ELKHART COUNTY — As the new Elkhart County health mandate regarding schools and sports goes into effect, the private schools in the county are each following its own path in terms of athletics.
Elkhart Christian Academy is following the mandate’s social distancing and health protocols, but it will compete in official IHSAA competitions starting Saturday. The new mandate by Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Lydia Mertz stated that all formal competitions and scrimmages are postponed through Aug. 24.
ECA competes in a girls soccer scrimmage Thursday at John Glenn. They host Bremen in a boys soccer scrimmage Saturday and also travel to Fremont for a tri-match volleyball invite against Fremont and Lakewood Park Christian.
“Our physical location is here in Elkhart County, but we’re bringing in kids from, mostly, other places,” ECA Athletic Director Richelle Viront said. “So, we felt like we were pretty good, based on the hot spots, to continue. And with our ability to socially distance all of our kids — we have a lot more space and fewer athletes than most of these public schools — we felt safe to continue ahead and that we could do it safely following the other recommendations they’ve put in front of us.”
The only athletic events altered for ECA are two cross country meets. One was the Goshen Invitational, hosted by Goshen High School, which has been rescheduled from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27. The other was ECA’s own cross country invitational, the Hokum Karem. It’s not a traditional cross country event, as it features the teams competing in more of a relay-styled affair. With large crowds and most of the schools competing being from Elkhart County, though, the invite was canceled.
“The athletic directors just decided there’s not a good way to socially distance that event, where most of the time in cross country you can,” Viront said. “In this particular case, with its size, it was just more difficult.”
Viront said the school has gone to extreme lengths to make sure all athletes stay socially distanced during practices, including not allowing any outdoor sport athletes inside the building. The school has set up bathrooms and hand sanitizing stations outside so athletes can stay clean and safe without entering the building.
ECA begins classes next week, while most Elkhart County schools start this week. Viront knows there will be challenges, but she feels that school officials are in a position to handle anything thrown at them.
“We truly believe that God is sovereign, and that He knows our situation and He wants us to live and communion with each other,” Viront said. “We are content to start back and do it as safely as possible; we’re not going to take unnecessary risks. But at the end of the day, God is sovereign. We trust that He is good and we trust that He wants us to be together. We’re going to do everything we can to make that happen.”
BETHANY CHRISTIAN
Meanwhile, Bethany Christian will be following the ECHD mandate in full, postponing all athletic events until Aug. 24. This has kept Athletic Director Gary Chupp busy for the past 48 hours or so.
“The last two days, I’ve done nothing but rescheduling,” Chupp said. “You’ve got two weeks’ worth of events; you’ve got to plug them in. So, the scheduling piece has been a nightmare.”
Early last Friday, Bethany Christian Head of Schools Tim Lehman put out a statement saying classes and athletics would resume as planned. But once the ECHD mandate came out around 4 p.m. Friday, the school officials decided to follow what it said.
Bethany started its in-person classes Monday, while sports practices reverted back to what they were allowed to do in July, which mostly consists of conditioning and 1-on-1 drills. If Elkhart County schools are allowed to play games starting Aug. 24, that’ll put the schools at a disadvantage.
“We go from nothing live right into competitions,” Chupp said. “It makes it brutal for our coaches and our athletes.”
Being able to have any sports is a positive in Chupp’s eyes. By the end of the night Thursday, it looked as if the county schools weren’t going to be allowed to play sports until Sept. 28, so being able to potentially play in less than two weeks is a win.
“It’s not ideal to pause our season, but at least moving forward, we have a season at this point,” Chupp said. “So, we’re choosing to view that positively.”
CLINTON CHRISTIAN
While Clinton Christian doesn’t compete in the IHSAA, the school does have a volleyball team. Athletic Director Ben Snyder said the three levels of the team — varsity, junior varsity and junior high — are continuing practice as normal under the health guidelines.
“We’re not a public school and we’re not IHSAA, but we try to follow the guidelines as much as we can for all our sports,” Snyder said. “We try to be respectful of what everybody else would be doing, too. … It’s a relief that we can continue and start the season as we normally would.”
Having just the one team means Clinton Christian doesn’t have to have athletes from different sports sharing locker rooms, making it easier to socially distance athletes.
“We’ll be able to spread them out, take turns in the locker room for changing and that type of thing that I’m sure the bigger schools with multiple sports have a much more difficult time addressing,” Snyder said.
Clinton Christian starts school Thursday. The volleyball team doesn’t have any scheduled competitions until Aug. 25, so the mandate wouldn’t have cost them any games. Snyder knows that 2020 will be unlike any school year or volleyball season seen before.
“On the one hand, we’re excited about getting back to school and athletics,” Snyder said. “And at the same time, we know it’s going to be different. … We’re just trying to make the best of things and enjoy playing volleyball again.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.