The Hoosier Plains Conference released its all-conference teams for its fall 2022 sports Thursday.
Along with its all-conference teams, a “Player of the Year” was selected for girls soccer, boys soccer and volleyball. Bethany Christian swept the soccer awards, with junior Zoe Willems winning the girls award and senior Jordan Ross Richer the boys. Elkhart Christian Academy junior Shaye Watson took top honors in volleyball.
Below are the HPC all-conference teams for each fall sport the conference competes in.
Note: cross country just does one team of all-conference winners, while the other sports have a first team and a second team. The conference also doesn’t compete formally in boys tennis, girls golf or football.
1st-team all-conference
Bethany Christian (4 selections): Jordan Ross Richer, Justin Thomas, James Lind and Shemaya Magatti
South Bend Trinity (3): Josh Rose, Caleb Delorenzo and Eddie Sgroi
ECA (2): Luke Schramm and Isaac Badskey
Argos (2): Shawn Richard and AJ Mills
Lakeland Christian Academy (1): Nate Reimink
2nd-team all-conference
SB Trinity (3): Teddy Skenzdel, Jacob Palmer and Ethan Fletcher
ECA (3): LJ Bevier, Danny Corona and Carson Hiler
Bethany Christian (2): Sawyer Beachy and Tyson Chupp
Argos (2): Luke Stults and Nate Manikowski
LCA (2): Braden Weirick and Andrew Bosch
1st-team all-conference
Bethany Christian (4): Zoe Willems, Mariah Stoltzfus, Kolette Kern and Grace Triplett
SB Trinity (3): Maggie Karban, Anna Cullinan and Tess Curran
Argos (3): Lilly Hines, Aryanna Allen and Bella Stults
ECA (2): Allison Russell and Emmalynn Brown
2nd-team all-conference
SB Trinity (3): Natalie Gabrielse, Lilly Abbott and Michelle Preuss
Argos (3): Lauren McGlothin, Emma Dunlap and Kadyn Baughman
Bethany Christian (2): Eva Horning and Mariam Ilyuk
ECA (2): Ivy Clapsaddle and Neveah Jones
1st-team all-conference
Bethany Christian (3): Bailee Brown, Kiersten Todd and Annika Nice
ECA (2): Shaye Watson and Ryleigh Viront
SB Career Academy (1): Cierra Taylor
LCA (1): Addison Daley
2nd-team all-conference
ECA (2): Miah Vida and Maci Haviland
LCA (2): Leah Forshtay and Nevaeh Lowe
Bethany Christian (1): Alice Morrison
Argos (1): Kaitlyn DeWulf
SB Career Academy (1): Rocio Alvarez
All-conference winners
Bethany Christian (3): Jesse Bontrager, Sam Klopfenstein and Roman Nyce
ECA (3): Trenton Conrad, Luke Schramm and Devyn Clements
SB Trinity (1): Dominic Jesprini
All-conference winners
ECA (4): Hannah Schramm, Leah Huber, Sheridan Maxwell and Lydia Burch
Argos (3): Ava Stackhouse, Lexi Gibson and Savannah Lyon