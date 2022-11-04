Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SATURDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory...South winds 15 to 25 knots. Waves 2 to 4 feet. For the Gale Warning...South winds to 30 knots becoming southwest Saturday. Gusts up to 45 knot gales. Waves building to 5 to 10 feet Saturday evening. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 5 AM to 11 PM EDT Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&