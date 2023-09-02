SYRACUSE — Looking at the scores, it might appear Fairfield rolled to the team championship Saturday, Sept. 2 in the Wawasee Super Duals boys tennis tournament.
But that’s not the way Falcons coach Mike Fibrun saw it even though his team did score three 5-0 wins to take the trophy in the four-team round robin event.
“There were a lot of tough matches,” Filbrun said after his team bested Jimtown, Wawasee and Westview with four matches being decided by third-set super tiebreaker (first to 10 points and win by two). “We did a really good job of staying focused on those big games and big points at the end of the set."
“We played really well in tiebreakers. We didn’t back down just because it was an important point.”
Conditions were sunny from the first serves at 9 a.m. to the last point at 4:03 p.m. The wind picked up for the third round.
With the heat, many dishes of ice cream were served from Wawasee’s courtside soft serve machine.
“It’s really grueling being out in the sun for hour upon hour,” Filbrun said. “We did a nice job of playing to our strengths even in the third round when we were getting kind of tired.”
Fairfield junior Garrett Stoltzfus was steady with three straight-set victories at No. 1 singles.
“I was pretty consistent,” Stoltzfus said. “I didn’t make a lot of mistakes. I played really well. I took advantage of opportunities whenever I could.”
Filbrun noted that through Saturday Stoltzfus played six matches in a four-day span.
“He’s grown probably three inches in the last year and added about 20 pounds,” Filbrun said of Stoltzfus. “He’s improved vastly and he was a very good player last year."
“He can put away balls this year that he couldn’t last year. He’s always the skill, talent and tremendous court awareness, but now you have the power to go along with it.”
The deep Falcons also enjoyed 3-0 days by Cooper LeCount at No. 2 singles, Chase Buckholtz at No. 3 singles and Noah Mast and Brant Garber at No. 1 doubles. Grady Garber and Conner LeCount went 1-0 and Grady Garber and Drew Beachy posted a 2-0 record.
Wawasee went 2-1 on the day, Westview 1-2 and Jimtown 0-3.
“Our boys aren’t giving up when they get behind,” Wawasee coach Vince Rhodes said. “Normally we’ll start off slow and it’s hard for them to come back once they get down. What I liked about today was that they were competing with all schools — even Fairfield."
“We’ve had a lot more athleticism this year.”
Wawasee got two wins each from Joey Harper at No. 1 singles and Brayden Miller at No. 3 singles and the No. 2 doubles duo of Caden Pratt and Dane Cripe. Dukes also won at No. 1 doubles with partner Ty Brooks.
Rhodes notes that three players in the lineup — Dane Cripe, Kane Dukes and Brayden Miller — are in just their second year of high school tennis and have kept getting better.
“I’m really excited about the progress they’ve made just in a short time,” said Rhodes.
The coach encourages his players to come to the net as much as possible.
“That’s where the points are won,” said Rhodes.
Westview coach Tyler Miller saw plenty of positives from his young squad, including two wins at No. 1 doubles by Gavin Engle/Kaden Grau.
“I’m buoyed by our ability to come back in a couple of our sets and matches,” said Miller. “We competed well.
“We had some chances that we didn’t capitalize on. But that’s part of what you learn to do during the season.
“The next time hopefully we make better shot selection choices and be ready for our core hitting position. I’m not disappointed. We pushed ourselves and gave good effort and had good attitudes.”
Fairfield (11-2) visits Central Noble, Wawasee (11-2) goes to Goshen and Westview (4-4) treks to Bethany Christian Tuesday, Sept. 5.
BOYS TENNIS - Wawasee Invitational
First Round
Wawasee 4, Westview 1
No. 1 singles: Joey Harper (Waw) def. Mason Clark (Wv) 6-0, 6-2
No. 2 singles: Kane Dukes (Waw) def. Kaden Hostetler (Wv) 6-2, 6-3
No. 3 singles: Brayden Miller (Waw) def. Dylan Shrock (Wv) 4-6, 6-3, 13-11
No. 1 doubles: Gavin Engle/Kaden Grau (Wv) def. Ty Brooks/Evan Byler (Waw) 7-5, 4-6, 10-4
No. 2 doubles: Caden Pratt/Dane Cripe (Waw) def. Jake Lang/Luke Stults (Wv) 0-6, 7-6, 10-7
Fairfield 5, Jimtown 0
No. 1 singles: Garrett Stoltzfus (F) def. Zane Wort (J) 6-1, 6-1
No. 2 singles: Cooper LeCount (F) def. Dalton Cook (J) 4-6, 6-1,10-4
No. 3 singles: Chase Buckholtz (F) def. Leighton Gingrich (J) 6-0, 6-0
No. 1 doubles: Noah Mast/Brant Garber (F) def. Chase Clay/Kamden Flores (J) 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 doubles: Grady Garber/Conner LeCount (F) def. Scot Harris/Bradyn Warp (J) 6-2, 6-1
Second Round
Fairfield 5, Wawasee 0
No. 1 singles: Garrett Stoltzfus (F) def. Jesse Harper (Waw) 6-0, 6-4
No. 2 singles: Cooper LeCount (F) def. Kane Dukes (Waw) 4-6, 6-3, 10-7
No. 3 singles: Chase Buckholtz (F) def. Brayden Miller (Waw) 6-0, 6-3
No. 1 doubles: Noah Mast/Brant Garber (F) def. Ty Brooks/Evan Byler (Waw) 6-7 (4-7), 6-1, 10-6
No. 2 doubles: Grady Garber/Drew Beachy (F) def. Caden Pratt/Dane Cripe (Waw) 6-3, 6-2
Westview 3, Jimtown 2
No. 1 singles: Zane Wort (J) def. Mason Clark (Wv) 7-6, 5-7, 11-9
No. 2 singles: Dalton Cox (J) def. Kaden Hostetler (Wv) 7-6 (7-4), 6-3
No. 3 singles: Dylan Shrock (Wv) def. Leighton Gingerich (J) 6-4, 6-1
No. 1 doubles: Gavin Engle/Kaden Grau (Wv) def. Chase Clay/Kamden Flores (J) 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 doubles: Jace Lang/Luke Stults (Wv) def. Bradyn Warp/Carson Gingerich (J) 6-2, 6-1
Third Round
Wawasee 4, Jimtown 1
No. 1 singles: Joey Harper (Waw) def. Zane Wort (J) 6-3, 6-2
No. 2 singles: Dalton Cox (J) def. Evan Byler (Waw) 6-2, 6-0
No. 3 singles: Brayden Miller (Waw) def. Scot Harris (J) 6-1, 6-0
No. 1 doubles: Ty Brooks/Kane Dukes (Waw) def. Chase Clay/Kamden Flores (J) 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 doubles: Caden Pratt/Dane Cripe (Waw) def. A.J. Allen/Leighton Gingerich (J) 6-3, 6-3
Fairfield 5, Westview 0
No. 1 singles: Garrett Stoltzfus (F) def. Mason Clark (Wv) 6-1, 6-1
No. 2 singles: Cooper LeCount (F) def. Kaden Hostetler (Wv) 7-5, 6-3
No. 3 singles: Chase Buckholtz (F) def. Dylan Shrock (Wv) 2-6, 6-3, 10-4
No. 1 doubles: Noah Mast/Brant Garber (F) def. Gavin Engle/Kaden Grau (Wv) 7-2, 7-6 (7-4)
No. 2 doubles: Grady Garber/Drew Beachy (F) def. Jace Lang/Luke Stults (Wv) 6-1, 6-2
Records: Fairfield 11-2, Wawasee 11-2, Westview 4-4, Jimtown 0-10.