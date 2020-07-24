GOSHEN — In a strange way, the coronavirus pandemic has helped out Fairfield boys tennis coach Mike Filbrun.
“Everyone being all cooped up for the whole summer, our numbers have never been better,” said Filbrun, who’s entering his 26th season coaching the Falcons. “Generally, for an open court in the summer, we’d have 6-10 guys. So far for the first two weeks … we haven’t had a turnout that’s been under 20.”
Filbrun, like many veteran coaches, has seen and done just about everything a coach can. Now, he gets to add “coaching through a pandemic” to that list.
There haven’t been many changes boys tennis players and coaches have had to do, but Filbrun has made necessary steps to protect his wife, Jenna. She has an auto-immune disease, and so Filbrun has been overly cautious leading summer workouts the past three weeks.
“As of right now, we’re still trying to be careful, so I’ve been coaching from outside the fence,” Filbrun said. “Now, in tennis, that’s not unusual to do that. So, in a way, it doesn’t seem that strange. But at the same time, it’s a lot more fun being inside the cage.”
Filbrun said once school restarts and matches start being played, he’ll resume coaching at practices inside the caged court area. He also said that will mean he and his wife will start living in different parts of their house to be cautious, which “we are not looking forward to.”
As for precautions being done at the courts, all Fairfield players have to wear a mask walking to and from the courts. All players also have to sanitize their hands when re-entering the courts. Filbrun wears a mask at all times while coaching, which he’s started to adjust to.
“I’ve tried some different (masks) and the disposable ones have been the best,” Filbrun said. “Some are a little bit tougher; they slide down your face or whatever. I kind of have a naturally projecting voice, so it helps me a little bit more than other people.”
The nature of the sport has Filbrun confident that the potential spread of COVID-19 while playing tennis is minimal.
“Especially playing singles, social distancing is almost part of the game,” Filbrun said. “In doubles, you’re going to be a little bit closer to each other. But as far as singles go, there’s not much that you have to alter that much. There’s some concern about contamination through the balls, but other than that, it’s not too bad.”
MAST ADJUSTS
Bethany Christian volleyball coach Lois Mast is entering her 18th season coaching the Bruins. In that time, she’s led the program to a 246-234 overall record and a regional championship game appearance in 2018.
Even with all the success, she’s achieved in coaching, she knows nothing could prepare her for something like the coronavirus pandemic.
“I'm not sure years of coaching experience prepares anyone for this unexpected time,” Mast said.
Volleyball has had more restrictions in place than tennis. While players could go play tennis on their own outside at courts all summer, most volleyball clubs barely had seasons, if any. This meant when the IHSAA opened up summer workouts on July 6, it was the first time playing in a while for many players.
Mast says her team made adjustments to better maximize their practice time together.
“Bethany is being quite careful in the first phase of this summer season, for which I'm grateful,” Mast said. “We are doing a lot of individual ball work. We are often playing outside, which is safer. The players are mindful of maintaining distance when possible.”
The coach had structured her workouts to where the team was prepared to move into Phase Two of workouts this past week. However, all Elkhart County schools decided to remain in Phase One at the recommendation of Elkhart County Health Department officials.
Mast sensed disappointment amongst her coaches and players about the decision and decided to not hold a normal practice the Friday after the news was announced.
“The coaching staff decided to use the bulk of practice time to check in again and see how everyone was doing,” Mast said. “Personal contact and communication look very different right now and yet it is very important.”
Mast’s confidence level on a season happening has waned throughout the summer. She has stopped deciding to worry about it, though, and focus on the things she can control.
“I have decided that I will hope and plan and anticipate the very best; that we will have a full exciting season,” Mast said. “I will control the things I can control and accept whatever reality that comes and try and be as positive throughout as I can be.”
