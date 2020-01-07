GOSHEN — It was a Senior Night to remember for the Goshen RedHawks boys and girls swim teams as they defeated Mishawaka and NorthWood Tuesday night at Goshen Middle School.
In the boys action, Goshen defeated Mishawaka, 107-80, and NorthWood, 132-54. Mishawaka also beat NorthWood, 110-76.
On the girls side, Goshen beat NorthWood, 121-65, and Mishawaka, 138-46. NorthWood beat Mishawaka, 113-68.
“It’s a great feeling to win any meet, but Senior Night is definitely a special one, especially right after coming off of Christmas break training,” Goshen coach Mia Miller said. “Getting back into the competition mode is fun for them.”
This is Miller’s first year as head coach of the RedHawks program. She said the 11 seniors the program has is quite a big number for a team, but all 11 have embraced leadership roles on the team.
“We have a lot of strong leaders in the senior class,” Miller said. “We’re losing a lot of good leadership in that respect, but I think that they have trained the underclassmen very well, to the point where we do have more underclassmen starting to step up and take their roles now, too.”
Miller noted she took a different approach with her team Tuesday, which proved to be successful.
“We put everybody in events they don’t normally swim,” Miller said. “They might have swam it once or twice during the season, and I think almost everybody ended up getting a best time in some form or fashion. It was a great all-around team effort.”
This was the first competition for both Goshen and NorthWood since winter break, and NorthWood coach Sheryl Hawkins noticed her team was a little sluggish because of it.
“We had some good swims, we had some ‘eh’ swims,” Hawkins said. “We had a tough Christmas break; we did some traveling, had some extra practices. You could kind of tell that they’re still a little tired.”
One person who wasn’t slow for NorthWood, though, was diver Caden Jenkins. The senior had the audience gasp in fear during his third dive where he landed back-first into the water, earning him a ‘0’ score from the judges.
Despite the setback, Jenkins completed three-straight high-scoring dives after that to win the boys diving event with a score of 210.95.
“His talent is there,” Hawkins said. “He’s got it, he’s determined, he wants it. He’s been working hard over break. It was a big blow to take that fall — he knows that, and he came back from it.”
There’s only a handful of competitions left before the Northern Lakes Conference invite for Goshen and NorthWood. Miller can sense her team is excited for the home stretch of the season.
“The season really flew by for us, but I think the kids are getting really excited for that championship season,” Miller said. “I’m excited to see what the results are going to be because I know they’ve worked really hard, not just over Christmas break, but all season.”
INDIVIDUAL WINNERS FROM NORTHWOOD/MISHAWAKA/GOSHEN COMPETITION
Girls 200-yard medley relay — Goshen (Eve Miller, Zoe Eichorn, Sam Hunter and Norah George-Miller; 2:03.15)
Boys 200-yard medley relay — Goshen (Nick Zehr, Dylan Steury, Gabe Goertz and Mason Schrock; 1:46.60)
Girls 200-yard freestyle — Sydney Penner, Goshen, 2:14.50
Boys 200-yard freestyle — Gabe Goertz, Goshen, 1:57.21
Girls 200-yard IM — Sam Hunter, Goshen, 2:21.17
Boys 200-yard IM — Nick Zehr, Goshen, 2:06.79
Girls 50-yard freestyle — Zoe Eichorn, Goshen, 26.19
Boys 50-yard freestyle — Mason Schrock, Goshen, 23.80
Girls 1-meter diving — Reagan Koble, NorthWood, 176.70
Boys 1-meter diving — Caden Jenkins, NorthWood, 210.95
Girls 100-yard butterfly — Sam Hunter, Goshen, 1:02.90
Boys 100-yard butterfly — Eric Arseneau, Mishawaka, 58.95
Girls 100-yard freestyle — Lilly Wilson, Mishawaka, 1:07.26
Boys 100-yard freestyle — Dylan Steury, Goshen, 50.47
Girls 500-yard freestyle — Norah George-Miller, Goshen, 5:46.96
Boys 500-yard freestyle — Ethan Stanton, Mishawaka, 5:16.47
Girls 200-yard freestyle relay — Goshen (Zoe Eichorn, Lauren Murphy, Norah George-Miller and Sam Hunter; 1:51.54)
Boys 200-yard freestyle relay — Goshen (Mason Schrock, Gabe Goertz, Will Franks and Jeremey Stutzman; 1:41.16)
Girls 100-yard backstroke — Ellie Walters, Goshen, 1:10.90
Boys 100-yard backstroke — Nick Zehr, Goshen, 59.77
Girls 100-yard breaststroke — Zoe Eichorn, Goshen, 1:16.93
Boys 100-yard breaststroke — Eric Arseneau, Mishawaka, 1:03.55
Girls 400-yard freestyle relay — Goshen (Ellie Walters, Kassidy Bestul, Eve Miller and Vanessa Murillo-Cruz; 4:31.93)
Boys 400-yard freestyle relay — Goshen (Nick Zehr, Griffin Hetler, Gabe Goertz and Mason Schrock; 3:37.97)
