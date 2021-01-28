Below is a PDF of the results from Thursday's Northern Lakes Conference boys swimming prelims. The diving finals take place Friday at 6 p.m. at Northridge, with the swimming finals Saturday at 1 p.m., also at Northridge. No spectators will be allowed for the swimming finals, but you can watch it online here.
PREP SWIMMING: 2021 boys NLC championship prelim results
- THE GOSHEN NEWS
