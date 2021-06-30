NAPPANEE [mdash] Gilbert Lee Miller, 85, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 30, at his home. He was born Sept. 5, 1935, in Elkhart County to Moses J. and Maude Ellen (Hochstetler) Miller. He married Mary Kathryn Barkman on April 8, 1956, and they were married for 65 years. Mary surviv…