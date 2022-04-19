A slew of varsity head coaching vacancies have been filled in the past week across The Goshen News coverage area.
Anthony Snyder was named the new Concord wrestling coach Monday, Seth Cripe the new Northridge boys and girls swimming head coach this past Friday and Courtney Herschberger the new Fairfield volleyball coach this past Thursday. Snyder and Herschberger’s new roles have already been approved by their respective school’s boards, while Cripe’s will become board approved May 3.
These three join Chandler Prible — who was hired last week as the new Westview boys basketball coach — as recent head coaching hires from across the area.
SNYDER EXCITED FOR NEW CHALLENGE
Snyder, 32, comes to Concord with plenty of wrestling experience. The 2008 Mishawaka graduate reached the semistate round individually all four years while wrestling for the Cavemen. He began coaching right after high school, spending three years as an assistant at Mishawaka and then five at Jimtown.
In 2017, Snyder was given a chance to lead his own program when he was hired at Bremen as its new wrestling head coach. While there, Snyder turned around a dormant program, going from a 1-19 record in his first season to 13-4 a year ago. He was named the Northern Indiana Conference wrestling coach of the year for his efforts during the 2020-21 campaign.
Now he gets to take over a Minutemen program that has struggled to contend for championships as a team for a while. The last sectional crown for Concord in wrestling was 1991.
“There are some similarities, yeah, but at Bremen, there was nothing,” said Snyder when asked about comparing the Bremen program in 2017 to the Concord one now. “I had to start from scratch basically. At Concord — yeah, they’re down, but there’s potential to turn it around relatively quickly.”
While the numbers within the Concord program are small, Snyder will have one big-time wrestler returning in Armen Koltookian. The junior won individual sectional, regional and semistate championships in the 195-pound weight class this past winter, earning him a trip to the state meet.
“He’s (going to be) a senior, and it can be a very big help with creating a wrestling culture, building it up and getting kids interested,” said Snyder of Koltookian. “He could be the building block.”
“We believe Coach Snyder is a great fit for this position,” added Concord athletic director Dave Preheim in a statement. “He comes from a strong wrestling background, and was an assistant coach in two highly successful programs. When he took over the program at Bremen, he had small numbers and built it into a conference contender by establishing a strong team culture. We look forward to him building our program in similar fashion.”
HERSCHBERGER LOOKS TO CONTINUE FAMILY LEGACY
Fairfield athletic director Mark Engle didn’t have to look far to hire his new volleyball coach.
Courtney Herschberger has been an assistant coach to her sister, Brittany, for the past couple of seasons. Brittany stepped down in February, clearing a path for her sister to take over the program.
“It wasn’t really that hard of a decision or that big of a jump to make,” Courtney said. “Being the assistant coach, I had really enjoyed it and the good community that Fairfield has. The girls are always great to work with, so it wasn’t a hard decision to want to be a part of that still.”
Courtney now gets to continue on the family legacy of the Herschberger’s with Fairfield volleyball. Courtney and Brittney’s mother, Carla, was the head coach from 2001-2013, building one of the best small school programs in the state. The Falcons went 387-80 during Carla’s tenure, finishing state runner-up in Class 2A in 2006 and 2010. They went a staggering 112-6 in the Northeast Corner Conference during that span, winning 10 sectionals and six regionals as well.
Brittany had a successful four-year run as head coach as well, going 85-52 overall with three Class 2A sectional titles and back-to-back regional crowns in 2019 and 2020.
Both Courtney (2009 graduate) and Brittany (2006 alum) also played for their mother at Fairfield during their prep careers.
“I know it’s a lot of big shoes to fill as the head coach,” Courtney said. “I just feel truly honored to be part of it as the head coach now.”
Fairfield has a strong nucleus of players returning from a sectional-winning team next season. The program will be moving from Class 2A to 3A, however, after the IHSAA reclassifications came out last week, which could make a deep playoff run a little tougher.
“I’m just really excited for this upcoming year, especially since we moved up to 3A,” Courtney said. “I think this will be a good challenge for the program and for me in my first year as the head coach. I’m looking forward to it.”
CRIPE HAS BIG GOALS AT NORTHRIDGE
Even Seth Cripe admits he didn’t think this would happen so soon.
The 2016 Northridge graduate has been given the keys to the car of Northridge swimming, though, and the 24-year-old is excited to be driving the proverbial vehicle.
“I’m excited for the opportunity,” Cripe said. “I didn’t think it’d come this fast, but it’s here now. … I have big shoes to fill. I’m just grateful to continue on with the legacy, to wear the ‘N’ every day and have kids call me ‘coach.’”
Cripe had a prolific career as a student-athlete for Northridge, primarily competing in the 200- and- 500-yard freestyle races. He was a four-time state qualifier and four-time all-state swimmer to go along with multiple sectional and Northern Lakes Conference titles. Cripe then swam collegiately at Olivet Nazarene in Bourbonnais, Illinois, graduating from there in 2020.
After college, Cripe returned to the area and became an assistant coach at Wawasee. He spent one season there before taking an assistant job at Northridge.
Cripe takes over for Kyle Hembree, who spent the last five seasons leading the Raiders. Hembree was the girls swimming coach of the year in Indiana in 2018 after guiding Northridge to a second-place finish at state that season.
While the Raiders’ programs have remained contenders in the NLC, sectional and state levels, other conference teams — most notably Concord — have started closing the gap on Northridge. Both the Minutemen boys and girls teams have swept the sectional titles the last two years, while the Concord boys snapped Northridge’s 20-year NLC championship meet winning streak in 2019.
Cripe knows Northridge can’t get back to its dominating ways overnight, but his goal is to reach that point once again in the near future.
“It’s not like the program is in a rebuilding era,” Cripe said. “I would definitely say we have some work to do, and we’re not as dominant as we were when I was here. … I’m excited for this upcoming season and practice tonight, things like that. But I have it, in my mind, what I want in five, 10 years for the program to look like, and that’s what motivates me every day to work even harder.”
In a statement, Northridge athletic director Ryan Bales said, “Seth has made such a positive impact in his first season back at Northridge as an assistant coach. He has done a great job in his short time of building positive relationships with his student-athletes as well as within the community. He has a great work ethic when it comes to swimming and throughout the interview process, there was no doubt he bleeds Northridge and has the desire to really build this program. We are excited to have him on board.”
