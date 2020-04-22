The IHSAA is accommodating student-athletes during the coronavirus pandemic by making a change to its physical guidelines.
With hospitals being overrun by coronavirus cases, the IHSAA is allowing athletes to count their 2019-20 physicals towards the 2020-21 athletic season, meaning athletes don’t have to get a new physical to play sports next year. The ruling goes for both middle school and high school athletes.
Forms like the “Concussion/Cardiac Arrest Awareness” form still need to be filled out prior to any participation in 2020-21 sporting events. It is state law to fill out that form.
Goshen High School Athletic Director Larry Kissinger commended the IHSAA with this announcement.
“I wouldn’t have expected anything less; they’re pretty understanding with that stuff,” Kissinger said. “There’s a lot of times they have to make decisions on rules that — there’s a domino effect to rules if you change one. But this one helps everybody, so it was a pretty generous decision.”
Kissinger also knows the financial burden getting a physical can be is lifted off families who are struggling.
“There will still be some forms, but the most time-consuming form — and the most expensive form — is waived,” Kissinger said.
Westview Athletic Director Darlene Matthew echoed Kissinger’s sentiments.
“I think it’s a great idea for the kids and the parents,” Matthew said. “With all that’s going on, I’m not sure how many would’ve gotten to a doctor and gotten a physical done. I think it’s a great gesture on (the IHSAA’s) part. I’m not sure what the fall is going to bring, but hopefully its something other than what we have right now.”
Typically, athletes have to get a physical before every school year if they want to play sports. Kissinger said doing physicals on a by-yearly process has been discussed by the IHSAA in the past, but has never come to fruition.
Neither he nor Matthew are sure this could become a normal thing the organization does in the future, though.
“I’m guessing it’s a one-time deal just because adolescent health situations can change so quickly,” Kissinger said. “Maybe a heart murmur you can’t detect one year, you can detect the next. Maybe blood pressure goes up since kids’ bodies are changing so drastically.”
“If they’ve been talking about it, I’m sure it’s something that could be possible in the future,” Matthew added. “I’m not sure how much (students) health changes from one year to another. They’re growing and hopefully becoming stronger.”
Having one less thing to worry about in the fall is nice for Matthew.
“It’s a big relief because we don’t have to check for new (physicals); the kids that are there, we’ll obviously know if they have one,” Matthew said. “You can use eighth graders if you use the (IHSAA) format, which we have. Our eighth graders will be good with what we have on file, too, because we still have everything on file.”
