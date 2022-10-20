Bethany-ECA BSOC 1AS35 title (3) (copy)

The Bethany Christian Bruins race to midfield after a goal by senior Jordan Ross Richer (8) during the Class 1A Sectional 35 championship game against ECA on Oct. 8 at ECA in Elkhart. Ross Richer was selected as the Hoosier Plains Conference boys soccer Player of the Year Thursday.

 Evan Lepak | The Goshen News

The Hoosier Plains Conference released its all-conference teams for its fall 2022 sports Thursday.

Along with its all-conference teams, a “Player of the Year” was selected for girls soccer, boys soccer and volleyball. Bethany Christian swept the soccer awards, with junior Zoe Willems winning the girls award and senior Jordan Ross Richer the boys. Elkhart Christian Academy junior Shaye Watson took top honors in volleyball.

Below are the HPC all-conference teams for each fall sport the conference competes in.

Note: cross country just does one team of all-conference winners, while the other sports have a first team and a second team. The conference also doesn’t compete formally in boys tennis, girls golf or football.

1st-team all-conference

Bethany Christian (4 selections): Jordan Ross Richer, Justin Thomas, James Lind and Shemaya Magatti

South Bend Trinity (3): Josh Rose, Caleb Delorenzo and Eddie Sgroi

ECA (2): Luke Schramm and Isaac Badskey

Argos (2): Shawn Richard and AJ Mills

Lakeland Christian Academy (1): Nate Reimink

2nd-team all-conference

SB Trinity (3): Teddy Skenzdel, Jacob Palmer and Ethan Fletcher

ECA (3): LJ Bevier, Danny Corona and Carson Hiler

Bethany Christian (2): Sawyer Beachy and Tyson Chupp

Argos (2): Luke Stults and Nate Manikowski

LCA (2): Braden Weirick and Andrew Bosch

1st-team all-conference

Bethany Christian (4): Zoe Willems, Mariah Stoltzfus, Kolette Kern and Grace Triplett

SB Trinity (3): Maggie Karban, Anna Cullinan and Tess Curran

Argos (3): Lilly Hines, Aryanna Allen and Bella Stults

ECA (2): Allison Russell and Emmalynn Brown

2nd-team all-conference

SB Trinity (3): Natalie Gabrielse, Lilly Abbott and Michelle Preuss

Argos (3): Lauren McGlothin, Emma Dunlap and Kadyn Baughman

Bethany Christian (2): Eva Horning and Mariam Ilyuk

ECA (2): Ivy Clapsaddle and Neveah Jones

1st-team all-conference

Bethany Christian (3): Bailee Brown, Kiersten Todd and Annika Nice

ECA (2): Shaye Watson and Ryleigh Viront

SB Career Academy (1): Cierra Taylor

LCA (1): Addison Daley

2nd-team all-conference

ECA (2): Miah Vida and Maci Haviland

LCA (2): Leah Forshtay and Nevaeh Lowe

Bethany Christian (1): Alice Morrison

Argos (1): Kaitlyn DeWulf

SB Career Academy (1): Rocio Alvarez

All-conference winners

Bethany Christian (3): Jesse Bontrager, Sam Klopfenstein and Roman Nyce

ECA (3): Trenton Conrad, Luke Schramm and Devyn Clements

SB Trinity (1): Dominic Jesprini

All-conference winners

ECA (4): Hannah Schramm, Leah Huber, Sheridan Maxwell and Lydia Burch

Argos (3): Ava Stackhouse, Lexi Gibson and Savannah Lyon

