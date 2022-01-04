GOSHEN – At the end of Tuesday night’s meet between Goshen and NorthWood, the home team celebrated in a big way.
At their home pool on Senior Night, the Goshen RedHawks entire team and staff jumped into the pool in jubilation after sweeping Northern Lakes Conference foe NorthWood at the school’s aquatic center.
The boys team won, 113-73, while the girls team was victorious as well, 125-53, to jumpstart the regular season the right way after Christmas break.
“That’s brand new,” said Goshen coach Laura Rupp of the post-meet celebration. “This group of seniors is the first one that’s gone sixth grade through 12th grade in this pool. So it’s been fun to see their transition and to see the pictures of them as they’ve gone through the program. It’s been fun to see these kids grow and mature through this. … It was fun to see them come together, have fun and just be a team (Tuesday night) compared to COVID last season, when we all had to stay away from each other. This year, we’ve definitely tried to have that team aspect with everybody again.”
GIRLS: Goshen 125, NorthWood 53
On Tuesday night, the girls team for the RedHawks (7-3, 3-2 NLC) won nine of the 12 events over NorthWood (4-8, 0-5 NLC).
Junior Samantha Hunter picked up two first-place finishes, winning both the 200-yard individual medley (2:20.71) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:04.93). Fellow junior Norah George-Miller also earned a couple victories in the meet, outlasting everyone in the 200-yard freestyle (2:09.19) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:47.18).
The RedHawks also swept all three relays on the night as well.
For the Panthers, junior Elle Roberts stood out for her team, winning two of the three events for NorthWood. Roberts beat out the pack in both the 50-yard freestyle (26.92) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:17.80).
“Elle comes out, and she pushes as hard as she can every time,” NorthWood head coach Sheryl Hawkins said. “For being a junior, I can’t wait to see what she does her senior year.”
BOYS: Goshen 113, NorthWood 73
The Goshen boys team put on a stellar performance against the Panthers, seeing individual winners in 11 of the 12 events.
Sophomore Levi Moser earned two event victories, out-racing everyone in the 50-yard freestyle (22.77) and the 100-yard butterfly (58.65).
During his final home meet of his career, senior Nick Zehr ran “the gauntlet”, which is doing the final four events of the meet in a row. He swept the two individual events with wins in the 100-yard backstroke (1:00.92) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:04.86). He then helped his team to wins in both the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relays.
“That’s a tradition,” said Rupp of Zehr running the gauntlet. “This is the first year that only one senior did it. Traditionally, on the boys team especially, all the seniors have done the gauntlet. The last four events. … He just knows its been a tradition, and he wanted to try it and see where he was at for it. He mentioned it when we met with all the seniors, some of them thought about it, but the others decided to do shorter events to see where they were at with those.”
For NorthWood, freshman Ty Stankovich won the lone event for his team, picking up first place in the 500-yard freestyle (5:25.35).
“He’s a freshman, and he came out and busted out the 500,” Hawkins said. “He’s cut off five seconds since Christmas break so I’m pretty happy with that.
“Both our teams are pushing hard right now. We just have to get everybody back and healthy before we can really see what’s going on. We didn’t have a full team obviously, but they stepped up (Tuesday night) when they needed too, and I’m pretty happy with that.”
GOSHEN VS. NORTHWOOD BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING – INDIVIDUAL WINNERS
GIRLS: Goshen 125, NorthWood 53
200-yard medley relay: Ellie Walters, Olivia Goertz, Samantha Hunter, Norah George-Miller, 2:05.11, Goshen
200-yard freestyle: Norah George-Miller, 2:09.19, Goshen
200-yard individual medley: Samantha Hunter, 2:20.71, Goshen
50-yard freestyle: Elle Roberts, 26.92, NorthWood
1-meter diving: Abby Monthomery, 149.95 points, NorthWood
100-yard butterfly: Samantha Hunter, 1:04.93, Goshen
100-yard freestyle: Addison Diericx, 1:00.96, Goshen
500-yard freestyle: Norah George-Miller, 5:47.18, Goshen
200-yard freestyle relay: Ellie Walters, Maggie Dorn, Jill Sweetser, Vanessa Murillo-Cruz, 2:00.54, Goshen
100-yard backstroke: Ellie Walters, 1:15.75, Goshen
100-yard breaststroke: Elle Roberts, 1:17.80, NorthWood
400-yard freestyle relay: Norah George-Miller, Vanessa Murillo-Cruz, Addison Dierickx, Samantha Hunter, 4:06.62, Goshen
BOYS: Goshen 113, NorthWood 73
200-yard medley relay: Jeremy Stutzman, Skye Steury, Austin Elliot, Manith Kamalakath, 1:51.33, Goshen
200-yard freestyle: Peter Moser, 2:04.08, Goshen
200-yard individual medley: Skye Steury, 2:14.98, Goshen
50-yard freestyle: Levi Moser, 22.77, Goshen
1-meter diving: Nathan Gaby, 198.45 points, Goshen
100-yard butterfly: Levi Moser, 58.65, Goshen
100-yard freestyle: Austin Elliot, 54.77, Goshen
500-yard freestyle: Ty Stankovich, 5:25.35, NorthWood
200-yard freestyle relay: Levi Moser, Austin Elliot, Manith Kamalakath, Nick Zehr, 1:37.25, Goshen
100-yard backstroke: Nick Zehr, 1:00.92, Goshen
100-yard breaststroke: Nick Zehr, 1:04.86, Goshen
400-yard freestyle relay: Nick Zehr, Levi Moser, Skye Steury, Jeremy Stutzman, 3:35.25, Goshen
