High school athletes have been going through their summer paces.
Fall seasons are right around the corner.
There will be plenty of familiar faces in charge of area programs and some newcomers.
Among head coaches going into their first year at that school are Bethany Christian’s Jordan Miller (girls soccer) and Dallan Troyer (boys and girls cross country), Concord’s Jim Snyder (girls soccer) and Cate Tomkins (girls golf), Elkhart’s Austin Ward (boys tennis), Elkhart Christian Academy’s Maggie West (volleyball), Fairfield’s Madeline Gawthrop (girls volleyball), Goshen’s Chris Arnold (girls golf), Northridge’s Judy Pollock (boys tennis), Wawasee’s Stephanie Denlinger (girls volleyball), West Noble’s Elmer Roque (boys soccer) and Kris Underwood (girls golf) and Westview’s Ehren Misner (boys soccer).
Miller, who teaches at Prairie View Elementary School, most recently coached at Chelsea (Mich.) High School. He was assistant in the boys and girls programs from 2015-16 then took over as boys head coach 2017-20.
He grew up in Denver, Colo., and attended Goshen College 2006-10.
Troyer, a real estate agent, was a volunteer track coach at Bethany a year ago. He has served as an assistant track coach at Goshen and lasted helped with cross country at GHS in 2022.
He is a Bethel College (now Bethel University) alum and graduated from high school in Pennsylvania.
Snyder, a 1996 Concord graduate, was a member of Northern Lakes Conference and sectional championship teams as a Minutemen player.
Most recently he has been an girls soccer assistant at Northridge and has served assistant stints for both girls and boys at Concord as well a coaching for various area clubs, including Elkhart Flames, Elkhart County United, Indiana Invaders, and Concord Youth Soccer.
He works in Concord Community Schools’ building services department.
Tompkins, a 2018 Northridge graduate, played golf for the Raiders for four years and was captain for two.
She advanced to the regional three straight years then played at Olivet Nazarene University and competed at the NAIA National Championships in three of her four seasons.
Tompkins, who works at HH Pro Wash, helped coach her teammates a little in college but this will be her first high school job.
“The girls are very nice to be around,” says Tompkins. “We have a lot of young players with a lot of potential. I’m looking forward to the next couple of years as well.”
Ward, an English teacher at Elkhart, served as co-head coach for the Lions girls in the spring and assisted Ric Wiskotoni with the boys last fall.
He is now head coach for both programs.
West, a 2016 ECA graduate, was junior varsity head volleyball coach for the Eagles the past three seasons.
Then known as Maggie Watson, she played volleyball at Elkhart Christian and Spring Arbor (Mich.) University.
“I’m very excited with the team,” says West. “I just hope to develop gritty girls who can compete under pressure with grace.”
A former commercial real estate agent, West, who was married in September 2022, is focusing on coaching.
Gawthrop, a 2020 Fairfield graduate, was on the Falcon squad that advanced to semistate in her senior year.
She served was the junior varsity coach in 2022.
Arnold, a logistics specialist at Wabash in Goshen, played golf at Cloverdale High School and Franklin College. His senior season with the Grizzlies was 2015.
As a prep player, he was a four-time all-conference and all-county selection as well as a two-time regional qualifier.
The RedHawks will use Black Squirrel Golf Club in Goshen as their home course this fall. The Goshen Invitational is scheduled for 8 a.m. Monday on that layout.
“I’m looking forward to helping the girls out,” says Arnold, a first-time coach. “I hope to grow the program for years to come.”
In talking with potential players, Arnold says he expects a group with three seniors and a junior.
“We’ve got that leadership and experience coming back,” says Arnold.
Misner, a former assistant at Westview, takes over a program that won a state title in 2021 and went 19-2-1 and advanced to the IHSAA Class 1A northern semistate in 2022.
Teague Misner, Ehren’s son, is heading into his senior year at Westview. He potted a school-record 40 goals and added 16 assists in 2022.
A 1991 Lakeland High School graduate, Ehren Misner stood out in wrestling and football as a Laker and is in the Lakeland Athletic Hall of Fame.
Pollock, who is a home business owner, has been a tennis assistant at Northridge the past years after six seasons as a volunteer assistant at Concord.
“I know all the kids really well,” says Pollock. “We’ve just got a really good group going. They’ve all been working hard in the off-season.”
The 1983 graduate of Valparaiso High School and United States Tennis Association official took up the game as an adult and has been on a court most days ever since.
“I’m super-passionate about tennis in general,” says Pollock. “One thing special about our area is that many of the coaches compete against or play with one another.
“Getting back into the season will be like a reunion.”
One of Pollock’s assistants is Gabby Bratt.
“She is a huge addition to our Northridge coaching staff,” says Pollock.
Denlinger, a teacher in the Wawasee system for the past decade, has been volleyball assistant for the Warriors (2015-19) and ran the Northern Indiana Volleyball Association (NIVA) youth feeder program 2016-19.
She played volleyball at Grace College.
Roque, whose day job is at Keystone RV, comes to West Noble after several seasons at Argos.
The 2012 Argos graduate started coaching boys soccer at his alma mater in 2016. The Dragons won sectionals in each season through 2022 except one with a state title in 2019 and state runner-up in 2020.
Elmer’s brother — Cristian “Chino” Roque — was a senior in the state championship squad.
As Chargers head coach, Roque has set a goal of winning the Northeast Corner Conference and at least a sectional title at IHSAA tournament time.
“I want to start a winning mentality with the kids,” says Roque. “I want to show them what it takes to win and have the right mentality from the get-go.”
Underwood, a radio personality known as “Coyote” who does shows in six markets (105.9 AM in Wabash and 106.1 FM/1050 AM in Plymouth as well as Peru, Greencastle, Greenfield and Shelbyville), is a first-time golf coach. But he is a long-time coach for girls basketball, women’s basketball, volleyball and softball.
