Chris Arnold is coaching Goshen girls golf this year.

 Photo contributed by Steve Krah

High school athletes have been going through their summer paces.

Fall seasons are right around the corner.

There will be plenty of familiar faces in charge of area programs and some newcomers.

Among head coaches going into their first year at that school are Bethany Christian’s Jordan Miller (girls soccer) and Dallan Troyer (boys and girls cross country), Concord’s Jim Snyder (girls soccer) and Cate Tomkins (girls golf), Elkhart’s Austin Ward (boys tennis), Elkhart Christian Academy’s Maggie West (volleyball), Fairfield’s Madeline Gawthrop (girls volleyball), Goshen’s Chris Arnold (girls golf), Northridge’s Judy Pollock (boys tennis), Wawasee’s Stephanie Denlinger (girls volleyball), West Noble’s Elmer Roque (boys soccer) and Kris Underwood (girls golf) and Westview’s Ehren Misner (boys soccer).

Miller, who teaches at Prairie View Elementary School, most recently coached at Chelsea (Mich.) High School. He was assistant in the boys and girls programs from 2015-16 then took over as boys head coach 2017-20.

He grew up in Denver, Colo., and attended Goshen College 2006-10.

Troyer, a real estate agent, was a volunteer track coach at Bethany a year ago. He has served as an assistant track coach at Goshen and lasted helped with cross country at GHS in 2022.

He is a Bethel College (now Bethel University) alum and graduated from high school in Pennsylvania.

Snyder, a 1996 Concord graduate, was a member of Northern Lakes Conference and sectional championship teams as a Minutemen player.

Most recently he has been an girls soccer assistant at Northridge and has served assistant stints for both girls and boys at Concord as well a coaching for various area clubs, including Elkhart Flames, Elkhart County United, Indiana Invaders, and Concord Youth Soccer.

He works in Concord Community Schools’ building services department.

Tompkins, a 2018 Northridge graduate, played golf for the Raiders for four years and was captain for two.

She advanced to the regional three straight years then played at Olivet Nazarene University and competed at the NAIA National Championships in three of her four seasons.

Tompkins, who works at HH Pro Wash, helped coach her teammates a little in college but this will be her first high school job.

“The girls are very nice to be around,” says Tompkins. “We have a lot of young players with a lot of potential. I’m looking forward to the next couple of years as well.”

Ward, an English teacher at Elkhart, served as co-head coach for the Lions girls in the spring and assisted Ric Wiskotoni with the boys last fall.

He is now head coach for both programs.

West, a 2016 ECA graduate, was junior varsity head volleyball coach for the Eagles the past three seasons.

Then known as Maggie Watson, she played volleyball at Elkhart Christian and Spring Arbor (Mich.) University.

“I’m very excited with the team,” says West. “I just hope to develop gritty girls who can compete under pressure with grace.”

A former commercial real estate agent, West, who was married in September 2022, is focusing on coaching.

Gawthrop, a 2020 Fairfield graduate, was on the Falcon squad that advanced to semistate in her senior year.

She served was the junior varsity coach in 2022.

Arnold, a logistics specialist at Wabash in Goshen, played golf at Cloverdale High School and Franklin College. His senior season with the Grizzlies was 2015.

As a prep player, he was a four-time all-conference and all-county selection as well as a two-time regional qualifier.

The RedHawks will use Black Squirrel Golf Club in Goshen as their home course this fall. The Goshen Invitational is scheduled for 8 a.m. Monday on that layout.

“I’m looking forward to helping the girls out,” says Arnold, a first-time coach. “I hope to grow the program for years to come.”

In talking with potential players, Arnold says he expects a group with three seniors and a junior.

“We’ve got that leadership and experience coming back,” says Arnold.

Misner, a former assistant at Westview, takes over a program that won a state title in 2021 and went 19-2-1 and advanced to the IHSAA Class 1A northern semistate in 2022.

