Warsaw swept the Northern Lakes Conference All-Sport standings for the 2021-22 academic year, beating second-placed Goshen and Northridge for the boys and girls titles, respectively.
Points are awarded to each school based on where they finish in the conference standings in a respective sport. First place is worth 16 points, second is 14, third is 12, fourth is 10, fifth is eight, sixth is six, seventh is four and eighth is two.
BOYS RESULTS
On the boys' side, the Tigers accumulated 122 points. They finished in the top half of the conference in eight of the 10 boys sports played, including winning NLC championships in soccer, track and field and golf.
The Goshen boys finished in second place with 113 points, which was one point better than third-place Northridge at 112. The two schools split NLC titles in both tennis and baseball, while Goshen was the outright champion in cross country.
Concord was in fourth place in the boys standings with 94 points, anchored by conference championships in football and swimming. NorthWood was fifth with 84 points, 16 coming from the basketball conference title. Mishawaka took sixth place, scoring 16 of its 76 points behind the wrestling championship. Plymouth was seventh at 61 points, and Wawasee eighth at 58 points.
GIRLS RESULTS
For the girls' competition, Warsaw scored 115 points. They finished tied for second or better in eight of the nine girls sports organized by the NLC, winning basketball and track outright while also earning co-championship honors in soccer (with Goshen) and cross country (with Northridge).
Northridge was second with 105 points. Along with a co-cross country championship, the Raiders were conference champs in softball.
NorthWood was third with 94 points, winning volleyball and golf titles in the fall. Plymouth was fourth, scoring 16 of its 82 points off a tennis championship in the spring.
Concord was fifth with 80 points, which picked up a conference title in swimming. Mishawaka was sixth with 62 points, Goshen seventh with 57 points and Wawasee eighth with 53 points.