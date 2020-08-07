GOSHEN — To use a sports analogy, local high school athletic directors were thrown a curveball over the past 24 hours.
Thursday afternoon, Concord, Jimtown, Northridge and NorthWood schools made announcements that fall sports were off until further notice.
In a press release from Northridge, parents and students were informed Thursday evening that “all athletic practices and contests were canceled until September 28.”
Friday afternoon, the Elkhart County Health Department issued Public Health Order No. 04-2020, which states: “Through August 24, 2020, all school-sponsored extracurricular or co-curricular programs must cease in-person meetings, activities and events that cannot achieve and maintain social distancing of at least six feet during the meeting, activity or event. School-sponsored extracurricular or co-curricular programs means all programs offered by or otherwise supported by a public or private K-12 school, including but not limited to, all athletics, band, choir, performing arts, clubs, organizations and other programs.
“During the School Year, continuation of school-sponsored extracurricular or co-curricular programs will be reevaluated on a case by case basis with each school and individual program being evaluated independently. I events and circumstances arise that results in a school having concerns that their program causes students to experience a greater risk, beyond the existing everyday risk, of COVID-19 infection, then the school may contact the Elkhart County Health Department to seek a formal recommendation regarding potential temporary or permanent closure of the school’s program as a result of the existing circumstances.”
Athletic directors met Friday evening and released the following statement in response to the ECHD release:
“We told you yesterday that the Elkhart County Health Department (ECHD) said we had to do virtual education only until September 28. We were told today that the information and data they based their decision on was flawed. The Health Department just released a statement and public order that states we are okay to open in-person just the way we planned. We knew our original plan was what is best for our children and it still is. We will begin school on August 12 as originally planned. Our athletic programs will be allowed to move forward but with specific social distancing constraints in place until August 24. This mandate will affect each sport differently. Your coaches will provide you with specific details as soon as possible.”
“Right now we are going to resume practice and see what happens,” Northridge AD Dave Harms said. “We will release more information probably on Monday.”
The following is part of a statement posted on the Goshen Athletics Facebook page:
“The Goshen Community Schools back-to-school plans were abruptly changed on Thursday (August 6), based upon information received from an official at the Elkhart County Health Department (ECHD). However, that information has now changed. Yesterday, GCS acted quickly, based on the information we were given. GCS is the first local school to start classes, and at that point, the first school day was only four days away.
This afternoon (Friday, August 7, 2020) in conflict with what we were told yesterday, the ECHD released Public Health Order No. 04-2020, which said, in part, “All K-12 schools in Elkhart County, public and private, are authorized to start the 2020-2021 school year (“School Year”) by providing in-person instruction or instruction via remote learning according to their COVID-19 Plan to Reopen.”
NorthWood AD Norm Sellers offered his ideas of the new situation sports are in.
“We can return to practice Monday as long as social distancing remains,” he said. “Girls golf can keep playing and the rest of the sports can begin competition on Monday, Aug. 24. At least we are giving our kids an opportunity. They are just going to have to be flexible and roll with the punches. We are in a better position than we were 24 hours ago.”
The first week of the high school football season is Aug. 21, which looks like it might not happen.
“Somehow we are going to have to maintain the integrity of the game,” Sellers added. “We are going to have to be able to practice with contact in some sports before we can play. You can’t expect kids to tackle in a football game if they have not been working on it in practice. In volleyball, you can’t expect the six players on the court to operate in an efficient if they have not been able to come in contact with each other in practice.”
The News received this statement from Concord Superintendent Dan Funston:
“Athletic and other extracurricular and co-curricular activities will also resume, following strict social distancing guidelines outlined by the health department. The order also allows extracurricular activities to continue if there is no contact within 6 feet. So, football, soccer, and volleyball can continue but they are limited to workouts that maintain 6 feet of separation at all times.
“We know that this has been a confusing 24 hours, with conflicting messaging coming from various organizations and we apologize for any inconvenience this has caused. As always, our goal is to ensure the wellbeing of our students and staff. These are challenging times, but please be assured we all are working hard to do the right thing for our community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.