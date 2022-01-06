MIDDLEBURY — A lot of history was made inside the Northridge Natatorium Thursday, some by the home team — and others by the visitors.
For the home Raiders, two of their divers — seniors Jiselle Miller and Kaitlin Simons — broke school and pool records with their scores in six-dive competitions. Miller scored 332.20 points across her six dives, while Simons tallied 316.60 to surpass the program record set by Rylee Dahlman in 2016 (315.90). Miller had set the new pool record earlier this season with a 312 on Nov. 30 against Chesterton.
“I’m speechless; I’m just so blessed,” said Miller of breaking the record. “I knew it was possible, it was just coming down to what I can do. I know I can do that, and it just comes down to, ‘Am I going to hit it?’ So, I knew I could do this.”
While Miller and Simons set individual records, it would be the overall balance of their opponent Thursday, Concord, that allowed the Minutemen to leave Middlebury with two key Northern Lakes Conference victories. The No. 3 Concord girls team won 109-77 over the 10th-ranked Raiders, while the No. 10 Minutemen boys beat Northridge 106-77.
Per Concord coach Tom Johnson, it was the first time they had beaten Northridge in both boys and girls competition at the same meet.
“On the one hand, we looked tired, but on the other hand, I was really pleased with the way we finished races,” Johnson said. “A lot of races were competitive midway through. We were able to finish really strong and I’m very pleased with the way both teams finished the races.”
DEPTH KEYS CONCORD TO WINS
On the girls’ side, Concord had strong performances from all of its stop swimmers. Senior Grace Brenneman was victorious in four events: the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle, the lead leg of the 200-yard freestyle relay and as the anchor of the 400-yard freestyle relay team. A host of other Minutemen swimmers won at least two other events as well.
For the boys, they were still able to win despite not having one of their stronger performers in junior Tommy Brunner. Senior Brayden Sollars stepped up in the absence of Brunner, emerging with wins in four events: as members of both the 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relay teams, and then two individually in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke. Freshman Cole Stevenson and senior Ethan Davies were also involved in three winning events, whether it be as individuals or in relays.
Johnson was quick to point out others who stepped up, though, that didn’t win races, which allowed Concord to score enough points to earn the team win.
“Everybody notices the firsts (place finishers), but at a swim meet, you can win every individual event and lose the meet,” Johnson said. “So, I watched Christine Angel have some great races for us and get a third and a fourth (place), and over and over. Reid Sollars stepped up and beat some people. So, our second-line kids were really good. I’m real pleased with them.”
With the wins, both Minutemen teams improve to 6-1 overall and 5-0 in NLC meets. If Concord beats Warsaw Saturday and NorthWood Tuesday, they will be outright regular season NLC champions heading into the conference meets.
NETHERCUTT, HANEY LEAD NORTHRIDGE
Along with the strong performance in diving, the Raiders’ girls team was anchored by senior Sydney Nethercutt. On Senior Night for the program, Nethercutt was victorious in the 200-yard freestyle and the grueling 500-yard freestyle. It was her performance in the longer race that caught the attention of Northridge coach Kyle Hembree the most.
“(Sydney), that was awesome; that 5:02 (in the 500), I was pretty happy,” Hembree said. “… She’s come in this year with a little different mentality, and she’s training so much better because of her mentality. She’s a little more positive from day to day, and it’s totally paying off big time. She looked so smooth and in control, even in the 200.”
Also winning for the Northridge girls was junior Tavia Bratt in the 100-yard breaststroke.
For the Raider boys, senior Reid Haney had a nice night, picking up wins in the 200-yard freestyle, 500-yard freestyle and as part of the 400-yard freestyle relay team. Those would be the only three wins Northridge picked up in the boys competition.
“Reid, he had two really good swims,” Hembree said. “We recognized that Tommy Brunner wasn’t here tonight, and we told Reid that he needed to capitalize on that. And, he did that. He did what he needed to do. His was a little bit more of a struggle and not as smooth as (Nethercutt’s), but he pushed through it, so it was good.”
Northridge completes its conference season with 6-1 records for both the girls and boys teams. The girls NLC meet is next week, with prelims next Thursday, Jan. 13 and the finals on Saturday, Jan. 15 at Northridge. The boys NLC championship meet is two weeks after that, with prelims on Jan. 27 and finals Jan. 29 at Concord.
Concord vs. Northridge boys and girls swimming and diving 1/6/2022 - winners
GIRLS: Concord 109, Northridge 77
200-yard medley relay: Concord (Ella Lantz, Tori Posthauer, Sophia Stutsman, Audrey Lantz), 1:49.37
200-yard freestyle: Sydney Nethercutt, Northridge, 1:54.14
200-yard individual medley: Bella Sponseller, Concord, 2:12.09
50-yard freestyle: Grace Brenneman, Concord, 24.21
1-meter diving: Jiselle Miller, Northridge, 322.20 points
100-yard butterfly: Sophia Stutsman, Concord, 58.62
100-yard freestyle: Grace Brenneman, Concord, 53:05
500-yard freestyle: Sydney Nethercutt, Northridge, 5:02.58
200-yard freestyle relay: Concord (Grace Brenneman, Bella Sponseller, Madison Weaver, Kiran Stauffer), 1:40.79
100-yard backstroke: Ella Lantz, Concord, 58.36
100-yard breaststroke: Tavia Bratt, Northridge, 1:08.19
400-yard freestyle relay: Concord (Kiran Stauffer, Audrey Lantz, Ella Lantz, Grace Brenneman), 3:42.74
BOYS: Concord 106, Northridge 77
200-yard medley relay: Concord (Derek Angel, Brayden Sollars, Cole Stevenson, Ethan Davies), 1:41.30
200-yard freestyle: Reid Haney, Northridge, 1:57.27
200-yard individual medley: Cole Stevenson, Concord, 1:59.24
50-yard freestyle: Brayden Sollars, Concord, 22.76
1-meter diving: Ethan Smith, Concord, 268.10 points
100-yard butterfly: Cole Stevenson, Concord, 55.15
100-yard freestyle: Ethan Davies, Concord, 49.69
500-yard freestyle: Reid Haney, Northridge, 5:04.60
200-yard freestyle relay: Concord (Brayden Sollars, Austin Zimmerman, Ben Ramer, Will Delio), 1:36.08
100-yard backstroke: Ethan Davies, Concord, 57.06
100-yard breaststroke: Brayden Sollars, Concord, 1:00.91
400-yard freestyle relay: Northridge (Tristin Bratt, Reid Haney, Evan Haney, Sawyer Lehman), 3:25.56
