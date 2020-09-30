GOSHEN — It will be an all-Northern Lakes Conference showdown in the boys tennis Sectional 40 championship match after Goshen defeated Fairfield, 4-1, and NorthWood knocked off Bethany Christian, 4-1, in semifinal matches Wednesday night.
The start of action was delayed more than an hour as the courts had to be dried off due to the weather from earlier in the day. This would become a factor later in the night, as the lack of sunlight moved the third set of the No. 1 singles match between Goshen’s Pi Wellington and Fairfield’s Colin Hochstedler from Goshen Middle School to Goshen College so it could be finished under lights.
Hochstedler was down 0-3 in the third set when it moved to GC, but rallied to win 6-2, 5-7, 6-3. His victory allows him to compete in the individual sectional state tournament, which begins next week.
As for the team match, Goshen was able to win at the other four positions to secure the victory. RedHawk coach Daniel Love made a lineup change for sectionals, moving No. 2 singles player Carlos Lichty into the No. 1 doubles pairing with Carter Schmucker. This bumped up No. 3 singles Moses Sawatzky to No. 2 singles and slid Brenton Pham down to No. 2 doubles. Stepping in at No. 3 singles was freshman Isaac Stahly.
“Honestly, Carlos can do anything,” Love said. “He is an extremely all-around player: he can volley, he can serve. He never takes himself out of matches. … I knew he’d be OK and it’d strengthen our No. 2 doubles to move someone like Brenton’s caliber. That’s a huge luxury. The other thing that gave me reassurance about this lineup was how well Moses and Isaac have done, mentally, this year.”
Overall, Love was proud of the way his entire team battled.
“We played really well,” Love said. “We knew Fairfield was tough … We faced some tough ones today. We could’ve lost many of those sets that we somehow pulled out.”
NORTHWOOD PREVAILS
Much like the Wellington-Hochstedler match, the No. 1 doubles showdown between NorthWood’s Treyton Martin/Gage Gongwer and Bethany Christian’s Joseph Mounsithiraj/Tyson Miller was played until almost no sunlight was left. Since the third set had started earlier, though, they were able to finish it in the near-darkness.
It was a dramatic final set, as NorthWood pulled it out in a tiebreaker, 7-5, to finish up at approximately 7:45 p.m. The sun had officially set around 7:25 p.m.
“I gave them the option: we can go to Goshen College, go play under the lights. It just has a chance for momentum switching if you do stop and take that break,” NorthWood coach Tif Schwartz said. “In their minds, I think they were like, ‘I can see it fine. Let’s play.’ And, kudos to Bethany because they wanted to play, too.”
The Panthers now prepare for Goshen in the sectional final. While NorthWood won the regular season matchup, 3-2, both teams used different lineups that day from what they’ll use today.
“I really want us to come out and play the way we’re capable of,” Schwartz said. “If we can play the way we’re capable, I’ll be happy. I think it’s going to be a good match, no matter what.”
Below are the full results from Sectional 40 Wednesday, as other sectionals featuring local teams that took place Wednesday night.
BOYS TENNIS SECTIONAL 40 RESULTS
Goshen 4, Fairfield 1
-1 singles: Colin Hochstedler (F) def. Pi Wellington (G), 6-2, 5-7, 6-3
-2 singles: Moses Sawatzky (G) def. Kaden Plett (F), 7-6 (7-5), 7-5
-3 singles: Isaac Stahly (G) def. Cooper LeCount (F), 7-6 (8-6), 6-4
-1 doubles: Carlos Lichty/Carter Schmucker (G) def. Michael Moore/Lance Martin (F), 7-5, 7-6 (7-5)
-2 doubles: Will Nisley/Brenton Pham (G) def. Brandon Kauffman/Ethan Yoder (F), 6-2, 6-1
NorthWood 4, Bethany Christian 1
-1 singles: Ben Vincent (N) def. Braden Bohn (B), 6-1, 6-1
-2 singles: Brady Chupp (N) def. Theo Siemens (B), 6-2, 6-0
-3 singles: Chaz Yoder (N) def. Josh Cartwright (B), 6-2, 6-2
-1 doubles: Gage Gongwer/Treyton Martin (N) def. Joseph Mountishiraj/Tyson Miller (B), 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (7-5)
-2 doubles: Aaron Shenk/Austin Shenk (B) def. Brad Demitruk/Charles Anderson, 6-2, 7-6 (6-4)
SECTIONAL 37 RESULTS (at Concord):
Northridge 4, Elkhart 1
-1 singles: Spencer Dexter (E) def. Brendan LaCounte (NR) 6-3, 6-4
-2 singles: Grant Martin (NR) def. Brad Walker (E) 6-4, 6-4
-3 singles: Brandon Lomas (NR) def. Matt DeShone (E) 6-2, 6-4
-1 doubles: Evan Nay/Aaron Cripe (NR) def. Josh Reid/Luke Leazenby (E) 6-1, 6-3.
-2 doubles: Cameron Henry/Collin Seegert (NR) def. Ethan Leazenby/Frankie Yeakey (E) 7-5, 6-1
Concord 4, Jimtown 1
-1 singles: Matt Margraf (J) def. Bryson Schrock (C) 6-1, 4-6, 6-1
-2 singles: Nathan Schraw (C) def. Beau Kaler (J) 6-1, 6-0
-3 singles: Mitchell Whitehead (C) def. Christian Vanderwerf (J) 7-5, 6-1
-1 doubles: Cayden Rohrer / Gavin Smith (C) def. Dylan Cook/Aiden Short (J) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3
-2 doubles: Thomas Burkert/Brayden Newburn (C) def. Beau Barhams/Kole Ross 6-0, 6-2
SECTIONAL 52 RESULTS (at Warsaw)
Wawasee 4, Columbia City 1
-1 singles: Holden Babb (W) def. Alexander Rogers (C), 6-4, 6-1
-2 singles: Zeke Keim (W) def. Noah Finefrock (C), 6-1, 6-3
-3 singles: Tobey Krider (C) def. Devon Kuhn (W), 6-0, 6-4
-1 doubles: Grant Brooks/Blaine Baut (W) def. Tanner Singh/Jason Crawford (C), 6-1, 6-1
-2 doubles: Nathan Harper/Ty Brooks (W) def. Peyton Pope/Ben Kuhmichel, 6-2, 6-4
SECTIONAL 39 RESULTS (at East Noble)
West Noble def. Lakeland, 5-0. Individual results were not made available.
