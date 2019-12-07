GOSHEN — Mia Miller made a goal her senior year of high school to compete in every swimming event Goshen offered. She was able to accomplish that when she participated in 1-meter diving at the then-Redskin Relays.
Ten years later, Miller had her first chance to coach her alma mater in the now-RedHawk Relays Saturday at the Goshen Aquatics Center. Goshen finished second overall with 172 points. Angola won the event with 212.
“This is our last meet coming off of a huge week for us,” Miller said. “We’re all really tired; we all showed up really tired, but I told the guys it doesn’t matter if we win or lose today, it’s about having fun. They went out and did it.”
Designed to be a fun event, the contest doesn’t count toward regular season standings or win totals. Every race is a relay race as well, allowing for some interesting combinations to take place.
One for Goshen came during the 600-meter mixed freestyle relay. The format of the race involves six swimmers each swimming at a crescendo, of sorts, as it’s broken down into six segments of 50, 100, 150, 150, 100 and 50 yards. For Miller, this gave her an opportunity to use an all-sibling team.
The team of Chloe Franks, Gabe Goertz, Vanessa Murillo-Cruz, Will Franks, Valeria Murillo and Sam Goertz won the race with a time of 6:43.56, beating second place Angola by 18 seconds.
“If you heard one of our (team) chants, they were chanting ‘sibling relay’ for that,” Miller said.
NorthWood, which finished fourth, used the meet to get some more experience for their younger swimmers.
“This year, we’ve got a few more (people) on the team and new kids coming in; we have to make sure they’re skilled enough to put them in certain events,” NorthWood coach Sheryl Hawkins said. “That’s always a challenge.”
Both NorthWood and Goshen were competing in their third meets of the week. Miller felt that even though her team was tired, they still brought a lot of enthusiasm to the meet.
“What we lacked for in energy, we made up for in team support,” Miller said.
Hawkins noted her team’s chemistry after this week is high.
“The kids have a good time,” Hawkins said. “They’ve worked hard this past week with the two meets that we had, so this was a good changeup for them. Something different. … I see a lot of the camaraderie coming out. You always try to look for leadership from the kids, not just our captains. It’s nice to see that.”
Miller also had similar feelings about her team.
“I have never seen a high school team like this come together as quickly as they have and as big as they have,” Miller said. “I think that, as far as team support goes, we can rival anyone when it comes to cheering. I think we all did a great job in that respect.”
2019 REDHAWK RELAYS — TEAM STANDINGS
1. Angola 212 points
2. Goshen 172 points
3. Mishawaka 154 points
4. NorthWood 150 points
5. Mishawaka Marian 88 points
5. Fort Wayne Canterbury 88 points
7. Jimtown 52 points
INDIVIDUAL EVENT WINNERS
Mixed 1-meter diving: Caden Jenkins, NorthWood, 121.90
Girls 200-yard medley relay: Angola (Grace Shelburne, Sommer Stultz, Olivia Tigges and Audra James; 2:08.38)
Boys 200-yard medley relay: Goshen (Xavier Groves, Nick Zehr, Logan Cid and Mason Schrock; 1:51.88)
Mixed 400-yard freestyle relay: Jimtown (Ben Behrens, Macey Slabaugh, Iven Herden and Elizabeth Zerfas; 4:04.10)
Girls 200-yard breaststroke relay: Angola (Maddie Toigo, Katie Smith, Courtney Simmons and Sommer Stultz; 2:28.80)
Boys 200-yard breaststroke relay: Angola (Marcus Miller, Jacob Pontorno, Josh Pontorno and Ethan Bussema; 2:17.57)
Mixed 600-yard freestyle relay: Goshen (Chloe Franks, Gabe Goertz, Vanessa Murillo-Cruz, Will Franks, Valeria Murillo and Sam Goertz; 6:43.56)
Girls 200-yard backstroke relay: Angola (Grace Shelburne, Jenna Millay, Yuwadee Sungkakham and Maddie Toigo; 2:14.87)
Boys 200-yard backstroke relay: Angola (Gage Sweeney, Jacob Gibson, Vaughn Cooper and Zaccha Creager; 2:02.84)
Mixed 800-yard freestyle relay: Mishawaka (Ethan Stanton, Mia Guerra, Eric Arseneau and Lilly Wilson; 8:43.84)
Girls 200-yard butterfly relay: Angola (Taylor Clemens, Olivia Tigges, Audreyana Antos and Maddie Toigo; 2:05.77)
Boys 200-yard butterfly relay: Mishawaka (Eric Arseneau, Trevor Heintzberger, Alex Kincannon and Ethan Stanton; 1:53.41)
Girls 200-yard freestyle relay: Angola (Hannah Conley, Katie Smith, Teryn Stanley and Audra James; 1:59.67)
Boys 200-yard freestyle relay: Angola (Marcus Miller, Jacob Pontorno, Ethan Bussema and Zaccha Creager; 1:40.73)
Mixed 400-meter medley relay: Angola (Taylor Clemens, Marcus Miller, Courtney Simmons and Zaccha Creager; 4:29.23)
Mixed 200-meter freestyle relay: Goshen (Sam Hunter, Austin Elliott, Will Franks and Zoe Eichorn; 1:44.30)
