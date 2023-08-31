MIDDLEBURY — Goshen’s schedule continues to strengthen, and the RedHawks made quick work of one of the Northern Lakes Conference’s best in Northridge Thursday afternoon in Middlebury.
“It feels good, no match is guaranteed and the Northern Lake teams are always strong,” Goshen head coach Daniel Love said. “I was happy that we took care of business.”
It was a key matchup inside the NLC as the Raiders and RedHawks continue to earn the highest praise within the conference. With identical 6-2 (1-0 NLC) records, Goshen and Northridge were looking for an important victory Thursday night.
Goshen had entered the match looking for conference win No. 2 after taking down Warsaw earlier in the week. That win followed a pair of tight 3-2 losses to No. 18 South Bend St. Joseph and No. 4 Homestead.
On the flip side, Northridge had too won its conference opener, sealing a win over Mishawaka after dropping a contest to Elkhart (3-2) Monday.
In the latest District 2 rankings, Goshen placed second behind Homestead, while the Raiders drew the fourth spot behind Fort Wayne Carroll.
It was safe to say that within the conference’s confines and inside the regular season itself, this was an important one.
Senior Pi Wellington got the action started early.
Wellington’s hard serve and quick movement put the pressure on his No. 1 singles opponent freshman Seth Lomas. Lomas fought off Wellington but was overpowered by the upperclassmen, resulting in Wellington winning the match 6-0, 6-0.
The No. 1 doubles matches were a competitive back-and-forth affair. The Raiders put the pressure on early but the senior duo of Moses Kratzer and Myles McLaughlin were too much again for Northridge, winning the set 6-2, 6-3.
The No. 2 doubles matchup between Northridge partners Lucas Wensel and Gabe Miller against seniors Tyler Scott and Braxton Sheets wasn’t much closer. Scott and Sheets won the match 6-2, 6-2 to put Goshen up 3-0.
Eli Stickel wore down his Northridge opponent in Daniel Vaughn. A slow match between the two, Stickel worked around some tight situations to outduel his senior opponent 6-1, 6-2.
In the closest competition of the night, Isaac Stahly was pressed with a great game from his Northridge opposition Elijah Shell.
The senior matchup was in Stahly’s favor early as he raced out to win the opening set 6-1. Bringing an intense energy into the second set, Shell powered past Stahly 6-4 after taking a large lead.
“I don’t know, I just wasn’t really focused,” Stahly said about his second set loss. “I won the first set pretty handily and so I didn’t play the best that I could have.”
“Just about resetting, focusing and moving better because I was slow out there,” Stahley said about the conversation he had with Love before the third set.”
Shell’s was vocal after each point and seemed to be shifting the momentum in favor in the Raiders favor to avoid the shutout. Alas, Stahly had a discussion with his coaches during the third-set break and it seemed to do the trick as the RedHawk mowed his way through the third set, winning 6-0.
Despite the 5-0 win, it was a competitive match for both teams to learn from. Goshen now holds the advantage in the NLC and picks up a key win for their season.
Northridge (6-3, 1-1 NLC) takes on Warsaw (0-3, 0-1 NLC) next Tuesday on the road. Goshen (7-2, 2-0 NLC) will be back home Friday for a matchup with sectional opponent Fairfield. The Falcons have gotten out to a 7-1 start to the season.
#22 GOSHEN 5, NORTHRIDGE 0
No. 1 singles: Pi Wellington (G) def. Seth Lomas (N) – 6-0 (G) 6-0 (G)
No. 2 singles: Isaac Stahly (G) def. Elijah Shell (N) – 6-1 (G), 6-4 (N), 6-0 (G)
No. 3 singles: Eli Stickel (G) def. Daniel Vaughn (N) – 6-1 (G), 6-2 (G)
No. 1 doubles: Moses Kratzer/Myles McLaughlin (G) def. Nolan Mellott/Mason Bales (N) – 6-2 (G), 6-3 (G)
No. 2 doubles: Tyler Scott/Braxton Sheets (G) def. Lucas Wensel/Gabe Miller (N) – 6-2 (G), 6-1 (G)