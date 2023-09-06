}MISHAWAKA — Goshen learned some lessons and added another victory to its ledger Wednesday, Sept. 6 in a non-conference boys match at Penn High School’s Dar and Dot Wiekamp Tennis Courts.
“We just hung in there and competed,” said RedHawks coach Daniel Love after his No. 21-ranked team bested the No. 24-ranked Kingsmen 4-1. “Maybe didn’t play our best at times and maybe lost our heads a little bit at times and got caught up in the environment and the moment a little bit.”
“But that’s important learning at this stage of the season against a very good team. The fact that we were able to stabilize and continue to compete and not let things get away from us, I was pleased with that.”
The first two matches to conclude were the doubles where junior Kyan Miller and Myles McLaughlin prevailed in straight sets at No. 1 and seniors Tyler Scott and Moses Kratzer also triumphed in straight sets.
Goshen (10-2) went up 3-0 with sophomore Eli Stickel’s straight-set victory at No. 3 singles.
Both remaining singles matches went three sets.
RedHawk senior Isaac Stahly rallied past Penn junior Noah Sytsma 6-7 (2-7), 7-5, 6-1 in a match that took 2 hours, 39 minutes.
The No. 1 singles match started in the sunshine at 5:22 p.m. and ended under the lights at 8:25 at Court 8.
In a contest with ferocious forehands, blistering backhands, whistling winners, extended rallies, well-placed winners, well-timed drop shots, fist-pumping, grunting and yelling, Kingsmen junior Chris Chen outlasted Goshen senior Pi Wellington 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.
“It was a high level of tennis for sure,” said Love. “I expect those two players to be all-district and fighting for an all-state spot.”
Love described Wellington at his finest.
“When he’s on his game he moves the other guy around so well,” said Love. “His opponent can never stay comfortable in the middle of the court.
“He’s always on the move and Pi can play great defense. He keeps that ball in-play and is able to come up with good placement from defensive positions. Even when he gets put in a tough spot, he can get out of it pretty good.”
There was a disputed point in Wednesday’s first set against Chen.
“It was a really windy day,” said Love. “So the hat was blowing off (Chen),” said Love. “It’s our understanding of the rule that when it happens the first time you just play the point over. If it happens repeatedly it’s a loss of the point.”
Chen took over his cap momentarily then resumed the match with a different lid.
Kingsmen coach Eric Bowers had praise for Wellington.
“The past couple of years I’ve heard a lot about him and his game lived up to it,” said Bowers. “He’s an excellent player.”
Said Bowers of Chen,
“He’s had quite the past week. He had a really tough match (Tuesday) night against (South Bend) St. Joe. He was able to pull that one out in two sets.
“On Saturday, he had three matches against some of the top players in the state (beating players from Culver Academy and West Lafayette and losing to Munster).
“It’s his mental game. He doesn’t get too high and he doesn’t get too low. He has a short memory if he makes a mistake. He’s a (No. 1 singles) not by accident.”
Goshen and Penn could meet again in regional play Oct. 3-4.
“Goshen — top to bottom — is a great team,” said Bowers. “This is one of (Love’s) better squads that I can remember. He’s going to have them ready for late September/October.”
The RedHawks visit Northern Lakes Conference foe NorthWood Thursday, Sept. 7. The RedHawks are 3-0 in NLC matches.
BOYS TENNISGoshen 4, Penn 1No. 1 singles: Chris Chen (P) def. Pi Wellington (G) 5-7, 6-4, 6-3
No. 2 singles: Isaac Stahly (G) def. Noah Sytsma (P) 6-7 (2-7), 7-5, 6-1
No. 3 singles: Eli Stickel (G) def. Ben Stambaugh (P) 7-6 (7-4), 7-5
No. 1 doubles: Kyan Miller/Myles McLaughlin (G) def. Quinn Lippert/Caleb Oneese (P) 6-4, 7-5
No. 2 doubles: Tyler Scott/Moses Kratzer (G) def. Jaden Shim/Jacob Kyle (P) 6-3, 6-0
Records: Goshen 10-2, Penn 9-4.
JV: Goshen 9, Penn 2.