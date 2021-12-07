ELKHART – A battle between two of the better teams in the Northern Lakes Conference turned into a bit of a one-sided affair after all 24 events were finished in the Concord Aquatic Center on Tuesday night.
Battling health issues, Wawasee was without six members of its swim team. That helped allow Concord to win 22 of the 24 events, earning victories for both teams.
The Minutemen boys defeated Wawasee,130-56, while the girls won 125-57.
“I’m really, really pleased,” said Concord head coach Tom Johnson of his swimmers. “Our top kids swam as good as they ever have in a dual meet. A lot of our newer kids were filling in some holes, and I was really pleased with our energy and effort. I feel great about where we’re at right now.”
GIRLS: Concord 125, Wawasee 57
While the Minutemen (3-0, 3-0 NLC) picked up the conference victory, both teams saw stellar performances from some of its best swimmers.
For Concord, Grace Brenneman broke a school record in the 50-yard freestyle event. She swam a time of 23.22, which was .04 seconds quicker than her previous record she set last season. The Notre Dame commit also helped Concord’s 200-yard relay claim first with a 1:38.22 finish.
“It was a little faster than what she went at state last year,” Johnson said. “She’s swimming real well right now. She’s actually going to junior nationals (Wednesday) morning, so she has an opportunity to do well there. I think she’s going to have really good swims there, and then we’ll continue getting ready for state after that.”
Another notable performance for the Minutemen came from Bella Sponseller, who won two individual events Tuesday. One coming in the 200-yard individual medley (2:10.19) , and the other coming in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:07.30.
For Wawasee (3-1, 2-1 NLC), two swimmers earned individual victories during the dual meet. Alexis Mishler beat out Concord’s Kiren Stauffer by .05 seconds to win the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 53.18. Then Mishler’s teammate, Lily Tyler, outlasted the competition in the 500-yard freestyle (5:31.43).
“Last week, we talked about coming here ready to race like its sectional finals,” Wawasee head coach Jason Scott said. “I told them I wouldn’t care what the outcome says, or what the scoreboard says, just as long as I see you race from the team you leave the block to the time your hand hits the wall. … I was proud of them for carrying through again and stepping it up after the 50-free event.”
BOYS: Concord 130, Wawasee 56
Johnson’s boys team won all 12 events over the Warriors with a solid amount of space between the winners during many of the events.
Three of Concord’s swimmers won multiple events Tuesday in Brayden Sollars, Cole Stevenson and Ethan Davies. Sollars won the 200-yard freestyle (1:52.07) and the 100-yard freestyle (50.12), Stevenson earned victories in the 200-yard individual medley (1:57.75) and 100-yard butterfly (53.79), while Davies picked up first-place finishes in the 50-yard freestyle (22.90) and 100-yard backstroke (55.93).
The 50-yard freestyle was one of the better finishes of the meet with Davies holding off Wawasee’s Nate Kryder by just .62 seconds. In the 100-yard freestyle, Sollars had to hold off Wawasee’s Zeke Keim. Keim finished in second, just a little over two seconds behind Sollars’ winning time.
It’s early, and there’s a lot of tapering and tweaking for both swim programs left to do before February, but Johnson’s happy with his team’s victories on Tuesday, and the way they’ve progressed so far this season.
“We’re where we need to be at this point and time,” Johnson said. “We’re swimming tired, and for the most part, the kids are really stepping up and doing the job, so we’re pleased with the progress. We just have to keep getting better with some big meets coming up ahead.”
With the win, Concord’s boys improved to 3-0 (3-0 NLC), while Wawasee fell to 2-1 (2-1 NLC).
WAWASEE VS. CONCORD BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING — INDIVIDUAL WINNERS
GIRLS: Concord 125, Wawasee 57
200-yard medley relay: Ella Lantz, Tori Posthauer, Grace Brenneman and Audrey Lantz. Concord, 1:46.93
200-yard freestyle: Kiran Stauffer, Concord, 1:58.33
200-yard individual medley: Bella Sponseller, Concord, 2:10.19
50-yard freestyle: Grace Brenneman, Concord, 23.22 (school record)
1-meter diving: Ryleigh Robinson, Concord, 205.90 points
100-yard butterfly: Sophia Stutsman, Concord, 53.79
100-yard freestyle: Alexis Mishler, Wawasee, 53.18
500-yard freestyle: Lily Tyler, Wawasee, 5:31.43
200-yard freestyle relay: Kiran Stauffer, Audrey Lantz, Bella Sponseller and Grace Brenneman, Concord, 1:38.22
100-yard backstroke: Ella Lantz, Concord, 57.89
100-yard breaststroke: Bella Sponseller, Concord, 1:07.30
400-yard freestyle relay: Kiran Stauffer, Ella Lantz, Sophia Stutsman and Madison Weaver, Concord, 3:40.72
BOYS: Concord 130, Wawasee 56
200-yard medley relay: Derek Angel, Cole Stevenson, Ethan Davies and Tommy Brunner, Concord, 1:41.43
200-yard freestyle: Brayden Sollars, Concord, 1:52.07
200-yard individual medley: Cole Stevenson, Concord, 1:57.75
50-yard freestyle: Ethan Davies, Concord, 22.90
1-meter diving: Ethan Smith, Concord, 283.30
100-yard butterfly: Cole Stevenson, Concord, 53.79
100-yard freestyle: Brayden Sollars, Concord, 50.12
500-yard freestyle: Tommy Brunner, Concord, 4:52.63
200-yard freestyle relay: Caleb McDonald, Derek Angel, Brayden Sollars and Will Delio, Concord, 1:34.58
100-yard backstroke: Ethan Davies, Concord, 55.93
100-yard breaststroke: Derek Angel, Concord, 1:07.67
400-yard freestyle relay: Cole Stevenson, Ethan Davies, Brayden Sollars and Tommy Brunner, Concord, 3:21.13
