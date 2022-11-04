The IHSAA released the baseball and softball sectional alignments for the upcoming 2023 and 2024 seasons Friday, and as expected, changes came for some Goshen News coverage area teams.
The biggest change came with Fairfield moving up to Class 3A after being in 2A for the last three seasons. In baseball, the Falcons will play in Sectional 22 now, joining East Noble, Lakeland, NorthWood, Wawasee and West Noble. The latter four teams had been in a sectional with Jimtown and Tippecanoe Valley the past three seasons.
The same six baseball schools in Sectional 22 are part of a softball sectional as well, but they're in Sectional 21 instead.
Jimtown baseball will now be in Sectional 19, joining Mishawaka Marian and four other South Bend schools: Clay, Riley, St. Joseph and Washington.
In softball, Sectional 19 is comprised of Jimtown, Mishawaka Marian, New Prairie, Riley, Clay and Washington.
Fairfield softball's move to Class 3A leaves its old 2A sectional - Sectional 35 - with five teams: Central Noble, Churubusco, Eastside, Prairie Heights and Westview. Those same five schools are joined by Whitko in the baseball Sectional 38 at the 2A level.
The Class 4A area baseball sectional didn't change, as the same six schools - Concord, Elkhart, Goshen, Northridge, Penn and Warsaw - will battle it out for the title there.
Those six schools are also grouped together in softball, which is a slight change from years' past. In the last three years, Penn was not part of the sectional. For the next two seasons, though, the Kingsmen will be facing those others in Sectional 4.
In Class 1A, Bethany Christian and Elkhart Christian have been grouped with Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, Fort Wayne Canterbury, Fremont, Hamilton and Lakewood Park Christian in both baseball and softball. Both are labeled Sectional 51 as well.
Sectional host sites will be named at a later date, as well as regional and semi-state locations. The full list of sectional pairings can be found online at ihsaa.org.