CULVER — Making history has been a part of the 2019 NorthWood High School boys tennis season and another important chapter was added Saturday.
Paced by championship performances from junior Ben Vincent at No. 2 singles and seniors Landon Holland and Jack Wysong at No. 1 doubles, NorthWood captured the Northern Lakes Conference title for the first time in program history.
NorthWood accumulated 48 points in the tournament that began last Wednesday on their own courts in Nappanee before Saturday’s finals were moved to the indoor facilities at the Gable Tennis Center on the campus of Culver Academy due to weather conditions.
The first-place finish in the tourney combined with a 7-0 league record during the regular season gave the Panthers to overall title.
“This is very exciting. We have come close to winning the NLC before, but always seemed to finish second,” veteran NorthWood coach Tif Schwartz said. “Winning conference has been a long awaited process. I’m glad the guys were able top see it through.
“This is a group of guys that do things on their own to work on their games. If someone is not doing something well they will take it upon themselves to ask someone to go out and hit with them to try and improve. Those are things a coach normally does. These guys take it upon themselves to do it.”
Northridge finished second in the tourney with 42 points, followed by Plymouth 37, Concord 31, Goshen 27, Warsaw 26, Wawasee 8 and Elkhart Memorial 2.
In the final NLC standings (regular season and tourney finishes combined) NorthWood was first, followed by Northridge, Plymouth, Concord, Goshen, Warsaw, Wawasee and Memorial.
Vincent posted a 6-2, 6-0 win over Goshen junior Carlos Lichty in the No. 2 singles finale.
“Ben is a very smart player, who mixes things up well,” Schwartz said. “He is always looking to get better.”
Vincent is 20-0 so far this season while senior Wes Troyer is 16-4 at No. 1 singles.
“Ben is a No. 2 player, who would be playing No. 1 for a lot of schools,” Schwartz said. “We feel fortunate to have two No. 1s. It’s a good feeling for the team knowing we can count on Vincent point.”
Troyer was the runner-up at No. 1 singles, losing to Northridge senior Gabe Rodino 7-5, 4-6, 3-3 (retired) in the championship match.
Holland and Wysong topped senior Adam Hunter and junior Drew Harrell of Plymouth 7-5, 6-2 in the finale at No. 1 doubles. The NW duo are 19-1 on the season.
“They played a great match. I think there were some nerves to start out, but we got a key service break and after the break we were able to cruise home,” Schwartz said. “It was a fun match to watch.”
Senior Chase Horner placed fifth at No. 3 singles, improving his record to 14-6 while senior Bryce Harner and junior Treyton Martin were second at No. 2 doubles, improving to 14-5.
“This is a steady group of kids that are having an incredible season and we are not done yet,” the coach said. “Another thing about them is they never look past the next match.”
NorthWood has a team record of 13-1. The lone loss was a 3-2 decision to Westview.
“Two of the three matches we lost were three setters,” Schwartz said.
Northridge senior Cole Miller and sophomore Collin Seegert were the No.2 doubles champs.
Position winners are automatic all-NLC selections. Earning at-large spots on the team were Goshen senior Drew Harmelink, Troyer of NorthWood, Hunter and Harrell of Plymouth.
Honorable mentions choices were junior Carlos Lichty of Goshen, junior Aaron Cripe and sophomore Evan Nay of Northridge, juniors Bryson Schrock, Kayden Cain and Gavin Smith of Concord and senior Grant Houin of Plymouth.
Schwartz was named NLC Coach of the Year.
NLC Summary
No. 1 Singles
1st Place — Gabe Rodino (Northridge) def. Wes Troyer (NorthWood) 7-5, 4-6, 3-3 (retired).
3rd Place — Ryan Harmelink (Goshen) def. Grant Houin (Plymouth) 6-1, 6-4.
5th Place — Bryson Schrock (Concord) def. Zach Leedy (Wawasee) 6-2, 6-2.
7th Place — Caleb Williams (Warsaw) def. Brad Walker (Memorial) 6-1, 6-3.
No. 2 Singles
1st Place — Ben Vincent (NorthWood) def. Carlos Lichty (Goshen) 6-2, 6-0.
3rd Place — Nic Bagley (Plymouth) def. Trey Williams (Warsaw) 6-3, 6-2.
5th Place — Grant Martin (Northridge) def. Mitchell Whitehead (Concord) 6-2, 0-6, 10-4.
7th Place — Luke Leazenby (Memorial) def. Devin Kuhn (Wawasee) 6-2, 6-0.
No. 3 Singles
1st Place — Hayden Anderson (Warsaw) def. Nathan Schraw (Concord) 6-4, 6-4.
3rd Place — Cameron Henry (Northridge) def. Bennett Christy 6-1, 6-3.
5th Place — Chase Horner (NorthWood) def. Jack Gibbons (Wawasee) 6-0, 6-2.
7th Place — Wyatt Fisher (Goshen) def. Garrett Culp (Memorial) 6-1, 6-1.
No. 1 Doubles
1st Place — Jack Wysong-Landon Holland (NorthWood) def. Drew Harrell-Adam Hunter (Plymouth) 7-5, 6-2.
3rd Place — Kayden Cain-Gavin Smith (Concord) def. Evan Nay-Aaron Cripe (Northridge) 6-4, 7-5.
5th Place — Brenton Pham-Carter Schmucker (Goshen) def. Michael Ray-Will Boren (Warsaw) 7-5, 6-3.
7th Place — Grant Brooks-Blaine Baut (Warsaw) def. Nate Schwalm-Zach Olena (Memorial) 6-3, 6-1.
No. 2 Doubles
1st Place — Collin Seegert-Cole Miller (Northridge) def. Trey Martin-Bryce Harner (NorthWood) 6-4, 6-4.
3rd Place — Easton Strain-Hugh Smith (Plymouth) def. Thomas Burkert-Brayden Newburn (Goshen) 6-1, 6-3.
5th Place — Carter Schub-Cole Rhodes (Warsaw) def. Mason Sawatzky-Cormac Koop-Liechty (Goshen) 5-7, 6-1, 10-2.
7th Place — Kameron Kast-Ethan Leazenby (Memorial) def. Colin Rhodes-Zeke Keim (Wawasee) 6-0, 6-2.
