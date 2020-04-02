GOSHEN — The announcement we all knew was very likely became official Thursday afternoon when the IHSAA issued the following statement after Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb closed schools for the rest of the school year in the state.
“The Indiana High School Athletic Association staunchly supports our Governor, our State Commissioner of Health and our State Superintendent of Public Instruction in their herculean efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are extremely fortunate in Indiana to have these exemplary leaders providing guidance and care to all Hoosiers.
With the announcement today of the closure of K-12 schools throughout Indiana for the remainder of the school year, the IHSAA announces the cancellation of all spring sports tournament series events for the 2019-20 school year. It is imperative that our students, coaches, officials, administrators and parents be encouraged in every manner to adhere to the guidance provided by our leadership. The Association understands the extreme seriousness of this pandemic and joins in support of current measures being implemented as well as future considerations. In unwavering support yet with extreme sadness, we must cancel our spring sports programming. We join all Hoosiers in anticipation of a triumphant homecoming back to our schools in the fall of 2020 complete with a full complement of IHSAA sports.”
NorthWood Athletic Director Norm Sellers expressed his sympathy for the student-athletes, especially for the seniors.
“My heart is breaking for all of the kids. The underclassman will get another chance next year, but the seniors are done without getting the opportunity to complete the sports year,” he said. “I think back to my own senior year as an athlete and remember how much fun it was.
“The people making these decisions are not doing it lightly. It’s hard to take as a kid, as a coach and as a parent. It’s hard to warp your mind around things, but when you see what happened to a good friend like Tom Schermerhorn, it puts everything into perspective. You realize what in life is important.”
Schermerhorn, West Noble’s AD, is on a ventilator at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne. He has been tested for the coronavirus, but the results are not back yet.
Two of the more prestigious boys track and field events in the local area had already been canceled by their respective schools.
The 78th running of the Goshen Relays, scheduled for Saturday, April 25 and the 50th running of the Kelly Relays at Concord High School slated for Friday, May 9 are the events.
The Goshen Relays were first run on May 1, 1926, with 277 athletes from 20 schools competing before about 1,000 spectators. Goshen Athletic Director Gerald Phillips was the meet director. The meet was discontinued after 1928 due to financial circumstances. The Relays returned in 1946 under the direction of then GHS AD Paul Underwood and have been held every year since then until now.
Longtime Relays worker and Goshen sports enthusiast Larry Biller was slated to be the honorary referee at this year’s event. He will be honored at the 2021 Relays.
The Concord Minutemen are a regular participant in the Goshen Relays.
“Goshen is a tradition-rich event, but when you look around and see events like the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and Wimbledon being canceled, it is the reality of the times we are in,” Concord Athletic Director Dave Preheim said. “I have said it before, but if missing events like the Goshen Relays or the Kelly Relays is the worst thing that happens to our kids, they are going to have pretty good lives. The most important thing right now is the health and safety of our athletes and their families.”
