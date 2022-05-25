The following events have had scheduling changes due to the weather caused Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
Class 4A, Sectional 4 semifinals at Warsaw: Both semifinal games (Concord vs. Warsaw, Northridge vs. Elkhart) were postponed to Thursday due to the weather. Concord-Elkhart is at 5 p.m., with Northridge-Elkhart to follow. The championship game is still set for Friday at 6 p.m.
Class 3A, Sectional 21 at Wawasee: The semifinal game between NorthWood and Wawasee was suspended in the fifth inning, with Wawasee leading 6-4. They will resume their game Thursday at 5 p.m. The winner will play Jimtown in the sectional championship game Saturday at 11 a.m.
BASEBALL
Class 2A, Sectional 35 at Westview: Only one quarterfinal game Wednesday was played, with Fairfield defeating Prairie Heights, 10-0. The second quarterfinal game between LaVille and Central Noble was postponed to Thursday. The winner between the Lancers and Cougars will play Fairfield in a semifinal game Saturday at 11 a.m.
Class 1A, Sectional 51 at Fremont: The game between Fremont and Blackhawk Christian Wednesday was postponed to Thursday, resetting the sectional's schedule completely. The new schedule now is:
Thursday (5/26) – (G #1) Fremont vs. FW Blackhawk (5:00 PM)
Saturday (5/28) – (G #2) Elkhart Christian vs. FW Canterbury (11:00 AM); (G #3) Lakewood Park vs. Bethany Christian (40 minutes after 1st game)
Monday (5/30) - (G #4) Hamilton vs. G #1 Winner (10:00 AM); (G #5) G #2 Winner vs. G #3 Winner (40 minutes after 1st game); (G #6) G #4 Winner vs. Game #5 Winner (5:00 PM)