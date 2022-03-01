MIDDLEBURY — Kyle Hembree is resigning as the head coach of the Northridge boys and girls swimming teams after five seasons at the helm. Hembree told The Goshen News about his decision Tuesday morning, with the news expected to become official at Tuesday night’s Middlebury Schools Board of Trustees meeting.
“A lot of it is just time with my family,” said Hembree when asked why this was the time to step down. “On average, I work a 13-hour day right now. That’s a lot.”
Hembree, 35, has a wife, Brittany, and three children: two sons aged 15 and 11, and a daughter that is nine years old. The oldest child, Madox, was a freshman on the Raiders’ boys swimming team this season.
Hembree took over for legendary head coach Joe Keller starting with the 2017-18 season and immediately led Northridge to success. The girls team that year finished second at the state meet to perennial state champion Carmel. Sara Troyer won the individual diving state championship, and the 200-yard freestyle team of Elsa Fretz, Kenzie Weber, Jenna Nethercutt and Lauren Miller also took first place. The Raiders’ success at state that year earned Hembree Coach of the Year honors by the state.
The Northridge girls then finished fifth at state in 2019, with Fretz winning the 50-yard freestyle championship. They finished fourth in 2020, 11th in 2021 and ninth this past season.
On the boys’ side, the best team finishes the Raiders had under Hembree was 16th in both the 2019 and 2020 seasons.
Hembree said there’ll be many things he’ll remember for his time with Northridge.
“The girls have probably been the most successful since I’ve been in charge,” Hembree said. “The boys, we’ve made our way back into being relevant this year. So, there’s a lot of things. The trophies are nice, don’t get me wrong. But seeing a lot of kids get first-time ever cuts or even this past weekend — I don’t know how many boys I had with me on that boys state trip that had never been on deck at the IU Natatorium.
“It’s just things that we take for granted. I’ll miss a lot of that for sure.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.