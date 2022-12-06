DUNLAP — Two of the top swim programs in the Northern Lakes Conference went blow-for-blow in a highly-competitive meet Tuesday at Concord High School in Dunlap.
While Wawasee held its own on both the boys and girls side, the depth of Concord proved too much.
The Minutemen would go on to sweep the Warriors 103-82 on the girls’ side and 117-66 on the boys.
With the victories, both the boys and girls for Concord improved to 3-0 (3-0 NLC) in dual meets so far this season.
“Wawasee has some really great kids, and we were hoping for some good matchups,” Concord head coach Tom Johnson said. “We feel like we got some of those closer races, and I think we performed really well in those close races.”
GIRLS: CONCORD 103, WAWASEE 82
Both teams have multiple state-caliber swimmers, and they showed off some of that talent Tuesday evening.
Of the 12 events, Wawasee (3-1, 2-1 NLC) won seven of them.
The Warriors started out the meet with a thrilling win in the 200-yard medley relay with sophomore Julie Mishler upending Concord senior Audrey Lantz on the last leg to hand her team a win by .49 seconds.
Individually for Wawasee, sophomores Julie Mishler and Addison Beasley ended up with a pair of individual wins each.
Julie Mishler sped past Audrey Lantz, finishing first behind a time of 23.10 in the 50-yard freestyle before winning the 100-yard butterfly with a 59.21 finish.
Beasley dominated the 200-yard individual medley relay, winning by 10 seconds with a 2:11.54 finish. Later, Beasley would secure her second win with a strong showing in the 100-yard breaststroke event (1:07.47).
“I was super impressed with my underclassmen, and that includes Addison Beasley,” Wawasee head coach Jason Scott said. “Addy’s been sick. She’d been sitting on 2:14’s in the IM and 1:09’s in the 100 breaststroke. This is the first time she’s not hacking her lungs up. A 2:11 is her second-fastest time in the IM and the 1:07 is her second best in the 100 breast. It’s really impressive, especially after doing 5,500 yards (Monday) night in practice.”
Senior Alexis Mishler was the third and final individual to win a race for the Warriors, bringing home a first-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle (55.70).
For Concord, freshman Mya Ernsberger won the 200-yard freestyle event with a time of 2:03.27, while senior Ella Lantz picked up an individual win in the 100-yard backstroke (59.47).
The Minutemen also salvaged one of three relays, dominating the 400-yard freestyle medley relay behind a time of 3:42.73.
One of the strongest swims of the night came form freshman Catie Brenneman, who went on to win the 500-yard freestyle event by nearly 30 seconds with a time of 5:14.08.
BOYS: CONCORD 117, WAWASEE 66
In the boys portion of the meet, Concord took home wins in 10 of the 12 events over the Warriors.
Both senior Brayden Sollars and freshman Ivan Blystiv earned two individual wins each for the Minutemen.
Sollars dominated the short-distance freestyle events, winning in both the 50 and 100-yard freestyle events. He finished with a 22.90 in the 50 and a 51.00 in the 100.
Blystiv won both the 200-yard individual medley (2:00.42) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:01.79).
Additionally, senior Tommy Brunner narrowly won the 200-yard freestyle race over Wawasee junior Nathan Harper with a 1:45.78 finish.
Lastly, sophomore Will Delio picked up a victory in the 500-yard freestyle behind a time of 5:07.25.
For Wawasee (1-2, 1-2 NLC), senior Nathan Kryder brought home the 100-yard butterfly event (55.88), while Harper won the 100-yard backstroke (54.68).
GIRLS: CONCORD 103, WAWASEE 82
200-yard medley relay: Wawasee (Alexis Mishler, Hayden Neer, Kiah Farrington and Julie Mishler), 1:48.82
200-yard freestyle: Mya Ernsberger, Concord, 2:03.27
200-yard individual medley: Addison Beasley, Wawasee, 2:11.54
50-yard freestyle: Julie Mishler, Wawasee, 23.10
1-meter diving: Ryleigh Robinson, Concord, 237.65 points
100-yard butterfly: Julie Mishler, Wawasee, 59.21
100-yard freestyle: Alexis Mishler, Wawasee, 55.70
500-yard freestyle: Catie Brenneman, Concord, 5:14.08
200-yard freestyle medley: Wawasee (Alexis Mishler, Addison Beasley, Kiah Farrington and Julie Mishler), 1:37.35
100-yard backstroke: Ella Lantz, Concord, 59.47
100-yard breaststroke: Addison Beasley, Wawasee, 1:07.47
400-yard freestyle relay: Concord (Mya Ernsberger, Catie Brenneman, Audrey Lantz and Ella Lantz), 3:42.73
BOYS: CONCORD 117, WAWASEE 66
200-yard medley relay: Concord (Reid Sollars, Brayden Sollars, Camden Stutsman and Austin Zimmerman), 1:43.40
200-yard freestyle: Tommy Brunner, Concord, 1:45.78
200-yard individual medley: Ivan Blystiv, Concord, 2:00.42
50-yard freestyle: Brayden Sollars, Concord, 22.90
1-meter diving: Alan Arriaga-Perez, Concord, 185.20 points
100-yard butterfly: Nate Kryder, Wawasee, 55.88
100-yard freestyle: Brayden Sollars, Concord, 51.00
500-yard freestyle: Will Delio, Concord, 5:07.25
200-yard freestyle medley: Concord (Ivan Blystiv, Tommy Brunner, Austin Zimmerman and Brayden Sollars), 1:30.88
100-yard backstroke: Nathan Harper, Wawasee, 54.68
100-yard breaststroke: Ivan Blystiv, Concord, 1:01.79
400-yard freestyle relay: Concord (Camden Stutsman, Will Delio, Ivan Blystiv and Tommy Brunner), 3:22.99