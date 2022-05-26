Here is a look at the local prep sporting events that were postponed Thursday due to the inclement weather.
SOFTBALL
Class 4A, Sectional 4 semifinals at Warsaw: Both semifinal games (Concord vs. Warsaw, Northridge vs. Elkhart) were postponed to Friday due to the weather. Concord-Elkhart will be played at 5 p.m., with Northridge-Elkhart to follow. The championship game is not set for Saturday at 11 a.m.
Class 2A, Sectional 35 semifinals at Westview: Both semifinal games set for Thursday (Fairfield vs. Westview, Bremen vs. Prairie Heights) were postponed to Saturday morning. They will play the semifinal games first, with the championship game to follow. Times are still to be determined for the contests.
BASEBALL
Class 1A, Sectional 51 at Fremont: The quarterfinal game between Fremont and Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian was postponed to Saturday at 10 a.m. The two games that were moved to Saturday - Elkhart Christian vs. Fort Wayne Canterbury and Bethany Christian vs. Lakewood Park Christian - will now be played at 3 p.m. and approx. 5:30 p.m., respectively. The semifinal games will then be played Monday morning/early afternoon, with the sectional final slated to start at 5 p.m. that evening.