and no outdoor ones were contested. That meant Tuesday was the first time in two years that either competed in a traditional track setting.
Both Goshen coaches were excited to have their teams back out there after a long hiatus.
“It was really just enjoyment,” said Leek when asked to describe the feeling of competing again. “We were all happy to be out here running; all happy to be out here competing after losing last season. It was just great to get out here and run.”
“They had a great attitude; they were ready to go,” added Lancaster on how his athletes felt ahead of the meet. “I was ready to go; I was excited all day because they’ve been working hard. They worked hard last year, and then it went away. They’ve worked harder and longer than we did last year, so they were excited to get started.”
GOSHEN BOYS TOP PERFORMERS
The distance runners are expected to lead Goshen this season, and they did so against Elkhart. Junior Drew Hogan was on three winning events — the 4x800 relay, 1,600-meter run and 800-meter run — and sophomore Cole Johnston was victorious on the 4x800 team and in the 3,200-meter race.
“It’s not so much that they won the events, but it’s how they did it,” Lancaster said. “They just went out and took care of business. They ran (assistant coach Mike Wynn’s) game plan and they went strong. They were in command and in control, and that was nice to see because they’re going to have to have that down the way.”
Pole vault was another strong spot for the RedHawk boys, as they took the top five spots in the event.
“Eli (Hochstedler) went 10-6, which is a personal best,” said Lancaster of his winning pole vaulter. “That was really nice for us to see.”
GOSHEN GIRLS TOP PERFORMERS
Much like with the Goshen boys, some of the distance runners impressed with for the RedHawk girls Tuesday. Britany Ortega won the 400-meter, 800-meter and was on the winning 4x400-meter relay team for Goshen.
“Individually, Nataly Esqueda had a really good meet,” Leek said. Esqueda was also on the winning 4x400 team. “She did really good in the 4x800, really good in the mile and really good in the 4x400. I would say the same thing about Britney Ortega … we had some people that did a lot better; the list can go on. Just the way all the girls ran tonight was awesome and great to see.”
Goshen vs. Elkhart boys and girls track and field meet — winners
Boys:
4x800-meter relay: Tommy Claxton, Kovan Drenth, Cole Johnston and Drew Hogan, Goshen, 8:46.90
110-meter hurdles: Jacob Walton-Clark, Goshen, 18.62 seconds
100-meter dash: Derrick Woods, Elkhart, 11.09 seconds
1600-meter run: Drew Hogan, Goshen (official time not provided)
4x100-meter relay: Jacob Holt, Derrick Woods, Rodrigo Moran and Tyren Mason, 44.5 seconds
400-meter dash: Jacob Holt, Elkhart, 53.11 seconds
300-meter hurdles: Michael Smith, Goshen, 43.19 seconds
800-meter run: Drew Hogan, Goshen, 2:10.73
200-meter dash: Derrick Woods, Elkhart, 23.23 seconds
3200-meter run: Cole Johnston, Goshen (official time not provided)
4x400-meter relay: Jacob Holt, Naieem Bean, Daniel Ekema and Tyren Mason, Elkhart, 3:35.79
High jump: Nicholas Edwards, Elkhart, 5-04 feet
Pole vault: Eli Hochstedler, Goshen, 10-06 feet
Long jump: Jaiven Sharp, Elkhart, 19-02.50 feet
Discus throw: Ty’Shaun Williams, Elkhart, 147-03 feet
Shotput: Rae’Kwon Lemons, Elkhart, 42-02 feet
Girls:
4x800-meter relay: Brooke Richardson, Irie Roll, Gabby Scott and Emma Hodges, Elkhart, 1:27.23
110-meter hurdles: Kylie Eaton, Goshen, 18.98 seconds
100-meter dash: Emily Anderson, Elkhart, 13.05 seconds
1600-meter run: Adley Keim, Elkhart (official time not provided)
4x100-meter relay: Emily Anderson, Daneen Swanson, Madison Axsom and Delaney Davis, Elkhart, 52.56 seconds
400-meter dash: Britney Ortega, Goshen, 1:07.91
300-meter hurdles: Susan Houghton, Goshen, 59.11 seconds
800-meter run: Britney Ortega, Goshen, 2:48.16
200-meter dash: Emily Anderson, Elkhart, 27.44 seconds
3200-meter run: Adley Keim, Elkhart (official time not provided)
4x400-meter relay: Ana Mora-Gonzalez, Britney Ortega, Megan Gallagher and Nataly Esqueda, Goshen, 4:41.84
High jump: Madison Axsom, Elkhart, 5-0 feet
Pole vault: Kyla Albright, Elkhart, 7-06 feet
Long jump: Madison Axsom, Elkhart, 15-05 feet
Discus throw: Mia Pulianas, Elkhart, 132-11 feet
Shotput: Mia Pulianas, Elkhart, 37-08 feet
