While there are no high school sports contests schedule for Dec. 24-26 due to Christmas, there will be plenty of action from Dec. 27-30 as many of our area teams compete in holiday tournaments across the area and state. Here are the schedules of said tournaments that feature Goshen News coverage area schools involved, organized by sport (TGN teams in BOLD).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lakeland Christian Academy Invitational: Dec. 28-29 at Grace College in Winona Lake (six teams)
Pool A: North Judson-San Pierre, Lakeland Christian, Clinton Christian
Pool B: Bethany Christian, Granger Christian, Covenant Christian (DeMotte)
Dec. 28 games:
- Pool A: North Judson-San Pierre vs. Lakeland Christian, 10 a.m.
- Pool B: Bethany Christian vs. Granger Christian, 11:30 a.m.
- Pool A: Clinton Christian vs. Lakeland Christian, 1 p.m.
- Pool B: Granger Christian vs. Covenant Christian (DeMotte), 2:30 p.m.
- Pool A: North Judson-San Pierre vs. Clinton Christian, 4 p.m.
- Pool B: Covenant Christian (DeMotte) vs. Bethany Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 29 games:
- Pool B 3rd place vs. Pool A 3rd place, 1 p.m.
- Pool B 2nd place vs. Pool A 2nd place, 4 p.m.
- Pool B 1st place vs. Pool A 1st place, 7 p.m.
Noblesville Tournament: Dec. 28-29 at Noblesville High School (eight teams)
Dec. 28 games:
- Game 1: Lawrence Central vs. Norwell, 11 a.m.
- Game 2: Columbus North vs. Crown Point, 12:45 p.m.
- Game 3: Northridge vs. Chesterton, 2:30 p.m.
- Game 4: Indianapolis Roncalli at Noblesville, 4:15 p.m.
- Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 6 p.m.
- Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 7:45 p.m.
Dec. 29 games:
- Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 11 a.m. (semifinal)
- Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 12:45 p.m. (semifinal)
- Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 2:30 p.m. (7th place)
- Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 4:15 p.m. (5th place)
- Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 6 p.m. (3rd place)
- Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7:45 p.m. (championship)
Bob Wetting Memorial Tournament: Dec. 28-29 at Richmond High School (12 teams)
Pool A: Greensburg, Seton Catholic, Miami Valley Saints (OH)
Pool B: Victory College Prep, Richmond, Purdue Polytechnic
Pool C: NorthWood, Indy Homeschool Wildcats, Bloomington South
Pool D: Lawrenceburg, Central Christian Academy, Fort Wayne Northrop
Dec. 28 games:
- Pool A schedule:
- Greensburg vs. Seton Catholic, 9 a.m.
- Greensburg vs. Miami Valley, 1 p.m.
- Seton Catholic vs. Miami Valley, 5 p.m.
- Pool B schedule:
- Victory College Prep vs. Richmond, 11 a.m.
- Victory College Prep vs. Purdue Polytechnic, 3 p.m.
- Purdue Polytechnic vs. Richmond, 7 p.m.
- Pool C schedule:
- Indianapolis Homeschool vs. Bloomington South, 9 a.m.
- Indianapolis Homeschool vs. NorthWood, 1 p.m.
- Bloomington South vs. NorthWood, 5 p.m.
- Pool D schedule:
- Lawrenceburg vs. Central Christian, 11 a.m.
- Lawrenceburg vs. Northrop, 3 p.m.
- Central Christian vs. Northrop, 7 p.m.
Dec. 29 games:
- Game 13: Pool B 3rd place vs. Pool A 3rd place, 8:30 a.m.
- Game 14: Pool D 3rd place vs. Pool C 3rd place, 10 a.m.
- Game 15: Pool B 2nd place vs. Pool A 2nd place, 11:30 a.m.
- Game 16: Pool D 2nd place vs. Pool C 2nd place, 1 p.m.
