The IHSAA released the new classifications for fall and winter sports for the upcoming 2022-23 and 2023-24 sport seasons Monday. This comes a month after the new enrollment numbers for schools was released across the state.
The most notable change from The Goshen News coverage area is Fairfield moving up to Class 3A in the four fall and winter sports that are classed that the Falcons compete in (football, volleyball, boys basketball and girls basketball). Fairfield does not have a boys or girls soccer team.
Fairfield had spent the last three seasons competing in the Class 2A level. They found success in both volleyball and girls basketball at that level, winning three sectionals and two regionals in volleyball and two sectionals and a regional title in girls basketball.
New sectional alignments have yet to be announced. Those are expected to come by May at the latest.
The spring sports with classes in them, baseball and softball, will have their classifications released once those seasons come to an end.
All other schools from The Goshen News area stayed in the same classes they've been in. Here's what that means broken down by sport:
Football: Concord and Goshen in 5A; Northridge, NorthWood and Wawasee in 4A; Fairfield, Lakeland and West Noble in 3A.
Volleyball: Concord, Goshen and Northridge in 4A; Fairfield, Lakeland, NorthWood, Wawasee and West Noble in 3A; Westview in 2A; Bethany Christian in 1A.
Boys soccer: Concord, Goshen and Northridge in 3A; Lakeland, NorthWood, Wawasee and West Noble in 2A; Westview and Bethany Christian in 1A.
Girls soccer: Concord, Goshen and Northridge in 3A; Lakeland, NorthWood, Wawasee and West Noble in 2A; Westview and Bethany Christian in 1A.
Boys basketball: Concord, Goshen and Northridge in 4A; Fairfield, Lakeland, NorthWood, Wawasee and West Noble in 3A; Westview in 2A; Bethany Christian in 1A.
Girls basketball: Concord, Goshen and Northridge in 4A; Fairfield, Lakeland, NorthWood, Wawasee and West Noble in 3A; Westview in 2A; Bethany Christian in 1A.
The full release from the IHSAA can be found on its website, ihsaa.org.
