LAGRANGE — Fairfield put away its latest boys tennis victory in a shade under an hour.
The Falcons moved to 13-2 overall and 5-0 in the Northeast Corner Conference with a swift 5-0 win Thursday, Sept. 7 at Lakeland High School.
“We were just looking to play steady,” said Fairfield coach Mike Filbrun. “That’s a big part of tennis — steady play with composure. We did both those things really well today.”
It took Garrett Stoltzfus just over 25 minutes to post a 6-0, 6-0 triumph over Treston Sunken at No. 1 singles.
A few minutes later, Grady Garber and Drew Beachy closed out Tennason Reidel and William Hofer 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles followed by Chase Buckholz and Brant Garber posting a 6-0, 6-0 over Kaleb Weimer and Isaiah Howard in their first pairing together at No. 1 doubles.
“It helped that I really know what to do in doubles and he gets to hit ground strokes and volleys,” said Brant Garber of Buckholz.
Buckholz gave some input as well.
“The main thing is communication,” he said. “I played a little bit of doubles at the beginning of last year.”
Brant Garber usually plays No. 1 doubles with Noah Mast. The duo gives the opposition problems with their height and ability to get to the net.
“We talk a ton in doubles about being aggressive and aggressive doesn’t mean clobber everything,” Filbrun said. “Aggressive means get to a lot of balls. When you’ve got wingspans like (6-foot-6 Mast and 6-1 Garber) you can get to a lot of balls and you’re the one dictating the action.
“You can’t teach height. But you’ve got to take advantage of it. Just because you’re tall doesn’t mean balls are magnetic to you.”
Filbrun granted a wish for Mast, who normally plays doubles with Brant Garber, and let him play a varsity singles match. He beat Ethan Rasbaugh 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
“Noah Mast has been a valuable contributor to the team for many years,” Filbrun said. “Giving Noah a singles opportunity, we thought it would be a nice thing.”
Cooper LeCount earned a 6-3, 6-0 victory against Xai Leu at No. 2 singles.
What has made the 2023 season successful so far?
“We just have some guys who can get it done,” said Brant Garber. “Garrett is just a beast. You watch him, he’s unstoppable.
“Having kids around you that can win matches really takes the pressure off of you.”
Buckholz credited Fibrin with preparing the team in practice for the upcoming foe.
“He puts in specific drills to match our opponents,” Buckholz added. “He says that’ll help us beat this team.”
Lakeland fell to 2-8 overall and 2-4 in the NECC.
“Fairfield’s always been a sound team,” Lakers coach Colton Fleeman said. “We have a very young team this year. The majority of my nine players are brand new.
“I wanted them to learn from this. I want them to play better players to see what to do and the game works better for them.”
Fairfield visits Angola Monday and Lakeland goes to Central Noble Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS
Fairfield 5, Lakeland 0
No. 1 singles: Garrett Stoltzfus (F) def. Treston Sunken (L) 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 singles: Cooper LeCount (F) def. Xai Leu (L) 6-3, 6-0
No. 3 singles: Noah Mast (F) def. Ethan Rasbaugh (L) 6-0, 6-0
No. 1 doubles: Chase Buckholz/Brant Garber (F) def. Kaleb Weimer/Isaiah Howard (L) 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 doubles: Grady Garber/Drew Beachy (F) def. Tennason Reidel/William Hofer (L) 6-0, 6-0
Records: Fairfield 13-2 (5-0 NECC), Lakeland 2-8 (2-4 NECC).
JV: Fairfield 4, Lakeland 0.