The COVID-19 virus has affected life as we know it in the United States. The sports world is no different.
Virtually every sports league in the country, whether it be at the high school, college or professional level, has either postponed or canceled its seasons due to the coronavirus. This has lefts thousands of athletes in shock as their seasons have either abruptly ended or remain in question if they’ll continue.
Senior athletes in high school or college are hurt the most by this, as it may be the last time they get a chance to play athletics. For Northridge senior basketball player Alex Stauffer, the postponement of the IHSAA boys basketball tournament was a tough pill to swallow.
“When it all went down, I just really didn’t know what to think,” Stauffer said. “I actually thought they were going to cancel it right away.”
Stauffer believes the majority of players left in the state tournament want to finish it at some point. He said having the doubt of not knowing how far his team could’ve gone is why he wants to come back and finish the tournament.
“We, as a team, can’t even prove all we have to give, and I think that right there is just a factor that’s going to live with you,” Stauffer said. “When you’re older, you’re going to talk about ‘what could’ve been.’ We might know, but if they cancel it, we’ll never know.
“When I was seven, I always dreamt of taking my team to regional, taking my team to state and everything like that. I definitely want to play and I know our guys definitely want to play, too.”
Not only have winter sport championships been postponed, but the status of spring sports season is still in question. With all area schools closing their doors until at least April 13, sports practices and games have been canceled because of that.
Stauffer was planning on joining the Raider golf team for the spring as well. While the cancellations don’t affect golf as much because he can still go play in a non-organized setting, it’ll be interfering with any potential training he has to do should the boys basketball tournament resume in the future.
“Just staying on the (golf) course and getting ready that way, but also just knowing there still might be basketball is another thing you have to throw in there, too,” Stauffer said. “You have to keep working out and stay in shape because if they say it’s going to happen next week, in a month or in two months, you have to be ready to play.”
For athletes like West Noble senior Colten Cripe, the chance to lose out on a final season of track is something he doesn’t want to think about.
“Probably the biggest thing is I’d be really frustrated and really mad because I haven’t raced since sophomore year, so that’d be a huge blow,” said Cripe, referring to injuries sustained in a car accident sidelining him for his junior season. “It’s really one of those things that I hope to have the opportunity to do. We’ll see how it all plays out here.”
Cripe is grateful, though, that he made his college decision early. The senior signed with Grand Valley State on Jan. 30 to continue his academic and athletic careers at the school, located in Allendale, Mich.
“Very happy,” Cripe said. “I knew I wanted to get it done early, but this solidifies everything. It’s like, ‘Wow, if I didn’t sign, I’d be kind of screwed.’”
One person who still hasn’t made a college decision is Westview boys basketball star Charlie Yoder. While the senior’s basketball season was ended in the sectional semifinals, he was scheduled to make two recruiting visits to schools in early April.
Those visits won’t happen, though, as the NCAA enacted a “dead period” for Division-I recruiting until April 15 due to coronavirus. All other levels have restricted recruiting rules they’re following because of the virus as well, forcing them to get unique with their recruiting process.
“I have a coach calling me (Tuesday) and we’re going to do a FaceTime where he’s going to walk me through campus and different types of things,” Yoder said. “Other schools are doing it in other creative ways, whether it’s videos, things like that to show me their school and different resources.”
Yoder, whose career ended with him 25th all time in state scoring history with 2,163 points, doesn’t think the recruiting dead period will have an effect on the timeline of his decision-making process.
“Me and my family have really been discussing schools, just trying to figure out a list of which school is the best fit for me, as an individual, and for my family,” Yoder said. “Just somewhere where I can be happy.”
