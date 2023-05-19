Two head coaching positions for winter sports at NorthWood High School are now available.
Nate Andrews has stepped down as the school's head wrestling coach after five seasons, while Sheryl Hawkins has also resigned after five years leading the boys and girls swimming and diving program.
Andrews will remain as the school's head football coach.
“It is with mixed emotion that I am writing to communicate my resignation as head wrestling coach at NorthWood High School," said Andrews in a statement. "I have thoroughly enjoyed my time and believe the program is in great shape. My plan is to continue to support the student-athletes as well as be an advocate for the sport of wrestling and program that I love. Thank you for your support.”
In his time as wrestling coach, Andrews was able to coach multiple state qualifiers, including a runner-up performance from Jake Lone in the 182-pound weight class in the 2019-20 season.
“We are grateful for Coach Andrews’s commitment to the NorthWood Wrestling program and helping us advance the program to amazing heights," said NorthWood Athletic Director Roman Smith in a statement. "What he has been able to do is incredible, and we are so thankful for his leadership and approach. Nate is a great person and a tremendous leader, and he will always be a part of the NorthWood Wrestling family. We have a great deal of appreciation and respect his desire to step away from his current role within the program.”
Hawkins helped turn the NorthWood swimming programs into solid contenders amongst the rigid Northern Lakes Conference. She was named the NLC boys swimming Coach of the Year the past two seasons because of her efforts.
“The past 5 years I have had the opportunity to work with many talented, smart, and caring individuals," said Hawkins in a statement. "I have worked tirelessly to build a program that promotes team, strong athletes, as well as family. Just as the time comes for the athletes to move on, it is mine as well. This decision was not an easy one, as I poured myself into the athletes. Coaching swim has been a large part of my life for 9 years. I have been able to work with over 800 athletes from all over the world. Again, thank you for the time with NorthWood!”
Added Smith, “Coach Hawkins is synonymous with swimming and diving in the WaNee community, and our programs performed at a high level under her leadership. She led our High School, Middle School, and Club Teams. Most recently, Coach Hawkins received back to back Coach of the Year Honors within the NLC. On behalf of NorthWood Athletics, I want to thank Coach Hawkins for her dedication to swimming and diving at NorthWood, and we wish her well in her future endeavors.”
The swimming vacancy has been posted immediately, while the wrestling head coach will start next week.