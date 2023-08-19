GOSHEN — Shuffling the deck, Goshen went 3-0 and won the Goshen Round Robin boys tennis tournament Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Goshen Middle School courts.
RedHawks head coach Daniel Love used different lineup combinations as his team bested Jimtown 5-0, Illiana Christian 4-1 and Elkhart 5-0.
On the day, Goshen went 3-0, Elkhart 2-1, Jimtown 1-2 and Illiiana Christian 0-3.
In blanking Jimtown 5-0, the RedHawks had senior Pi Wellington at No. 1 singles, senior Isaac Stahly at No. 2 singles and senior Evan Hochedler at No. 3 singles with junior Kyan Miller and senior Myles McLaughlin at No. 1 doubles and seniors Tyler Scott and Braxton Sheets at No. 2 doubles.
Goshen bested Illiana Christian 5-0 with McLaughlin at 1 singles, Miller at 2 singles, sophomore Eli Stickel at 3 singles, Stahly and Wellington at 1 doubles and Sheets and senior Moses Kratzer at 2 doubles.
A 5-0 third-round win against Elkhart featured Wellington at 1 singles, Stahly at 2 singles, Stickel at 3 singles, McLaughlin and Kratzer at 1 doubles and Hochstedler and Scott at 2 doubles.
“We don’t know how the season’s going to go so we like to know our options and some things that could work,” Love said. “The Round Robin is always a good opportunity early in the season to do that.”
The first week-plus of practice featured challenge matches.
“They play each other a whole bunch,” Love said. “If you beat somebody, you’re above them. If you lose, you’re below them."
“We see how the singles stacks up. We also focus on doubles and see who pairs well together.”
After going 19-0 in the regular season in 2022 and making it to semi-state, the RedHawks are off to a 4-0 start in 2023.
Goshen has 11 seniors this year and there are seven varsity spots in any given match.
“We try to communicate early on that,” Love said. “We have five or six that will be varsity on most nights.”
Said Wellington, “Our team’s very deep. If the top courts can't win, the bottom courts usually have our back.”
In an event that took 6 1/2 hours to complete, Stickel was the last to come off the court for Goshen. He won 11-9 in a tiebreaker set with all his teammates and many fans cheering him on.
“Every court is just as important as the others,” Wellington said. “We’re going to be there to support if we’re all done and he’s still going.”
Stahly also has high hopes for the RedHawks.
“I think we’re going to be really good,” Stahly said. “Some teams will definitely be harder than others. Our singles lineup is really reliable. Our 2 dubs is, too.”
It’s a tight-knit group.
“We’re really close,” Stahly said. “A lot of teams that I hear about are divided. Even though there’s a lot of seniors and not a lot of other grades we’re able to all be equal.”
In a make-up of last week’s rainout, Goshen visits Bethany Christian Tuesday, Aug. 22. Junior varsity matches will be played at GMS.
BOYS TENNIS
Goshen Round Robin
Team scores: First Round — Goshen 5, Jimtown 0; Elkhart 4, Illiana Christian 1. Second Round — Goshen 5, Illiana Christian 0; Elkhart 5, Jimtown 0. Third Round — Goshen 5, Elkhart 0; Jimtown 3, Illiana Christian 2.
First Round
Goshen 5, Jimtown 0
No. 1 singles: Pi Wellington (G) def. Zane Wort (J) 6-3, 6-1.
No. 2 singles: Isaac Stahly (G) def. Dalton Cook (J) 6-1, 6-0.
No. 3 singles: Evan Hochstedler (G) def. Leighton Gingrich (J) 6-0, 6-0.
No. 1 doubles: Kyan Miller/Myles McLaughlin (G) def. Chase Clay/Kamden Flores (J) 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 doubles: Tyler Scott/Braxton Sheets (G) def. A.J. Allen/Braydeon Warp 6-0, 6-0.
Second Round
Goshen 5, Illiana Christian 0
No. 1 singles: Myles McLaughlin (G) def. Chase Lindemulder (IC) 6-4, 6-1.
No. 2 singles: Kyan Miller (G) def. Silas Olthof (IC) 6-1, 6-0.
No. 3 singles: Eli Stickel (G) def. Wyatt Jones (IC) 6-1, 6-0.
No. 1 doubles: Isaac Stahly/Pi Wellington (G) def. Gise Gibson/Hunter DeYoung 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2 doubles: Moses Kratzer/Braxton Sheets (G) def. Brandon DeYoung/Tyler Groeneveld 6-1, 6-0.
Third Round
No. 1 singles: Pi Wellington (G) def. Brady Kelly (E) 6-0, 6-2.
No. 2 singles: Isaac Stahly (G) def. Ben Miller (E) 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3 singles: Eli Stickel (G) def. Logan Kelly (E), 7-5, 6-7, 11-9.
No. 1 doubles: Myles McLaughlin/Moses Kratzer (G) def. Noah Dibley/Cam Miller 6-0, 6-2.
No. 2 doubles: Evan Hochstedler/Tyler Scott (G) def. Matt Grolich/Hayden Holderman 6-3, 6-0.