Teague Misner, Ehren’s son, is heading into his senior year at Westview. He potted a school-record 40 goals and added 16 assists in 2022.

A 1991 Lakeland High School graduate, Ehren Misner stood out in wrestling and football as a Laker and is in the Lakeland Athletic Hall of Fame.

Pollock, who is a home business owner, has been a tennis assistant at Northridge the past years after six seasons as a volunteer assistant at Concord.

“I know all the kids really well,” says Pollock. “We’ve just got a really good group going. They’ve all been working hard in the off-season.”

The 1983 graduate of Valparaiso High School and United States Tennis Association official took up the game as an adult and has been on a court most days ever since.

“I’m super-passionate about tennis in general,” says Pollock. “One thing special about our area is that many of the coaches compete against or play with one another.

“Getting back into the season will be like a reunion.”

One of Pollock’s assistants is Gabby Bratt.

“She is a huge addition to our Northridge coaching staff,” says Pollock.

Denlinger, a teacher in the Wawasee system for the past decade, has been volleyball assistant for the Warriors (2015-19) and ran the Northern Indiana Volleyball Association (NIVA) youth feeder program 2016-19.

She played volleyball at Grace College.

Roque, whose day job is at Keystone RV, comes to West Noble after several seasons at Argos.

The 2012 Argos graduate started coaching boys soccer at his alma mater in 2016. The Dragons won sectionals in each season through 2022 except one with a state title in 2019 and state runner-up in 2020.

Elmer’s brother — Cristian “Chino” Roque — was a senior in the state championship squad.

As Chargers head coach, Roque has set a goal of winning the Northeast Corner Conference and at least a sectional title at IHSAA tournament time.

“I want to start a winning mentality with the kids,” says Roque. “I want to show them what it takes to win and have the right mentality from the get-go.”

Underwood, a radio personality known as “Coyote” who does shows in six markets (105.9 AM in Wabash and 106.1 FM/1050 AM in Plymouth as well as Peru, Greencastle, Greenfield and Shelbyville), is a first-time golf coach. But he is a long-time coach for girls basketball, women’s basketball, volleyball and softball.

The Huntington native has helped with softball at West Noble, Huntington North and Huntington College (now Huntington University).

He was head volleyball and girls basketball coach at Hamilton.

Underwood has been an assistant in girls or women’s basketball at West Noble, Wawasee, Huntington North, Homestead, Manchester University and the University of Saint Francis.

“I’ve always been an avid golfer,” says Underwood. “I thought it would be fun to coach it.”

The Chargers call Maxwelton Golf Club in Syracuse their home course.

In looking at the 2023-24 IHSAA calendar, girls golf practice can begin today, Friday, with the first allowed contest date Monday.

Practices in all other sports — football, boys soccer, boys cross country, boys tennis, girls cross country, girls volleyball and Unified Flag Football — start July 31.

The first day of contact practice for football is Thursday, Aug. 3.

The first contest date is Aug. 12 for boys soccer, boys cross country, boys tennis, girls cross country, girls volleyball and Unified Flag Football.

Week 1 of the football season is Aug. 17 (junior varsity) and Aug. 18 (varsity).

Football is allowed nine regular-season contests with girls volleyball 23 (plus two tournaments), boys tennis 22, girls golf 18, boys and girls soccer 16 (or 14 with one tournament), boys and girls cross country 14 and Unified Flag Football 10.

Sectionals are Sept. 15, 16 or 18 for girls golf, Sept. 26-30 for boys tennis, Sept. 30 for Unified Flag Football, Oct. 2, 4, 6 and 7 for boys soccer, Oct. 2, 3, 5 and 7 for girls soccer, Oct. 10, 12 and 14 for girls volleyball and Oct. 14 for boys and girls cross country as well as Oct. 30, Oct. 27 and Nov. 3 for football.

Monte Mawhorter is entering his 25th season as head football coach at West Noble.

