DUNLAP — Concord took another step toward regular season Northern Lakes Conference championships in swimming Thursday with a sweep of Northridge at the Concord Aquatic Center.
The Minutemen girls defeated the Raiders by a team score of 114-71, while the Concord boys prevailed 122-61 over Northridge.
The two victories leave both Concord teams with identical records of 6-1 overall and 5-0 in NLC contests. Their final two conference meets are both on the road, traveling to Warsaw Saturday morning and NorthWood Tuesday night.
“We’re really pleased with the way we raced,” Concord coach Tom Johnson said. “We’re swimming a little tired coming off of Christmas training, but I’m very pleased with where we’re at right now.”
On the girls’ side, Concord won 10 of the 12 events. After senior Ryleigh Robinson won the diving for the Minutemen, Northridge countered with a win in the first race of the day, the 200-yard medley relay. The team of freshman Izzy Melvin and seniors Tavia Bratt, Sydney Nethercutt and Americis Ingling edged out second-place Concord by 0.49 seconds to earn the victory.
From there, though, it was essentially all Minutemen. The only other Northridge victory came from Nethercutt in the 500-yard freestyle race, which is an event she placed fourth at the state meet in last season.
Multiple event winners for Concord were freshman Catie Brenneman (200 free, 200 free relay and 400 free relay), senior Bella Sponseller (200 IM, 200 free relay and 100 breaststroke), senior twin sisters Audrey Lantz (50 free, 200 free relay and 400 free relay) and Ella Lantz (100 free, 100 back and 400 free relay) and senior Sophia Stutsman (100 butterfly and 400 free relay).
On the boys’ side, Concord won 11 of 12 events. The lone Northridge win came from sophomore Sawyer Lehman, who won the 200-yard individual medley in a time of 1:57.77.
Multiple event winners for Concord on the boys’ side were sophomore Cole Stevenson (200 free, 500 free, 200 free relay and 400 free relay), senior Brayden Sollars (200 medley relay, 100 free, 100 breaststroke and 400 free relay), senior Tommy Brunner (200 medley relay, 100 backstroke and 400 free relay), senior Austin Zimmerman (50 free, 200 free relay and 400 free relay) and freshman Ivan Blystiv (200 medley relay, 100 butterfly and 200 free relay).
Northridge’s girls team is now 8-4 overall and wraps up conference meets with a 5-2 mark. The boys are 7-5 overall with a final NLC record of 4-3.
Although the Raiders didn’t win many races Thursday, first-year head coach Seth Cripe thought his team performed well against the deeper Minutemen team.
“I saw a lot of fight,” Cripe said. “When you look across the pool deck and see a lot more kids on the other team, it can get in your head. But I don’t think it got into our heads. I challenged the kids, ‘Let’s make it closer than they think it’s going to be.’ The score may seem to some that they blew us out, but I thought we swam pretty well overall. … We’re in a really good spot going into the last month of the season.”
Along with the two wins, Concord honored its combined 13 seniors (nine girls, four boys) as part of Senior Night. It’s a girls’ class that helped the team place fourth at the state meet a season ago, while the boys’ side has been part of three-straight NLC championship and sectional titles, with a chance to get four each in the coming weeks.
“Our senior girls, we have nine of them and it’s basically the best class we’ve ever had,” Johnson said. It’s going to be tough replacing them. They’ve really set a standard pretty high that we’re going to have to work hard to match. On the men’s side, it’s a smaller group, but they’re really great leaders who do everything we need to do to be successful. Really proud of all 13 of our seniors.”
Most swimming teams are now in the part of the season where they’re gearing up for the postseason meets. While there aren’t many scheduled competitions over the holiday break, the teams spend that time doing harder training to get themselves ready for the final month.
Postseason competition is quickly approaching, as the girls NLC championship prelims are this Thursday, Jan. 12, with the finals next Saturday, Jan. 14 at Concord High School. The boys NLC meet is Jan. 26 and 28 at Northridge, with the state tournament series then starting in February.
“I really think a big part of being able to succeed in a week like this is training year-round, and most of our kids train year-round,” Cripe said. “When I say train year-round, I don’t mean that they’re here-and-there over the summer; they’re here and they’re grinding out. If you’re training and putting in the work in the summer, your body’s going to be able to handle quick turnarounds like this.”
NORTHRIDGE AT CONCORD SWIM 1/5/2023 – Race winners
GIRLS: Concord 114, Northridge 71
1-meter diving: Ryleigh Robinson, Concord, 239.85 points
200-yard medley relay: Northridge (Izzy Melvin, Tavia Bratt, Sydney Nethercutt and Americis Ingling), 1:50.25
200-yard freestyle: Catie Brenneman, Concord, 1:52.33
200-yard individual medley: Bella Sponseller, Concord, 2:12.98
50-yard freestyle: Audrey Lantz, Concord, 24.33
100-yard butterfly: Sophia Stutsman, Concord, 59.16
100-yard freestyle: Ella Lantz, Concord, 54.80
500-yard freestyle: Sydney Nethercutt, Northridge, 5:04.64
200-yard freestyle relay: Concord (Audrey Lantz, Mya Ernsberger, Bella Sponseller and Catie Brenneman), 1:39.36
100-yard backstroke: Ella Lantz, Concord, 1:00.51
100-yard breaststroke: Bella Sponseller, Concord, 1:08.91
400-yard freestyle relay: Concord (Catie Brenneman, Sophia Stutsman, Ella Lantz and Audrey Lantz), 3:45.49
BOYS: Concord 122, Northridge 61
1-meter diving: Alan Arriaga Perez, Concord, 186.40 points
200-yard medley relay: Concord (Tommy Brunner, Ivan Blystiv, Camden Stutsman and Brayden Sollars), 1:41.00
200-yard freestyle: Cole Stevenson, Concord, 1:46.43
200-yard individual medley: Sawyer Lehman, Northridge, 1:57.77
50-yard freestyle: Austin Zimmerman, Concord, 22.68
100-yard butterfly: Ivan Blystiv, Concord, 54.57
100-yard freestyle: Brayden Sollars, Concord, 50.26
500-yard freestyle: Cole Stevenson, Concord, 4:54.62
200-yard freestyle relay: Concord (Ivan Blystiv, Austin Zimmerman, Will Delio and Cole Stevenson), 1:33.49
100-yard backstroke: Tommy Brunner, Concord, 55.62
100-yard breaststroke: Brayden Sollars, Concord, 59.57
400-yard freestyle relay: Concord (Austin Zimmerman, Tommy Brunner, Cole Stevenson and Brayden Sollars), 3:23.95