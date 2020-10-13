Here is a look at this week's schedule from across the area, featuring regional boys soccer, regional girls soccer, regional cross country and sectional volleyball action, along with a full slate of high school football Friday night.

THURSDAY, OCT. 15

VOLLEYBALL

Class 4A sectional 4 @ Warsaw

Elkhart vs. Goshen, 6 p.m.

Concord vs. Northridge, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A sectional 21 @ Tippecanoe Valley

Tippecanoe Valley vs. Jimtown, 6 p.m.

West Noble vs. Wawasee, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A sectional 36 @ Fairfield

Fairfield vs. Central Noble, 6 p.m.

Eastside vs. Prairie Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Class 1A sectional 51 @ Lakewood Park Christian

Bethany Christian vs. Fremont, 6 p.m.

Lakewood Park Christian vs. Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 16

FOOTBALL (all games at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise)

Concord at Warsaw

NorthWood vs. TBD (Plymouth canceled due to COVID-19 quarantine)

Goshen at Wawasee

Mishawaka at Northridge

Fairfield at Churubusco

Lakeland at Bluffton

West Noble at Prairie Heights

Elkhart at New Prairie (7:30 p.m.)

South Bend Riley vs. Jimtown

SATURDAY, OCT. 17

GIRLS SOCCER

Class 2A regional @ Plymouth

NorthWood vs. Culver Academies, 10 a.m.

Wheeler vs. West Lafayette, 12 p.m.

Final: 7 p.m.

Class 1A regional @ Newton Park, Lakeville

Argos vs. Covenant Christian, 10 a.m.

Bethany Christian vs. Andrean, 12 p.m.

Final: 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Class 2A regional @ Mishawaka Marian

West Lafayette vs. South Bend St. Joseph, 11 a.m. 

NorthWood vs. Hammond Clark, 1 p.m.

Final: 7 p.m.

Class 1A regional @ Argos

Westview vs. Kouts, 10 a.m.

Argos vs. Morgan Township, 12 p.m.

Final: 7 p.m.

B/G CROSS COUNTRY

Regional @ Ox Bow Park; girls race 10:30 a.m., boys race 11:15

Teams featured: Bethany Christian, Concord, Fairfield, Goshen, Northridge, NorthWood, Wawasee

Regional @ West Noble; girls race 10:30 a.m., boys race 11:15

Teams featured: West Noble, Westview, Lakeland

VOLLEYBALL

Class 4A sectional 4 @ Warsaw

Elkhart/Goshen winner vs. Warsaw, 11 a.m.

Concord/Northridge winner vs. Penn, 12:30 p.m.

Final: 7 p.m.

Class 3A sectional 21 @ Tippy Valley

Tippecanoe Valley/Jimtown winner vs. NorthWood, 11 a.m.

West Noble/Wawasee winner vs. Lakeland, 12:30 p.m.

Final: 7 p.m.

Class 2A sectional 36 @ Fairfield

Central Noble/Fairfield winner vs. Westview, 11 a.m.

Eastside/Prairie Heights winner vs. Churubusco, 12:30 p.m.

Final: 7 p.m.

Class 1A sectional 51 @ Lakewood Park Christian

Bethany/Fremont winner vs. FW Blackhawk, 11 a.m.

LPC/Hamilton winner vs. Elkhart Christian, 12:30 p.m.

Final: 7 p.m.

