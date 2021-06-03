20210424 Goshen Relays Northridge Zack Howey.JPG (copy)

Northridge senior Zack Howey outruns the pack during the Class A 4x100-meter relay at the Goshen Relays on April 24 in Goshen. Northridge's boys track team helped the school win the all-sport NLC title on the boys side for the 2020-21 season.

The Northern Lakes Conference released the final all-sport standings for the 2020-21 season on Wednesday.

After having strong finishes to the spring, the Northridge boys and Warsaw girls emerged with the all-sport championships. The Northridge boys scored 131 points behind the back of an outright conference title in track and field and co-championships with Concord in boys tennis and Mishawaka in wrestling. Raider boys programs finished in the top four of the NLC standings in each sport this year.

On the girls side, Warsaw scored 123 teams points. They won outright titles in cross country, volleyball, soccer and track and field, finishing in the top three of each sport except tennis.

The final NLC standings are as followed:

BOYS:

  1. Northridge, 131 points (track/field champs; wrestling and tennis co-champs)
  2. Warsaw, 105 points (golf champs; basketball and football co-champs)
  3. NorthWood, 104 points (baseball champs)
  4. Concord, 92 points (swimming/diving champs; tennis co-champs)
  5. Goshen, 88 points (cross country champs)
  6. Mishawaka, 75 points (wrestling, basketball and football co-champs)
  7. Plymouth, 63 points (soccer champs)
  8. Wawasee, 62 points

GIRLS:

  1. Warsaw, 123 points (track/field, cross country, volleyball and soccer champs)
  2. Northridge, 110 points (softball, tennis and swimming/diving champs)
  3. Plymouth, 81 points
  4. Goshen, 79 points (basketball champs)
  5. NorthWood, 79 points
  6. Concord, 78 points (golf champs)
  7. Mishawaka, 55 points
  8. Wawasee, 43 points

Along with the all-sport standings being released, multiple all-conference teams were released by the NLC in the past few weeks. They are listed below. The only one yet to be released is the all-NLC baseball team.

ALL-NLC SOFTBALL TEAM

Northridge (6 players): Madison Wienert, Makena Knepp, Abby Hostetler, Jenifer Robinson, Chloe Gust and Meredith Frey

Mishawaka (5): Leah Dawson, Lexi Schlemmer, Jadyn Handley, Gianna Camacho and Machaela Banks

Goshen (3): Olivia Koshmider, Tyra Marcum and Liz Ramirez

Warsaw (3): Tori Tackett, Lindsey Bradley and Kali Ousley

NorthWood (2): Morgan Jenkins and Halle DeMien

Concord (2): Allie Moss and Lynnsey Delio

Wawasee (1): Kiaundra Olson

Plymouth (1): Mia Wojcik

Honorable mentions: Grace Lueking and Tavia Bratt, Northridge; Kendyll Landis and Avery Sleeth, Warsaw; Mikayla Colburn and Ashley Germann, Mishawaka; Jenna Roll, Goshen; Lili Lomeli, NorthWood; Emily Bradshaw, Concord; Haylee Allen, Wawasee; Anna Anders, Plymouth

NLC softball coach of the year: Ray Caples, Northridge

ALL-NLC BOYS GOLF TEAM

Warsaw (2 players): Cal Hoskins, Ben Brander

Northridge (2): Ty Miller, Brock Reschly

Goshen (2): Chase Meyer, Jackson Guipe

NorthWood (2): Earl Williams, Cooper Wiens

Plymouth (1): Bennett Christy

Concord (1): Will Harris

Honorable mentions: Jack Yeager and Tucker Carlile, Warsaw; Jon Cripe, NorthWood; Andrew BonDurant, Concord

NLC boys golf coach of the year: Jack Carpenter, Warsaw

ALL-NLC BOYS TRACK TEAM

Northridge (7 athletes): Mason Floria, Carter Bach, Ricky Lloyd, Jack Moore, Chris Taylor, Taylor Tidwell and Ty Hershberger

Mishawaka (5): Troy Crooks, Mark Crooks, Davonn Parker, Max Micola and Dylan Wise

Goshen (4): Drew Hogan, Tommy Claxton, Cole Johnston and Kovan Drenth

Warsaw (3): Cameron Harness, Andrew Frush and Tanner Stiver

NorthWood (2): Brady Hunsberger and Brad Demitruk

Plymouth (1): Joe Cartwright

Honorable mentions: Zaryn Rumfelt and Mason Puckett, Northridge; Anthony Roberts and Jack D'Arcy, Concord; Mason Pussell, Wawasee; Ryan Hoopingarner, Mishawaka; Jeremy Johnson, Warsaw; David Shadek, Plymouth

NLC boys track coach of the year: Aaron Brick, Northridge

ALL-NLC GIRLS TRACK TEAM

Warsaw (13 athletes): Avery Fitzgerald, Josie Niebbia, Amanda Lusinde, Baylee Duncan, Adree Beckham, Abby Sanner, Wini Barnett, Ava Knight, Kendra Love, Josefina Rastrelli, Lily Boston, Marin Hart and Sarah Kratzsch

Mishawaka (2): Daijza Robinson and Sarah Beshara

Plymouth (2): Amber Schrameyer and Sydney Rice

Northridge (1): Hannah Hoffman

Goshen (1): Avah DeVoe

NorthWood (1): Kaitlin Burden

Honorable mentions: Whitney Shepherd and Elizabet Vander Bie, Warsaw; Emma Lehman and Elainna Papandrea, Northridge; Megan Gallagher, Goshen; Claire Shide, Mishawaka; Summer South, Plymouth

NLC girls track coach of the year: Megan Davis, Warsaw

Note: the all-NLC girls tennis team was released on May 19 upon conclusion of the conference tournament. It ran at the end of our girls tennis tournament championship story.

