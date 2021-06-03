The Northern Lakes Conference released the final all-sport standings for the 2020-21 season on Wednesday.
After having strong finishes to the spring, the Northridge boys and Warsaw girls emerged with the all-sport championships. The Northridge boys scored 131 points behind the back of an outright conference title in track and field and co-championships with Concord in boys tennis and Mishawaka in wrestling. Raider boys programs finished in the top four of the NLC standings in each sport this year.
On the girls side, Warsaw scored 123 teams points. They won outright titles in cross country, volleyball, soccer and track and field, finishing in the top three of each sport except tennis.
The final NLC standings are as followed:
BOYS:
- Northridge, 131 points (track/field champs; wrestling and tennis co-champs)
- Warsaw, 105 points (golf champs; basketball and football co-champs)
- NorthWood, 104 points (baseball champs)
- Concord, 92 points (swimming/diving champs; tennis co-champs)
- Goshen, 88 points (cross country champs)
- Mishawaka, 75 points (wrestling, basketball and football co-champs)
- Plymouth, 63 points (soccer champs)
- Wawasee, 62 points
GIRLS:
- Warsaw, 123 points (track/field, cross country, volleyball and soccer champs)
- Northridge, 110 points (softball, tennis and swimming/diving champs)
- Plymouth, 81 points
- Goshen, 79 points (basketball champs)
- NorthWood, 79 points
- Concord, 78 points (golf champs)
- Mishawaka, 55 points
- Wawasee, 43 points
Along with the all-sport standings being released, multiple all-conference teams were released by the NLC in the past few weeks. They are listed below. The only one yet to be released is the all-NLC baseball team.
ALL-NLC SOFTBALL TEAM
Northridge (6 players): Madison Wienert, Makena Knepp, Abby Hostetler, Jenifer Robinson, Chloe Gust and Meredith Frey
Mishawaka (5): Leah Dawson, Lexi Schlemmer, Jadyn Handley, Gianna Camacho and Machaela Banks
Goshen (3): Olivia Koshmider, Tyra Marcum and Liz Ramirez
Warsaw (3): Tori Tackett, Lindsey Bradley and Kali Ousley
NorthWood (2): Morgan Jenkins and Halle DeMien
Concord (2): Allie Moss and Lynnsey Delio
Wawasee (1): Kiaundra Olson
Plymouth (1): Mia Wojcik
Honorable mentions: Grace Lueking and Tavia Bratt, Northridge; Kendyll Landis and Avery Sleeth, Warsaw; Mikayla Colburn and Ashley Germann, Mishawaka; Jenna Roll, Goshen; Lili Lomeli, NorthWood; Emily Bradshaw, Concord; Haylee Allen, Wawasee; Anna Anders, Plymouth
NLC softball coach of the year: Ray Caples, Northridge
ALL-NLC BOYS GOLF TEAM
Warsaw (2 players): Cal Hoskins, Ben Brander
Northridge (2): Ty Miller, Brock Reschly
Goshen (2): Chase Meyer, Jackson Guipe
NorthWood (2): Earl Williams, Cooper Wiens
Plymouth (1): Bennett Christy
Concord (1): Will Harris
Honorable mentions: Jack Yeager and Tucker Carlile, Warsaw; Jon Cripe, NorthWood; Andrew BonDurant, Concord
NLC boys golf coach of the year: Jack Carpenter, Warsaw
ALL-NLC BOYS TRACK TEAM
Northridge (7 athletes): Mason Floria, Carter Bach, Ricky Lloyd, Jack Moore, Chris Taylor, Taylor Tidwell and Ty Hershberger
Mishawaka (5): Troy Crooks, Mark Crooks, Davonn Parker, Max Micola and Dylan Wise
Goshen (4): Drew Hogan, Tommy Claxton, Cole Johnston and Kovan Drenth
Warsaw (3): Cameron Harness, Andrew Frush and Tanner Stiver
NorthWood (2): Brady Hunsberger and Brad Demitruk
Plymouth (1): Joe Cartwright
Honorable mentions: Zaryn Rumfelt and Mason Puckett, Northridge; Anthony Roberts and Jack D'Arcy, Concord; Mason Pussell, Wawasee; Ryan Hoopingarner, Mishawaka; Jeremy Johnson, Warsaw; David Shadek, Plymouth
NLC boys track coach of the year: Aaron Brick, Northridge
ALL-NLC GIRLS TRACK TEAM
Warsaw (13 athletes): Avery Fitzgerald, Josie Niebbia, Amanda Lusinde, Baylee Duncan, Adree Beckham, Abby Sanner, Wini Barnett, Ava Knight, Kendra Love, Josefina Rastrelli, Lily Boston, Marin Hart and Sarah Kratzsch
Mishawaka (2): Daijza Robinson and Sarah Beshara
Plymouth (2): Amber Schrameyer and Sydney Rice
Northridge (1): Hannah Hoffman
Goshen (1): Avah DeVoe
NorthWood (1): Kaitlin Burden
Honorable mentions: Whitney Shepherd and Elizabet Vander Bie, Warsaw; Emma Lehman and Elainna Papandrea, Northridge; Megan Gallagher, Goshen; Claire Shide, Mishawaka; Summer South, Plymouth
NLC girls track coach of the year: Megan Davis, Warsaw
Note: the all-NLC girls tennis team was released on May 19 upon conclusion of the conference tournament. It ran at the end of our girls tennis tournament championship story.
