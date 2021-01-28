Below is a PDF of the results from Thursday's Northern Lakes Conference boys swimming prelims. The diving finals take place Friday at 6 p.m. at Northridge, with the swimming finals Saturday at 1 p.m., also at Northridge. No spectators will be allowed for the swimming finals, but you can watch it online here.

Download PDF 2021 NLC boys swimming prelim results

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you