- Game 17: Pool B 1st place vs. Pool A 1st place, 11:30 a.m.
- Game 18: Pool D 1st place vs. Pool C 1st place, 1 p.m.
- Game 19: Loser Game 13 vs. Loser Game 14, 2:30 p.m.
- Game 20: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, 2:30 p.m.
- Game 21: Loser Game 15 vs. Loser Game 16, 5 p.m. (7th place)
- Game 22: Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16, 5 p.m. (5th place)
- Game 23: Loser Game 17 vs. Loser Game 18, 6:30 p.m. (3rd place)
- Game 24: Winner Game 17 vs. Winner Game 18, 8 p.m. (championship)
Wawasee Holiday Tournament: Dec. 29 at Wawasee High School (four teams)
- Game 1: Wawasee vs. Garrett, 10 a.m.
- Game 2: Rochester vs. Woodlan, 11:30 a.m.
- Game 3: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 1, 6 p.m. (3rd place)
- Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 1, 7:30 p.m. (championship)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northridge Holiday Shootout: Dec. 29-30 at Northridge Middle School (eight teams)
Pool A: Northridge, Knox, South Bend St. Joseph, Andrean
Pool B: NorthWood, Rushville, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, Merrillville
Dec. 29 games:
- Pool A games, 10am:
- Northridge vs. Knox
- SB St. Joseph vs. Andrean
- Pool B games, 11:30am:
- NorthWood vs. Rushville
- FW Dwenger vs. Merrillville
- Pool A games, 2:30pm
- Northridge vs. Andrean
- Knox vs. St. Joe
- Pool B games, 4pm
- NorthWood vs. Dwenger
- Merrillville vs. Rushville
Dec. 30 games:
- Pool A games, 10am:
- Northridge vs. St. Joe
- Knox vs. Andrean
- Pool B games, 11:30am
- Northwood vs. Merrillville
- Dwenger vs. Rushville
- Pool B 4th place vs. Pool A 4th place, 2:30 p.m. (7th place)
- Pool B 3rd place vs. Pool A 3rd place, 2:30 p.m. (5th place)
- Pool B 2nd place vs. Pool A 2nd place, 4:30 p.m. (3rd place)
- Pool B 1st place vs. Pool A 1st place, 4:30 p.m. (championship)
West Noble Classic: Dec. 30 at West Noble High School (four teams)
- Game 1: Concord vs. West Noble, 10 a.m.
- Game 2: Lakeland vs. Tippecanoe Valley, 11:45 a.m.
- Game 3: Concord vs. Lakeland, 1:30 p.m.
- Game 4: Tippecanoe Valley vs. West Noble, 3 p.m.
Wawasee Tournament: Dec. 30 at Wawasee High School (four teams)
- Game 1: Wawasee vs. Huntington North, 10 a.m.
- Game 2: Plymouth vs. Norwell, 11:30 a.m.
- Game 3: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 1, 6 p.m. (3rd place)
- Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 1, 7:30 p.m. (championship)
Goshen Tournament: Dec. 30 at Goshen High School (four teams)
- Game 1: Mishawaka vs. DeKalb, 11 a.m.
- Game 2: Goshen vs. East Noble, 11 a.m.
- Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 2:30 p.m. (3rd place)
- Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 2:30 p.m. (championship)
WRESTLING
Al Smith Invitational: Dec. 29-30 at Mishawaka High School
A total of 32 schools will take part in the 42nd edition of this event that was canceled last season due to COVID-19 concerns. TGN teams competing include Concord, Northridge, NorthWood and Wawasee. A full bracket for each individual weight class has not been released as of Dec. 23. The first three rounds typically take place on the first day, with semifinal and championship matches on the second day. To see the full list of schools competing, you can search "Al Smith" into the search bar on trackwrestling.com.
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Fort Wayne Homestead Invitational: Dec. 27, 11 a.m.
Only area team attending is Concord.
