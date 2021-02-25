PREP SWIMMING: Kryder kids carry on father's legacy

SYRACUSE — Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Colleen and Andy Kryder were celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary by watching their son, Zack, play baseball. The married couple knew they didn’t have much more time together.
“He couldn’t sit in the stands, so we had to watch in the car,” Colleen said.
Thursday, June 25, 2020. Andy Kryder died after a seven-month battle with sarcoma, a cancer that affects your muscles, fat and bones. Andy was 45 years old.
Life hasn’t been easy for the Kryder family in the eight months since Andy’s passing. Andy coached all three of his kids — Cammy, Nathan and Zack — in just about every sport they participated in. This past summer was the first time Zack, 13, can remember not having his dad as his baseball coach.
“He was always the one I would talk to, so I then had to talk to a different coach,” Zack said.
Through the heartache, though, all three Kryder kids have found success. In doing so, they’ve kept their father’s legacy alive.
HAVING DAD AS COACH
Andy Kryder is one of the greatest athletes in Wawasee history. He won multiple state swimming championships, leading the Warriors to a second-place finish at the 1994 state finals. He also received the IHSAA Mental Attitude Award that season, capping off an historic year with one of the state’s most prestigious honors.
Naturally, Kryder stayed involved in the sport after high school. He swam at Ball State University before transitioning into the business world. Nine years ago, though, Andy took a job teaching at Wawasee, which also led him back into coaching swimming through the school’s club programs.
At the time, Cammy was in second grade and Nathan in first. Living on a lake, both already knew how to swim. Now, their dad was about to be their coach.
“It was nice to have somebody who knew a lot about the sport,” Cammy said. “Most of the other kids on the team, they go home to their parents who don’t know very much about swimming. … So, it was really nice to have someone to talk to about swimming after meets and before meets, stuff like that.”
Andy was still dad, though, which showed through with his compassion toward his kids.
“There was one time where I had a bad meet; I was very consistent for a long time in having good meets, and he was very understanding that, ‘Hey, it just happens.’ It helped me get better and back on track,” Nathan said.
A few years after Cammy and Nathan started, Zack began swimming in the Wawasee club ranks. This meant Andy would be able to coach all three of his kids in the sport he grew up loving.
“He knew everything about swimming, so that was really helpful,” Zack said.
Andy’s knowledge of swimming shined brightest when it came to figuring out what time someone needed to swim in order to place in the event. The biggest example of that came for Zack at one of the club state meets when he was 10 years old.
“He said if I wanted to make the top eight in the 100-free, I have to go under this time,” Zack said. “And, I missed that time by a tenth of a second and got ninth. He just knew you’d have to go a certain time to place.”
ANDY’S FINAL MONTHS
Andy was diagnosed with sarcoma in December 2019. He had a surgery to remove the cancerous cells under his armpit in January 2020, and doctors felt good about his outlook following the operation. He began radiation immediately, and for the first time in his coaching career, Andy had to miss some practices.
Every time there was a meet, however, Andy was there to coach on his team.
“We did do really well as a team, so I think that was good for him as well; to come to meets and see us swim really well and make it to state,” Cammy said.
Cammy advanced to the 2020 girls swimming state meet on two different relay teams: the 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle. Wawasee also had others advance in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke events as well.
Shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, Andy started feeling pain again in his armpit area. It reached the point to where Colleen had to take him back to the hospital. Once there, it was confirmed the sarcoma was still in his body. On top of that, it was the most aggressive form of the cancer.
Andy wasn’t given much more time to live. He died three months later.
A SEASON WITHOUT DAD
Everything became different for the Kryder family. Even the mundane things Andy would do were missed.
“He talked them through the whole race, even though it was redundant,” Colleen said. “Every time for a meet, he would talk them through from the start to the finish. … They didn’t like it — it was like, ‘Yeah, let me get to the blocks and get ready.’ — but they didn’t have that this year.”
Zack, who’s had most of his club season canceled because of the pandemic, said it’s been hard for him at the swim meets he has had.
“I don’t like the meets because he would always talk to me about what I should be going, what I should do right,” Zack said. “And none of that was there.”
For Cammy, the first swim meet of the high school season proved to be the most difficult.
“I didn’t really realize until we swam our first meet that I hadn’t ever swam a meet without him there,” Cammy said. “I remember it being hard to focus on swimming and the other girls that were there because I was thinking about him not being there.”
Through it all, the Kryder kids leaned on coaches Jason Scott and Ryan Harper for help. Scott and Andy coached together for the entire time Andy was coaching and grew close with the Kryder family. He and Ryan also had personal experiences they could draw from to help Cammy, Nathan and Zack.
“Ryan and I have both lost our own dads, so we’ve gone through the experience,” Scott said. “I knew this was not going to be easy for any of them, especially knowing that he’s been their coach for their whole lives. I knew we’d have to be super sensitive to all of the ‘firsts’ and all of the changes, all of the fears and all of the expectations as they came along.”
Both Cammy and Nathan have enjoyed successful high school seasons. With the girls team smaller this year, Cammy was still able to qualify for the state meet on the team’s 200-yard medley relay team. For the first time since Andy had died, a Kryder was returning to state.
The emotions were up-and-down for both Cammy and Scott.
“A lot of coaches from other teams came up to me that hadn’t seen my dad from last year and didn’t know (he had died),” Cammy said. “I feel like he knew all of the other coaches at meets because he swam in high school, he swam in college and he has coached with club and high school coaches for a long time.”
“It was a little rough for both of us, but she showed up like a Kryder does,” added Scott.
Two weeks prior, Nathan picked up one of the biggest wins of his career at the Northern Lakes Conference boys swimming championships, winning the 100-yard butterfly race in a time of 54.77 seconds. Nathan was also part of the 400-yard freestyle relay team that won, propelling the Warriors to a second-place finish at the conference meet.
“When I won (the 100 fly), I just knew my dad was smiling down at me from above,” Nathan said.
“It was pretty awesome to get to see his reaction to his own performance and a smile on his face,” Scott added. “To get to watch them (win the 400-free relay) was pretty cool. Andy would’ve loved that, too.”
The sophomore then kept with tradition that ran in his family: shaving his head before sectionals. While most teams don’t do it as often anymore, Andy would still do it for his sons. He often shaved designs into their heads as well, as Nathan once had a fish shaved into his head and Zack an octopus.
Without his dad around to shave his head, though, Nathan had to turn to his coaches and teammates for some assistance.
“At first, we were trying to decide if there was anyone that could do any design with or even just shave it in total,” Nathan said.
While no designs were shaved, Nathan was bald before the sectional finals last week.
Nathan fell just short of qualifying for the state meet, finishing second in the 100-yard butterfly and third in the 400-yard freestyle relay at sectionals. Fortunately, he’ll have two more high school seasons to get down to the state finals, a place where his dad found some of his greatest successes in the 1990s.
In a season unlike any other for the Kryder kids, Colleen knows their dad would be proud of them.
“He’s always been proud. He’d be proud that they did it and that, even when they wanted to give up, they didn’t,” Colleen said. “Jason helped with that because he could read them and understand that this was a tough time right now, so he’d pull them aside and talk to them. He knew what to say to keep them going. Nobody would’ve been disappointed if they had decided not to swim this year, but they’ve done really well.”