Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Thunderstorms. Some strong to locally severe early. Heavy rain will accompany some storms especially overnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Some strong to locally severe early. Heavy rain will accompany some storms especially overnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.