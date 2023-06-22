MIDDLEBURY — Austin Christner has resigned as both the boys and girls head tennis coach at Northridge, the school announced Thursday.
Christner coached the Northridge boys for four seasons and the girls for three. He was set to coach the girls in 2020, but the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As boys head coach, he guided the Raiders to three sectional championships (2019, 2021, 2022). They also won NLC titles in 2020 and 2021, which are two of the four total conference championships the program has.
With the girls, he led Northridge to NLC, sectional and regional titles in 2021. It was the farthest the program had gone in the state tournament since 2013.
“We are thankful for Austin and all that he has done for Raider Tennis the past few years,” Northridge Athletic Director Ryan Bales said in a statement. “There is no doubt he set the bar high with not only his ability to motivate players and teach the game of tennis, but his ability to connect with his student-athletes and build positive relationships was a strong trait that he brought to the table. Although we are disappointed to lose him, we are happy for him and his future.
“We are also excited about securing someone to lead this program that will build off of the recent success and grow this program to an even higher level with their own touch.”
The school’s press release noted that interested candidates can contact Bales directly, and more information can be found on the school district’s website under the “Human Resources” section.