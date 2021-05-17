GOSHEN — Fairfield tennis coach Mike Filbrun reached a coaching milestone Monday night, as he notched his 700th career victory. The Falcons girls tennis team beat Fort Wayne Canterbury, 5-0, to finish the regular season a perfect 12-0.
“It means I’ve been coaching a long time, that’s number one,” said Filbrun on the accomplishment. “And, number two, it’s that I’ve been really, really lucky to be around a lot of great players. We’ve had an incredible number of really good players come through the program, and I’ve ridden a lot of coattails.”
Filbrun has spent 26 years coaching tennis at Fairfield. He’s accumulated 390 wins in 26 seasons as boys coach and 310 wins in 23 seasons as girls coach.
The tennis programs have been consistently successful since Filbrun took over. During his time as coach, the girls program has won 12 sectionals, three regionals and two semistate championships (2011, 2015) that advanced the Falcons to the state tournament. The boys team has also produced multiple trophies, winning 11 sectionals and four regionals.
“I never really even considered coaching,” Filbrun admitted. “When I started teaching, it wasn’t even really in my mind. Both positions kind of just fell in my lap; in both cases, they were looking for a coach and came to me, asking if I would do it. I guess nobody else wanted it, so they ended up with me both times, for boys and girls.”
To mark the career milestone, The Goshen News reached out via text message to some of Filbrun’s former players to comment on what the coach meant to them.
Q: WHAT IMPACT DID COACH FILBRUN HAVE ON YOUR PLAYING CAREER?
Nick Stoltzfus (class of 2000. Played on 1999 regional championship team): “Coach Filbrun created an environment that consistently provided his players with opportunities to reach their full potential. Every tennis season would present a new group of kids that come from varying levels of experience and ability and I just find it amazing how he has so consistently been able to develop his players into a competitive and successful team. Tennis is such a mental game and, especially for people like me, it can be extremely challenging to handle the emotional roller coaster that you face in a tennis match and season. Coach Filbrun never got too high or too low. He recognized these challenges and was able to provide me with the support I needed to bounce back from a tough loss and prepare me for my next match or even just the next game. He modeled integrity on the court and instilled the importance of sportsmanship as an integral part of the game.”
Abbey Neff (Class of 2011. Member of 2011 state finalist team): “He always had such a positive and fun energy, which made me love the sport even more, to the point where I decided to pursue it collegiately.”
Austin Christner (Class of 2014. Current Northridge girls tennis coach): “Coach Filbrun made every day fun. He brings a positive, enjoyable energy every single day. He’s such a likeable guy that he draws a lot of his students out to play tennis. It’s been a really unique experience to coach against my old coach. I for sure use some of the lessons learned from him now that I’ve gotten the opportunity to coach as well.”
Emily (Mast) Ackerman (Class of 2016. Individual state finalist in 2013, 2014; team state finalist in 2015): “Coach Filbrun was encouragement to me. As a high-achieving athlete, we hear many voices of criticism & critique, but never from him. Not once.”
Aaron Streit (Class of 2019. Member of 2016 regional champs. Currently plays at Trine): “Coach Filbrun was someone who knew how to keep you in a good mental state. Tennis is such a mental sport, so if you’re not in the right head space to play, it made it very difficult to be successful. That was one area I feel that Coach Filbrun was especially good at. He knew how to keep his team calm and get us ready for matches. Overall, he is a great person and someone who is always very supportive of his team, which means a lot as a player.”
Q: IS THERE ANYTHING YOU’D LIKE TO SAY TO COACH FILBRUN ON WINNING HIS 700TH MATCH?
Stoltzfus: “As incredible of a feat as it is to get 700 wins, I have to say that I'm not at all surprised by it. Coach Filbrun clearly has a formula for success that he has demonstrated time and time again over the years. This is a milestone that he has earned through years of consistent excellence in coaching, mentoring, and developing young men and women. Congratulations Coach Filbrun, and thank you for your commitment to Fairfield tennis.”
Neff: “I never doubted he would reach such a massive milestone. His encouraging spirit pushed my team through many tough matches, and got us to Fairfield’s first state finals appearance. Congratulations to a wonderful coach and overall person, and I’m sure many more milestones await him both on and off the court!”
Christner: “I’d like to thank him for his time commitment to the Fairfield community. Now that I’m a coach, I know how much work goes behind the scenes and hours it takes. I’d also like to thank him for making the game of tennis fun. Lastly, thanks for being a good example of character and joy for all the players he’s coached.”
Ackerman: “I’m so thankful for his voice in my life; he’s more than a coach, he’s a mentor. It was an honor to be a part of his wins. Also — I’m a high school teacher & tennis coach because of him & I’m hoping to have 1/2 the impact that he’s had on so many.” (Ackerman will be coaching the boys team at Tippecanoe Valley in the fall).
Streit: “Coach Filbrun, congratulations on your 700th win! It’s an incredible accomplishment! I just wanted to thank you for a great four years of tennis at Fairfield. I feel that I improved not only in my tennis skills but so much more than that, including leadership and determination. Many of my favorite memories from high school are from tennis and the positive experience I had there helped me confirm that I wanted to play in college. I’ll never forget your support and passion on the court and in the classroom. Again, congratulations and good luck with your next 700 wins!”