The next-longest tenures among area football field bosses belong to Nate Andrews (10th at NorthWood), Craig Koehler (ninth at Concord), Matt Thacker (sixth at Fairfield) and Jon Reutebuch (fifth at Wawasee).

AREA FALL COACHESBethany Christian

Boys

Soccer — Tony Janzen

Cross Country — Dallan Troyer

Tennis — Matt Miller

Girls

Soccer — Jordan Miller

Cross Country — Dallan Troyer

Volleyball — Alli Hawkins Stiffney

Concord

Boys

Football — Craig Koehler

Soccer — Shawn McCuen

Cross Country — Matt Nicoson

Tennis — Todd Denton

Girls

Soccer — Jim Snyder

Cross Country — Jerry Redmond

Golf — Cate Tompkins

Volleyball — Kelly Chupp

Elkhart

Boys

Football — Romison Saint-Louis

Soccer — Todd Sheely

Cross Country — Adam Homo

Tennis — Austin Ward

Girls

Soccer — Sherwin Simon

Cross Country — Bekah Shenk

Golf — Todd King

Volleyball — Jacquie Rost

Unified

Flag Football — Zach Stone

Elkhart Christian Academy

Boys

Soccer — Greg Schenk

Cross Country — Peter Casaletto

Girls

Soccer — Joel Badskey

Cross Country — Peter Casaletto

Volleyball — Maggie West

Fairfield

Boys

Football — Matt Thacker

Cross Country — David Long

Tennis — Michael Filbrun

Girls

Cross Country — Kirt Hunsberger

Golf — Brent Nunemaker

Volleyball — Madeline Gawthrop

Goshen

Boys

Football — Tom Wogomon

Soccer — Viratham Mounsithiraj

Cross Country — Mike Wynn

Tennis — Daniel Love

Girls

Soccer — Myron Bontreger

Cross Country — Mike Wynn

Golf — Chris Arnold

Volleyball — Melanie Hochstetler

Unified

Flag Football — Joel Kratzer

Jimtown

Boys

Football — Cory Stoner

Cross Country — Ryan Woolwine

Tennis — Austin Schmidt

Girls

Soccer — Mo Fairchild

Cross Country — Ryan Woolwine

Volleyball — Bill Stose

Northridge

Boys

Football — Chad Eppley

Soccer — Lawrence Baltazar

Cross Country — Ryan McClane

Tennis — Judy Pollock

Girls

Soccer — Chris Malott

Cross Country — Ryan McClane

Golf — Ken Brewster

Volleyball — Taeja Davis

NorthWood

Boys

Football — Nate Andrews

Soccer — Kyle Dijkstra

Cross Country — Justin Bell

Tennis — Tif Schwartz

Girls

Soccer — Zach Alexander

Cross Country — Mark Mikel

Golf — Kirsten Schrock

Volleyball — Hilary Laidig

Unified

Flag Football — Servando Duran

Wawasee

Boys

Football — Jon Reutebuch

Soccer — Jordan Sharp

Cross Country — Jose Lopez

Tennis — Vince Rhodes

Girls

Soccer — Luis Camargo

Cross Country — Doug Slabaugh

Golf — Steve Coverstone

Volleyball — Stephanie Denlinger

Unified

Flag Football — Andrew Wilson

West Noble

Boys

Football — Monte Mawhorter

Soccer — Elmer Roque

Cross Country — Mike Flora

Tennis — Greg Riegsecker

Girls

Soccer — Christopher Macias

Cross Country — Aden Burke

Golf — Kris Underwood

Volleyball — Kaitlin Underwood

Westview

Boys

Soccer — Ehren Misner.

Cross Country — Lyle Bontrager

Tennis — Tyler Miller

Girls

Soccer — Jesse Ward

Cross Country — Meghann Rainsberger

Golf — Jeff Marchant

Volleyball — Heidi Brohm