The Huntington native has helped with softball at West Noble, Huntington North and Huntington College (now Huntington University).
He was head volleyball and girls basketball coach at Hamilton.
Underwood has been an assistant in girls or women’s basketball at West Noble, Wawasee, Huntington North, Homestead, Manchester University and the University of Saint Francis.
“I’ve always been an avid golfer,” says Underwood. “I thought it would be fun to coach it.”
The Chargers call Maxwelton Golf Club in Syracuse their home course.
In looking at the 2023-24 IHSAA calendar, girls golf practice can begin today, Friday, with the first allowed contest date Monday.
Practices in all other sports — football, boys soccer, boys cross country, boys tennis, girls cross country, girls volleyball and Unified Flag Football — start July 31.
The first day of contact practice for football is Thursday, Aug. 3.
The first contest date is Aug. 12 for boys soccer, boys cross country, boys tennis, girls cross country, girls volleyball and Unified Flag Football.
Week 1 of the football season is Aug. 17 (junior varsity) and Aug. 18 (varsity).
Football is allowed nine regular-season contests with girls volleyball 23 (plus two tournaments), boys tennis 22, girls golf 18, boys and girls soccer 16 (or 14 with one tournament), boys and girls cross country 14 and Unified Flag Football 10.
Sectionals are Sept. 15, 16 or 18 for girls golf, Sept. 26-30 for boys tennis, Sept. 30 for Unified Flag Football, Oct. 2, 4, 6 and 7 for boys soccer, Oct. 2, 3, 5 and 7 for girls soccer, Oct. 10, 12 and 14 for girls volleyball and Oct. 14 for boys and girls cross country as well as Oct. 30, Oct. 27 and Nov. 3 for football.
Monte Mawhorter is entering his 25th season as head football coach at West Noble.
The next-longest tenures among area football field bosses belong to Nate Andrews (10th at NorthWood), Craig Koehler (ninth at Concord), Matt Thacker (sixth at Fairfield) and Jon Reutebuch (fifth at Wawasee).
AREA FALL COACHESBethany Christian
Boys
Soccer — Tony Janzen
Cross Country — Dallan Troyer
Tennis — Matt Miller
Girls
Soccer — Jordan Miller
Cross Country — Dallan Troyer
Volleyball — Alli Hawkins Stiffney
Concord
Boys
Football — Craig Koehler
Soccer — Shawn McCuen
Cross Country — Matt Nicoson
Tennis — Todd Denton
Girls
Soccer — Jim Snyder
Cross Country — Jerry Redmond
Golf — Cate Tompkins
Volleyball — Kelly Chupp
Elkhart
Boys
Football — Romison Saint-Louis
Soccer — Todd Sheely
Cross Country — Adam Homo
Tennis — Austin Ward
Girls
Soccer — Sherwin Simon
Cross Country — Bekah Shenk
Golf — Todd King
Volleyball — Jacquie Rost
Unified
Flag Football — Zach Stone
Elkhart Christian Academy
Boys
Soccer — Greg Schenk
Cross Country — Peter Casaletto
Girls
Soccer — Joel Badskey
Cross Country — Peter Casaletto
Volleyball — Maggie West
Fairfield
Boys
Football — Matt Thacker
Cross Country — David Long
Tennis — Michael Filbrun
Girls
Cross Country — Kirt Hunsberger
Golf — Brent Nunemaker
Volleyball — Madeline Gawthrop
Goshen
Boys
Football — Tom Wogomon
Soccer — Viratham Mounsithiraj
Cross Country — Mike Wynn
Tennis — Daniel Love
Girls
Soccer — Myron Bontreger
Cross Country — Mike Wynn
Golf — Chris Arnold
Volleyball — Melanie Hochstetler
Unified
Flag Football — Joel Kratzer
Jimtown
Boys
Football — Cory Stoner
Cross Country — Ryan Woolwine
Tennis — Austin Schmidt
Girls
Soccer — Mo Fairchild
Cross Country — Ryan Woolwine
Volleyball — Bill Stose
Northridge
Boys
Football — Chad Eppley
Soccer — Lawrence Baltazar
Cross Country — Ryan McClane
Tennis — Judy Pollock
Girls
Soccer — Chris Malott
Cross Country — Ryan McClane
Golf — Ken Brewster
Volleyball — Taeja Davis
NorthWood
Boys
Football — Nate Andrews
Soccer — Kyle Dijkstra
Cross Country — Justin Bell
Tennis — Tif Schwartz
Girls
Soccer — Zach Alexander
Cross Country — Mark Mikel
Golf — Kirsten Schrock
Volleyball — Hilary Laidig
Unified
Flag Football — Servando Duran
Wawasee
Boys
Football — Jon Reutebuch
Soccer — Jordan Sharp
Cross Country — Jose Lopez
Tennis — Vince Rhodes
Girls
Soccer — Luis Camargo
Cross Country — Doug Slabaugh
Golf — Steve Coverstone
Volleyball — Stephanie Denlinger
Unified
Flag Football — Andrew Wilson
West Noble
Boys
Football — Monte Mawhorter
Soccer — Elmer Roque
Cross Country — Mike Flora
Tennis — Greg Riegsecker
Girls
Soccer — Christopher Macias
Cross Country — Aden Burke
Golf — Kris Underwood
Volleyball — Kaitlin Underwood
Westview
Boys
Soccer — Ehren Misner.
Cross Country — Lyle Bontrager
Tennis — Tyler Miller
Girls
Soccer — Jesse Ward
Cross Country — Meghann Rainsberger
Golf — Jeff Marchant
Volleyball — Heidi Brohm