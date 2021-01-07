ELKHART — The Northridge girls swimming and diving team wrapped up at least a share of the Northern Lakes Conference title, while the Concord boys team took one step closer to that same accomplishment.
In a showdown between two of the top swimming programs in the area, the Raider girls and Minutemen boys emerged victorious. Northridge won the girls competition, 113-73, while the Concord boys won 103-77.
The victory for the Raiders gives them a perfect 7-0 NLC record, earning them a share of the title. They can win the conference championship outright at next week’s NLC championship invite.
Concord improved to 5-0 in the boys swimming NLC standings. The next closest team to them is Northridge at 5-2, so barring upset losses to NorthWood and Warsaw, the Minutemen will earn a share of the NLC title. The boys NLC championship is Jan. 28-30.
GIRLS: Northridge 113, Concord 73
The Raiders have become the standard bearer in the NLC when it comes to girls swimming. Coming off a fourth-place finish at the state meet a season ago, Northridge continued its dominance through the NLC with another regular season conference title Thursday. It’s the sixth-straight year the Raiders will have at least earned a share of the conference title.
“We swam pretty well,” Northridge coach Kyle Hembree said. “We’ve got some spots where we still need to be better; we’ve got to get the job done. But overall, they executed pretty well, which was good because they haven’t been overly challenged since the first week we started competing.”
Even Concord coach Tom Johnson admitted Northridge has become the gold standard of the conference.
“We’re missing a couple of people, and we feel like when we get them back, we can give (Northridge) a much better meet; they swam very well,” Johnson said. “They’re the standard we’ve got to beat right now, and our women have been working really hard.”
Northridge won with a balanced effort. They occupied the top three spots in the diving competition, with junior Kaitlin Simons winning with 305.5 points. Junior Jiselle Miller was second with 295.70 points, and junior Evie Long third at 259.95 points.
Senior Anna Yeater and sophomore Sydney Nethercutt then anchored the swimming portion for the Raiders. Yeater won individually in the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard breaststroke, while Nethercutt won the 200-yard freestyle. On the same relay teams, they also emerged victorious in the 200-yard freestyle race.
“We’ve gone through a lot of adversity here at the beginning of the year,” Hembree said. “I think, as a team, they’ve really stepped up and really come together.”
Concord was led by junior Grace Brenneman. She won the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle individually, and was on the winning 200-yard medley relay team.
The Minutemen still have to face Warsaw and NorthWood in the regular season before the postseason begins next week. Johnson likes where his team is at currently.
“We feel really confident,” Johnson said. “We’ve had a really strong stretch of training. They’ve worked hard … the women’s chemistry is amazing. I feel like it can be the best team we’ve ever had at the state meet. We’ve got to start showing that next week and then in sectionals.”
BOYS: Concord 103, Northridge 77
Concord took another step toward a third-straight NLC championship with a win over Northridge. It’s something sophomore Brayden Sollars hopes he and his teammates can finish off with two more regular season wins and a victory at the conference title invite at the end of the month.
“It feels pretty special,” Sollars said. “We haven’t gone … back-to-back-to-back, so it feels pretty special to be here with these guys.”
Sollars won four events Thursday: being a member on the 200-yard medley relay and 200-yard freestyle relay teams, and then individually winning the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke.
Fellow sophomore Tommy Brunner won three races: the 500-yard freestyle, and was a part of the 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard freestyle relay teams.
“He’s an animal,” said Johnson of Brunner. “He’s got a tremendous amount of endurance; a tremendous amount of heart.”
For Hembree, he’s hoping his Northridge boys team can develop its depth before the postseason begins. He feels like Thursday was a step in the right direction.
“I think we’re in a real good spot, to be honest,” Hembree said. “For the boys, we’ve been competitive. … The nice thing we’re starting to see is these other guys that aren’t Luke Dibley and Tristian Bratt are starting to step up and fill some of these holes. They’re doing their part like they need to, so I think we’re progressing to where we need to be.”
NORTHRIDGE VS. CONCORD BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING —INDIVIDUAL WINNERS
BOYS: CONCORD 103, NORTHRIDGE 77
200-yard medley relay: Derek Angel, Brayden Sollars, Braeden Messenger and Caleb McDonald, Concord, 1:44.28
200-yard freestyle: Luke Dibley, Northridge, 1:45.45
200-yard individual medley: Tristin Bratt, Northridge, 2:02.32
50-meter freestyle: Brayden Sollars, Concord, 23.05
1-meter diving: Ethan Smith, Concord, 262 points
100-yard butterfly: Braeden Messenger, Concord, 57.90
100-yard freestyle: Ethan Davies, Concord, 50.02
500-yard freestyle: Tommy Brunner, Concord, 4:50.58
200-yard freestyle relay: Brayden Sollars, Braeden Messenger, Austin Zimmerman and Tommy Brunner, Concord, 1:33.12
100-yard backstroke: Luke Dibley, Northridge, 55.51
100-yard breaststroke: Brayden Sollars, Concord, 1:01
400-yard freestyle relay: Tommy Brunner, Caleb McDonald, Derek Angel and Ethan Davies, Concord, 3:24.87
GIRLS: NORTHRIDGE 113, CONCORD 73
200-yard relay: Ella Lantz, Tori Posthauer, Sophia Stutsman and Grace Brenneman, Concord, 1:49.32
200-yard freestyle: Sydney Nethercutt, Northridge, 1:56.28
200-yard individual medley: Anna Yeater, Northridge, 2:11.56
50-yard freestyle: Grace Brenneman, Concord, 23.76
1-meter diving: Kaitlin Simons, Northridge, 305.05 points
100-yard butterfly: Sophia Stutsman, Concord, 1:00
100-yard freestyle: Grace Brenneman, Concord, 53.28
500-yard freestyle: Hailey Clark, Northridge, 5:10.95
200-yard freestyle relay: Americis Ingling, Anna Yeater, Makena Mount and Sydney Nethercutt, Northridge, 1:40.76
100-yard backstroke: Ella Lantz, Concord, 58.78
100-yard breaststroke: Ann Yeater, Northridge, 1:06.72
400-yard freestyle relay: Americis Ingling, Makena Mount, Hailey Clark and Sydney Nethercutt, Northridge, 3:39.70
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.