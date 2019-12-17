PREP SWIMMING: Northridge girls, Concord boys win twice at Elkhart pool

ELKHART — Northridge and Concord got a taste of what’s to come when they competed at the shiny new Elkhart Fitness & Aquatics Center Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Competing at the site of the girls sectional, Northridge girls (7-0 overall, 3-0 in the Northern Lakes Conference) topped Concord 121-65 and Memorial 147-32 while Concord (2-1, 2-1 NLC) bested Memorial 147-32.
“This is a beautiful facility,” said Raiders coach Kyle Hembree. “It’s awesome to have in our area.
“The overall set-up and lighting and seating — all of it – is going to create an environment that’s going to be great for sectional.”
Hembree and his team have high expectations for the state series and Tuesday’s meet was an early step along the way.
“The goal is to be (state) runner-up this year and I’m not sure we swam to that potential tonight,” said Hembree, whose team practiced Tuesday morning. “We’ve just got to find ways to get better. We’re performing well. We’re tired, which is good. We’ll be fine at the end of the season.”
Led by Elsa Fretz (50-yard freestyle in 23.65 and 100 freestyle in 50.70) and Sydney Nethercutt (200 freestyle in 1:53.28 and 500 freestyle in 5:05.41), Northridge girls won seven of 12 individual events.
“Sid swam great,” said Hembree. “Both swims were lifetime bests. She’s putting herself in a spot where she’s going to score at state. She’s going to earn us a lot of points.
“Elsa’s coming off an illness last week. She will be fine.”
Winning one individual event each for the Raider girls was Jenna Nethercutt (100 breaststroke in 1:06.96), Kenzie Weber (100 backstroke in 59.33) and Anna Yeater (200 individual medley in 2:13.51).
Northridge was also victorious in all three girls relays.
Weber, Jenna Nethercutt, Ingrid Fretz and Americis Ingling won the 200 medley (1:51.51). Elsa Fretz, Sydney Nethercutt, Weber and Jenna Nethercutt won the 200 freestyle (1:38.51). Elsa Fretz, Ingrid Fretz, Ingling and Sydney Nethercutt won 400 freestyle relay (3:36.79).
Paced by Kaitlin Simon (300.80), the Raiders took the top two spots in diving on a night when the team had 21 top-three finishes.
The closest girls race of the meet was the first one. Northridge edged out Concord’s Ella Lantz, Tori Posthauer, Audrey Lantz and Grace Brenneman by .10 of a second in the 200 medley relay (1:51.51 to 1:51.61).
Concord boys (3-0, 3-0 NLC) beat Northridge 104-79 and Memorial 150-26 and Northridge bested Memorial 122-37.
“It’s a big win for our men,” said Minutemen coach Tom Johnson. “They performed really well.
“Northridge has really quality, high-end athletes. I felt like we raced them really well. Really happy with our depth.”
While Northridge boys (3-4, 3-2) won eight of 12 events, Concord prevailed with its depth. The Minutemen had 24 top-three finishes.
Will Harris won both the 50 freestyle (22.04) and 100 freestyle (49.37) while Concord went 1-2-3 in diving, led by Alan Arriaga (185.60).
“He’s a beast,” said Johnson of Harris. “He’s a big guy. He’s really doing some things better this year than he did last year. It leads us to believe we’ve got some big things to come.”
In the closest boys race of the night, Harris edged out Northridge’s Joey Gaberick (22.07) by .03 of a second in the 50 freestyle.
Tommy Brunner, Ethan Davies, Derek Angel, Connor Camacho led Concord to a triumph in the 400 freestyle relay (3:36.81).
Luke Dibley (500 freestyle in 4:50.40 and 100 backstroke in 56.97) and Turner Koch (200 IM in 2:04.36 and 100 butterfly in 54.90) won two individual events each for Northridge while Gaberick (100 breaststroke in 58.97) and Tristin Bratt (200 freestyle in 1:49.65) took one each.
Dibley, Gaberick, Koch and Caleb Kauffman helped the Raiders win the 200 medley relay (59.07).
Gaberick, Kauffman, Bratt and Dibley earned a win for Northridge in the 200 freestyle relay (1:32.27).
“In spots we performed up to what we needed to do,” said Hembree of his Northridge boys. “There were some spot where we could be better.”
CONCORD, NORTHRIDGE VS. ELKHART MEMORIAL SWIM MEET RESULTS
Girls: Northridge 121, Concord 65; Northridge 147, Memorial 32; Concord 147, Memorial 32.
Event winners:
200-yard medley relay: Northridge (Kenzie Weber, Jenna Nethercutt, Ingrid Fretz, Americis Ingling), 1:51.51.
200-yard freestyle: Sydney Nethercutt (N), 1:53.28.
200-yard individual medley: Anna Yeater (N), 2:13.51.
50-yard freestyle: Elsa Fretz (N), 23.65.
1-meter diving: Kaitlin Simon (N), 300.80.
100-yard butterfly: Sophia Stutsman (C), 1:00.55.
100-yard freestyle: Elsa Fretz (N), 50.70.
500-yard freestyle: Sydney Nethercutt (N), 5:05.41.
200-yard freestyle relay: Northridge (Elsa Fretz, Sydney Nethercutt, Kenzie Weber, Jenna Nethercutt), 1:38.51.
100-yard backstroke: Kenzie Weber (N), 59.33.
100-yard breaststroke: Jenna Nethercutt (N), 1:06.96.
400-yard freestyle relay: Northridge (Elsa Fretz, Ingrid Fretz, Americis Ingling, Sydney Nethercutt) 3:36.79.
Boys: Concord 104, Northridge 79; Concord 150, Memorial 26; Northridge 122, Memorial 37.
Event winners:
200-yard medley relay: Northridge (Luke Dibley, Joey Gaberick, Turner Koch, Caleb Kauffman) 59.07.
200-yard freestyle: Tristin Bratt (N), 1:49.65.
200-yard individual medley: Turner Koch (N), 2:04.36.
50-yard freestyle: Will Harris (C), 22.04.
1-meter diving: Alan Arriaga (C), 185.60.
100-yard butterfly: Turner Koch (N), 54.90.
100-yard freestyle: Will Harris (C), 49.37.
500-yard freestyle: Luke Dibley (N), 4:50.40.
200-yard freestyle relay: Northridge (Joey Gaberick, Caleb Kauffman, Tristin Bratt, Luke Dibley) 1:32.27.
100-yard backstroke: Luke Dibley (N) 56.97.
100-yard breaststroke: Joey Gaberick (N), 58.97.
400-yard freestyle relay: Concord (Tommy Brunner, Ethan Davies, Derek Angel, Connor Camacho) 3:36.81.
