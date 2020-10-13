Here is a look at this week's schedule from across the area, featuring regional boys soccer, regional girls soccer, regional cross country and sectional volleyball action, along with a full slate of high school football Friday night.
THURSDAY, OCT. 15
VOLLEYBALL
Class 4A sectional 4 @ Warsaw
Elkhart vs. Goshen, 6 p.m.
Concord vs. Northridge, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A sectional 21 @ Tippecanoe Valley
Tippecanoe Valley vs. Jimtown, 6 p.m.
West Noble vs. Wawasee, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A sectional 36 @ Fairfield
Fairfield vs. Central Noble, 6 p.m.
Eastside vs. Prairie Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Class 1A sectional 51 @ Lakewood Park Christian
Bethany Christian vs. Fremont, 6 p.m.
Lakewood Park Christian vs. Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 16
FOOTBALL (all games at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise)
Concord at Warsaw
NorthWood vs. TBD (Plymouth canceled due to COVID-19 quarantine)
Goshen at Wawasee
Mishawaka at Northridge
Fairfield at Churubusco
Lakeland at Bluffton
West Noble at Prairie Heights
Elkhart at New Prairie (7:30 p.m.)
South Bend Riley vs. Jimtown
SATURDAY, OCT. 17
GIRLS SOCCER
Class 2A regional @ Plymouth
NorthWood vs. Culver Academies, 10 a.m.
Wheeler vs. West Lafayette, 12 p.m.
Final: 7 p.m.
Class 1A regional @ Newton Park, Lakeville
Argos vs. Covenant Christian, 10 a.m.
Bethany Christian vs. Andrean, 12 p.m.
Final: 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Class 2A regional @ Mishawaka Marian
West Lafayette vs. South Bend St. Joseph, 11 a.m.
NorthWood vs. Hammond Clark, 1 p.m.
Final: 7 p.m.
Class 1A regional @ Argos
Westview vs. Kouts, 10 a.m.
Argos vs. Morgan Township, 12 p.m.
Final: 7 p.m.
B/G CROSS COUNTRY
Regional @ Ox Bow Park; girls race 10:30 a.m., boys race 11:15
Teams featured: Bethany Christian, Concord, Fairfield, Goshen, Northridge, NorthWood, Wawasee
Regional @ West Noble; girls race 10:30 a.m., boys race 11:15
Teams featured: West Noble, Westview, Lakeland
VOLLEYBALL
Class 4A sectional 4 @ Warsaw
Elkhart/Goshen winner vs. Warsaw, 11 a.m.
Concord/Northridge winner vs. Penn, 12:30 p.m.
Final: 7 p.m.
Class 3A sectional 21 @ Tippy Valley
Tippecanoe Valley/Jimtown winner vs. NorthWood, 11 a.m.
West Noble/Wawasee winner vs. Lakeland, 12:30 p.m.
Final: 7 p.m.
Class 2A sectional 36 @ Fairfield
Central Noble/Fairfield winner vs. Westview, 11 a.m.
Eastside/Prairie Heights winner vs. Churubusco, 12:30 p.m.
Final: 7 p.m.
Class 1A sectional 51 @ Lakewood Park Christian
Bethany/Fremont winner vs. FW Blackhawk, 11 a.m.
LPC/Hamilton winner vs. Elkhart Christian, 12:30 p.m.
Final: 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.