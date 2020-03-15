GOSHEN — The coronavirus has struck again.
The worldwide pandemic that on Friday caused the IHSAA to indefinitely postpone the 110th annual high school boys basketball tournament reeked havoc on prep sports at the local level Saturday when all Elkhart County public high schools announced they were shutting down until after spring break, bringing a halt to spring sports until Monday, April 13 at the earliest.
“Heavens no,” said Goshen High School Athletic Director Larry Kissinger in response to the question if he has ever seen anything like this before. “About the only thing would be natural disasters like when Hurricane Katrina (hit New Orleans in 2005) and large groups of people were displaced or when the tornadoes hit Henryville (2012). But I have never seen anything so widespread as this is.”
Concord High School AD Dave Preheim echoed Kissinger’s thoughts.
“I don’t know if there has ever been anything like this like,” he said. “This is affecting every single facet of our lives and showing us there are so many bigger things than high school athletics.”
Northridge High School AD Dave Harms added, “We are in uncharted territory.”
The postponements concern boys basketball at Northridge, since the Raiders are still in the tournament, and all spring sports.
“Right now we have to go on the side of precaution,” Harms said. “We really don’t know what is going to happen. Part of the problem is we are trying to control something we have no control over.”
Spring sports at the prep level in Indiana include boys and girls track and field, baseball, softball, boys golf and girls tennis. According to the IHSAA website, an athlete must have 10 practices in before being allowed to compete.
“As of now the only sport that would meet the requirement is track and field,” Kissinger said. “The IHSAA is going to have to make some decisions, because if there is a break in those 10 days you need six more practices. If we would resume practice on April 13, the earliest any sports could start I think would be April 20 or possibly April 25.”
The potential economic impact the postponement or cancellation of spring sports could have on school athletic budgets is unknown at this point in time.
One event at Goshen that could cause some financial woes would be the Goshen Relays (boys track and field) slated for Saturday, April 25.
“The Relays are a moneymaker. The event pays for the rest of the spring sports, so if we would happen to not have the Relays, it could hurt us,” Kissinger said.
Preheim added, “It is too early to say since we don’t know how long this is going to last. We don’t make a lot of money from spring sports. There is never a good time for something like this to happen, but if it has to happen from a financial standpoint, this is a better time than football or basketball seasons.
“But the longer this goes on things could change. One thing we have is most of the equipment we buy for spring sports will not spoil. If we purchase new baseballs for this season and we don’t use them, they will still be good next season.”
NorthWood High School is in a similar situation as Northridge, with its boys basketball team scheduled to play last Saturday at the regional level.
“Closing schools and cutting off practices is one way to try and prevent the spread of the virus, but I feel so bad for the kids, especially the seniors. I don’t know what to say to them,” Harms said. “I can’t put into words what I feel for our coaches and athletes. It’s a weird, eerie feeling. Only time is going to tell us how this will turn out.”
The NCAA, after the men’s and women’s national championship basketball tourneys were canceled, have offered seniors the option of another year of eligibility as a way to try and makeup for not having the event this year.
“It’s nice for the NCAA to offer that as an option, but I wonder how realistic it will be for some kids to do that,” Preheim said. “We don’t have that option in high school. In reality, for most of our kids, their senior season is going to be the last time they compete in competitive athletics.”
Preheim put the odds at 50-50 whether or not there would be a high school spring sports season.
“It is frustrating to have something outside of your control have such an impact on you,” Preheim said. “We have told our kids that if missing the high school spring sports season is the worst thing that happens to you from this virus, you are going to be OK.”
