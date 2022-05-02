Two sports just got one step closer to becoming officially recognized by the IHSAA.
Girls wrestling and boys volleyball were both designed as “emerging sports” by the IHSAA Board of Directors at their annual meeting Monday, paving the way for both to become official in the coming years. Adding the sports to the Emerging Sports Process were approved unanimously by the board members.
The IHSAA adopted a rule last year to allow sports to receive the emerging sports designation. Girls wrestling and boys volleyball become the first two to be approved for it by the IHSAA.
Per a press release from the IHSAA, “By earning the designation as an emerging sport, the IHSAA will now provide rule books, conduct coaches rules meetings, and provide coverage in the IHSAA’s Catastrophic Medical program. Both sports will now be subject to all IHSAA rules and policies, including the General Eligibility Rules.”
The Indiana Boys Volleyball Coaches Association has been holding an annual state tournament since 1994. Meanwhile, the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association has been running a girls wrestling state tournament since 2017.
For a sport to become official for the IHSAA, at least 50 percent of the membership schools must have a team. There are 407 schools competing in the IHSAA in the 2021-22 school year, meaning at least 204 will need to add either girls wrestling or boys volleyball for it to become a recognized IHSAA sport.
Girls wrestlers have become more common on boys’ teams rosters in recent years, with 350 girls representing 113 schools competing on IHSAA teams this year. There were 42 boys volleyball teams playing this year, primarily around the Indianapolis area.
“We’re really going to work with the coaches associations and the schools across the membership to look for growth; see how we can grow those opportunities for student athletes,” said IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig in a video released by the Association. “We know when student-athletes work with education-based coaches in the second classroom, they’re going to be better students, they’re going to be better contributors to society and in the future.”
