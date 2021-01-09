GOSHEN — While both coaches were happy to get wins Saturday, Goshen’s Mia Miller and Wawasee’s Jason Scott are more focused on what’s to come in the coming weeks.
On Saturday, though, the Goshen girls beat Wawasee, 94-84, and the Warrior boys edged the RedHawks, 92-91, in a Northern Lakes Conference swim meet at the GCS Aquatic Center. With the postseason right around the corner, both coaches know the real season begins next week with the girls NLC championship invite.
“I think, right now, we’re just focusing on the NLC lineup,” Goshen coach Mia Miller said. “Overall, we’re just getting everybody ready for their events at NLC’s. On the boys’ side in particular, we’re not just focusing on NLC’s, but sectionals as well. We have big goals on that side.”
“I don’t always focus on the win as a team,” Wawasee coach Jason Scott added. “I want to see everyone make improvements with where we’ve been working, and I got to see some of that, so that’s nice. … I’m pretty pleased. We had some really great swims out of a lot of people and some lifetime bests out of upperclassmen, which isn’t something you usually see out of this time of the season. That’s kind of exciting because they’re all dead tired.”
GIRLS: Goshen 94, Wawasee 84
The RedHawks ended their regular season with a close victory over the Warriors. They finish the season 8-6 overall and 4-3 in NLC competitions.
Goshen primarily used its depth to just sneak by the Warriors. They scored 11 team points in both the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard butterfly, finishing first, third and fourth in those two races, respectively. Miller noted the butterfly performance as one that stood out because of the difficulty of the race. Sam Hunter won, with Vanessa Murillo-Cruz finishing third and Casey Farver fourth.
“100 butterfly is always one of those events that everyone struggles with; it’s one of the scariest events on the lineup,” Miller said. “It’s just a matter of challenging the girls and encouraging them to make sure they are ready for whatever comes their way.”
On the Wawasee side, Scott noted the performance of sophomore Hayden Neer as one that stood out. She was on the winning 200-yard medley relay team and won the 100-yard breaststroke race as well.
Sophomore Alexi Mishler also had a nice day, according to Scott. Mishler won the 50-yard freestyle and was second in the 100-yard backstroke.
“Alexi Mishler just got to be back in the water to race this week, which has been a nice addition back to the team,” Scott said. “(Saturday) was the first time she sawm the 100-yard backstroke since February.”
Wawasee wraps up regular season conference action with a 3-4 record. Both programs now get ready to focus on the NLC invite, which begins Thursday.
BOYS: Wawasee 92, Goshen 91
In what was ultimately decided on the final event of the afternoon, Wawasee used a first-and-third-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay to narrowly get past Goshen for a one-point victory. The team of Blake Roose, Nathan Kryder, Nathan Harper and Karlson Hand won the race, while Camden Powell, Caden Garden, Zeke Keim and Joshua Metcalf finished third, securing the final two points of the event.
Scott particularly was impressed with Powell Saturday. The junior recently started competing in the 200-yard freestyle race, and has shown to be strong in the event.
“Camden Powell is a second-year swimmer — he was a (500-yard freestyle) guy last year — and that’s where we started him out this year,” Scott said. “We had a talk over Christmas vacation about me thinking he’d be better at the 200 (freestyle), and he said, ‘I’ll try it.’ And, he went 2:00 in it, and repeated it three more times this week. So, he’s had an amazing year so far. Hopefully the end is just as good or better than the beginning.”
The two team were close throughout, with the lead never reaching double digits between the teams. It was a one-point margin on four other occasions before the final tally resulted in the one-point win for the Warriors.
Goshen had strong performances from freshman Skye Steury and junior Nick Zehr. Both won two individual races and were on a winning relay team together. Steury won the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke, Zehr was victorious in the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard butterfly, and both were on the 200-yard freestyle relay team that won.
WAWASEE VS. GOSHEN BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING — INDIVIDUAL WINNERS
GIRLS: Goshen 94, Wawasee 84
200-yard medley relay: Alexi Mishler, Rileigh Atwood, Cammy Kryder and Hayden Neer, Wawasee, 1:58.04
200-yard freestyle: Lilly Tyler, Wawasee, 2:07
200-yard individual medley: Sam Hunter, Goshen, 2:19.27
50-yard freestyle: Alexi Mishler, Wawasee, 26.00
1-meter diving: Avah DeVoe, Goshen, 190.65 points
100-yard butterfly: Sam Hunter, Goshen, 1:01.66
100-yard freestyle: Norah George-Miller, Goshen, 57.79
500-yard freestyle: Lilly Tyler, Wawasee, 5:38.05
200-yard freestyle relay: Norah George-Miller, Vanessa Murillo-Cruz, Casey Farver and Sam Hunter, Goshen, 1:48.61
100-yard backstroke: Cammy Kryder, Wawasee, 1:02.37
100-yard breaststroke: Hayden Neer, Wawasee, 1:10.41
400-yard freestyle relay: Lilly Tyler, Emma Yoder, Alexi Mishler and Cammy Kryder, Wawasee, 4:12.23
BOYS: Wawasee 92, Goshen 91
200-yard medley relay: Nathan Harper, Karlson Hand, Nathan Kryder and Blake Roose, Wawasee, 1:48.35
200-yard freestyle: Nathan Kryder, Wawasee, 1:55.66
200-yard individual medley: Nick Zehr, Goshen, 2:05.74
50-yard freestyle: Skye Steury, Goshen, 23.54
1-meter diving: Caden Hodge, Goshen, 198.30 points
100-yard butterfly: Nick Zehr, Goshen, 56.28
100-yard freestyle: Joshua Metcalf, Wawasee, 53.95
500-yard freestyle: Levi Moser, Goshen, 5:13.79
200-yard freestyle relay: Skye Steury, Jackson Gaby, Levi Moser and Nick Zehr, Goshen, 1:37.39
100-yard backstroke: Nathan Harper, Wawasee, 57.62
100-yard breaststroke: Skye Steury, Goshen, 1:06.34
400-yard freestyle relay: Blake Roose, Nathan Kryder, Nathan Harper and Karlson Hand, Wawasee, 3:29.25
