LIGONIER — Three new varsity high school head coaches were approved at the West Noble School Corp. board meeting Tuesday.
Mike Flora was named the new boys cross country coach, Kaity Logan the volleyball coach and Jeff Burns the girls basketball coach. All three have been assistant coaches at West Noble in recent years, bringing a sense of familiarity to all three programs.
FAMILY TIME
Mike Flora never thought he’d get a chance to coach his alma mater. The 1994 West Noble graduate will do just that, though, this fall.
It’ll be a family affair for Flora as well, as he’ll get to coach his two sons, Isaac and Grant, who are entering their senior and sophomore seasons, respectively. Mike's wife, Jennifer, is also there every step of the way, supporting her husband and two children.
“This is a great opportunity and a rare thing to go back and be able to coach at the program where I ran and also where my boys run on the team currently,” Flora said. “To be a dad and a coach and get to coach your kids is just a blast.”
Flora was a member of the 1993 Charger team that won sectional, regional and semistate titles before finishing fifth at the state meet. After running in college at Indiana Wesleyan, Flora began his coaching career at Fairfield in 1998. He eventually became the head varsity coach at Westview from 2001-2003, but resigned from the position to focus on raising his kids and pursuing his Master's degree in education.
In 2014, as Isaac was beginning sixth grade, Flora returned to coaching as the West Noble Middle School head coach. He spent five seasons in that role before being a volunteer coach for the high school team last year.
Having familiarity with the athletes will be key for Flora as he head coaches a high school varsity program for the first time in 17 years.
“The majority of the boys on the high school team now are the same kids I had just a couple of years ago, so I know them already and have coached them through middle school,” Flora said. “So, from that standpoint, it’s kind of a calming thing; I’m not jumping in totally brand new.”
West Noble is one of the more consistent programs in the area, having made it to the state finals in three consecutive seasons. In the 13 years under prior head coach Rusty Emmert, the Chargers won nine Northeast Corner Conference titles, six sectionals and made five state finals appearances as a team.
Flora will be inheriting a young team this year, as Isaac is expected to be the only senior on the roster. Four of the seven runners who competed at state for the Chargers are back this season, though, so a foundation of youth and experience has been set.
“As always, with any program, if you can get the younger guys to keep stepping up and improving, then we can continue (winning),” Flora said. “One of our biggest challenges is that we’ll only have one senior coming back … we lose a lot of experience from last year’s team. To try and get those young kids to step up and work hard is the goal right now.”
LONG-TERM COMMITMENT
Following a 2019 season that saw a coaching change mid-season, Kaity Logan is looking to bring some stability back to the West Noble volleyball program.
Logan, a 2012 Lakeland graduate, was the Chargers’ freshman coach under Kaija Kauffman in 2018, a year that saw West Noble go 31-6 make it to the regional final. Kauffman left after the season, though, and so did Logan.
After spending a year as Westview’s junior varsity coach, Logan now gets her first chance at being a varsity head coach.
“I coached the freshman team two years ago, so being back at West Noble is like being back home for me,” Logan said. “My family is very involved in the community; we go to church in the community, so I know a lot of people in the community and know the girls. A lot of the girls know me, so I feel like I’ll be a step ahead in building those relationships.”
Coupled with being a new head coach is the fact Logan can’t get with her players until July 1 at the earliest due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The IHSAA has shut down all in-person interactions through June 30, meaning all Logan can do right now is meet with her team through virtual meetings.
Once they can meet in person, though, Logan looks forward to putting her mark on the program.
“I think having that stability and consistency will be huge,” Logan said. “I think some of them may have not gotten as much out of last season as they needed, and obviously we’re not getting June to work on things this year, so I’m really looking at going into July really hard and getting the girls to buy-in, getting them focused and letting them know right away what my expectations are.”
Logan and her husband, Caleb, have a 2-year-old son, Elijah. Kaity is a stay-at-home mom, while Caleb taught at West Noble for three years before accepting a new job at Westview for the fall.
Being Ligonier residents, Logan is excited to be back at the school that allowed her coaching career to begin.
“I’m just really excited to be a Charger again and really looking forward to getting the season started now that I can get in touch with my girls,” Logan said. “I think we’re going to have a great year.”
14 YEARS IN THE MAKING
Much like Flora, West Noble runs in the blood of Jeff Burns. A 2001 graduate of the school, Burns has spent the last 14 seasons as an assistant girls basketball coach, 13 of which have been Dale Marano.
With Marano stepping down in February, though, its now Burns’ turn to run the Charger program.
“It’s an exciting opportunity,” Burns said. “Myself and my family are just excited about getting to the season and practices, however, that ends up looking right now with all the restrictions and everything. It’s an incredible opportunity and one we take pretty seriously. I’m sure I’ll maintain contact with Dale and lean on him heavily for a number of things.”
Marano was able to lead West Noble to heights it hadn’t seen in 31 years, winning a sectional championship in the 2018-19 season. After graduating six seniors from that season, though, the Chargers took a step back in 2019-20. They went 10-13 overall, losing in the sectional semifinal to the eventual Class 3A state champion, NorthWood.
West Noble played the Panthers closer than anyone in the postseason, though, only losing 30-26. Burns hopes to be able to build off that performance heading into the 2020-21 season.
“I’m not sure the kids have a full grasp and understanding of how close they are, but it’s incredibly exciting for myself and our staff to try and build on that from last year and build that confidence in the kids,” Burns said. “To me, the sky’s the limit. We have enough experience from kids who have played critical roles in the past that, hopefully, they can put some time in this summer and hit the ground running.”
Jeff and his wife, Julie, have five children total from prior marriages. Jeff has two daughters: Lauren, 19, and Addyson, 11; and a son, Drew, 13. Julie has a daughter, Emma, 9, and son Kade, 3.
Getting to coach his alma mater is a dream come true for Burns.
“It’s awesome,” Burns said. “It’s something I’ve looked forward to for a long, long time. I’m just incredibly grateful that this school is willing to offer me the position and take a chance on me.”
