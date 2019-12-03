GOSHEN — Concord had a strong start to their boys and girls swimming seasons Tuesday, defeating Goshen 122-58 in the boys competition and 132-54 in the girls. It was the first meet of the season for the Minutemen, while it was the RedHawks’ second.
“Really pleased,” Concord coach Tom Johnson said. “Our new kids really stepped up and swam well. We have some really experienced freshman who have come through our club program, but they excelled tonight. We’re really pleased with where we’re at right now. We’re working hard.
“It’s our first high school meet of the season, so I think we were ready to race somebody other than ourselves.”
Specifically, Johnson was impressed by the way Tommy Brunner and Audrey Lantz performed, among others.
“(Brunner) won a couple of events swimming right at his best times,” Johnson said. Brunner won the 200-yard freestyle (1:51.74) and 500-yard freestyle (4:56.12) and was a member of the 200-yard freestyle relay team that won (1:37.48) as well as the 400-yard freestyle relay team (3:30.10). “On the girls side, it’s hard to narrow one down because we have a lot of depth there. Audrey Lantz swam well. Just across the board, a bunch of kids who did a nice job.”
Lantz won the girls 500-yard freestyle (5:27.49), 100-yard breaststroke (1:13.84) and was on the 200-yard freestyle relay team (1:43.55) and 200-yard medley relay team (1:55.10).
Having a lot of depth on both the boys and girls rosters is a good problem to have, according to Johnson.
“It certainly is,” Johnson said. “It keeps everybody honest. There’s competition. Everyone realizes there’s competition for how our lineup looks and our big meets at the end of the season. It’s a daily process: you have to be good every day in practice.”
It’s the first season as head coach at Goshen for Mia Miller. The RedHawk alum swam at the school in the late 2000s.
“To be quite honest, this is where I grew up. This is where I swam, so this has always been home to me,” Miller said. “Then, on top of that, coaching has come so natural. I feel like I’m at home here and it’s a great fit overall.”
Miller has been quick to implement some of her own style of coaching. Goshen held a practice at 5:30 a.m. before school yesterday. That means the RedHawks swam in the morning and then again during the meet on Tuesday night.
All in all, Miller came away impressed with how her team handled the extra practice.
“This is our mental training week,” Miller said. “I asked each and every one of them to step up to the plate, and they did. We did awesome tonight. … I still asked them to show up and compete today, and they all did. So, that’s all I can ask.”
Goshen’s mental training week continues when it visits Northridge on Thursday. Concord’s next meet is Saturday, where they’ll compete at the Hall of Fame meet at Franklin High School in Franklin.
CONCORD VS. GOSHEN SWIM MEET RESULTS
Girls: Concord 132, Goshen 54
Event winners:
200-yard medley relay: Concord (Grace Brenneman, Tori Posthauer, Audrey Lantz and Ella Lantz; 1:55.10)
200-yard freestyle: Sam Hunter, Goshen, 2:05.13
200-yard individual medley: Ella Lantz, Concord, 2:20.67
50-yard freestyle: Caitlin Stauffer, Concord, 26.91
1-meter diving: Brooke Farnham, Concord, 238.80
100-yard butterfly: Grace Brenneman, Concord, 1:00.58
100-yard freestyle: Kiran Stauffer, Concord, 56.44
500-yard freestyle: Audrey Lantz, Concord, 5:27.47
200-yard freestyle relay: Concord (Kiran Stauffer, Caitlin Stauffer, Grace Brenneman, Audrey Lantz; 1:43.55)
100-yard backstroke: Sophia Stutsman, Concord, 1:07.15
100-yard breaststroke: Audrey Lantz, Concord, 1:13.84
400-yard freestyle relay: Concord (Kiran Stauffer, Grace Brenneman, Ella Lantz and Caitlin Stauffer; 3:51.63)
Boys: Concord 122, Goshen 58
Event winners:
200-yard medley relay: Concord (Derek Angel, Brayden Sollars, Hayden Gill and Will Harris; 1:42.71)
200-yard freestyle: Tommy Brunner, Concord, 1:51.74
200-yard individual medley: Hayden Gill, Concord, 2:09.57
50-yard freestyle: Will Harris, Concord, 22.23
1-meter diving: Ethan Smith, Concord, 220.00
100-yard butterfly: Nick Zehr, Goshen, 55.83
100-yard freestyle: Will Harris, Concord, 49.90
500-yard freestyle: Tommy Brunner, Concord, 4:56.12
200-yard freestyle relay: Concord (Brayden Sollars, Ethan Davies, Andrew Grabill and Tommy Brunner; 1:37.48)
100-yard backstroke: Derek Angel, Concord, 1:00.53
100-yard breaststroke: Brayden Sollars, Concord, 1:02.96
400-yard freestyle relay: Concord (Will Harris, Tommy Brunner, Derek Angel and Hayden Gill; 3:30.10)
